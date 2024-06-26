Unique Income Opportunities, REITs With Up To 12% Yield

Olivier Le Moal

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Those who've had the greatest impact on my life are not necessarily those who have been the most successful, but those who have been the most generous.

This doesn't necessarily mean that they've been generous as far as handing out money or gifts. They've been generous with their time and their investment in me as a person to help me learn and grow. They've shared knowledge, taught me skills, and provided me with the tools and perspective to better myself. The importance of being a generous person cannot be overstated. Improving the lives of those around you will lead to an improvement in your own life.

When it comes to the market, I like to invest in companies that are generous to me. I want them to be generous with the information they provide me with so that I can make a well-informed investment decision. When I do invest, I want them to be generous with the profits they reap by depositing some in my account in the form of dividends.

Dividend investing can, in many ways, be one of the more boring forms of investing. This is not because you do not see good returns, but because if you're holding a 10% yielding stock, you're getting 2.5% in returns every quarter. The stock market often moves 2-3% in a day. So investing for income is less about playing the rapid movements of the market and more about picking your position, holding that position, and enjoying the generous income that keeps pouring in.

Today, I want to take a look at two outstanding REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) that provide my portfolio with strong and generous recurrent passive income. I don't have to do anything extra but hold my shares to receive a high level of generosity from these companies in the form of cash flowing into my account.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: Realty Income – Yield 5.9%

Realty Income Corporation (O) is "The Monthly Dividend Company". It is a property REIT that invests in a diverse portfolio of properties using "triple-net" leases. Triple-net leases are a type of lease that makes the tenant responsible for paying most property-level costs. The structure is popular with tenants because they get lower rental rates and can exercise control over the property. For landlords, it removes the necessity of having local infrastructure or hiring local property management companies. Triple-net leases are ideal for companies that want to have geographically diverse investments.

O has over 15,000 properties in the United States and Europe. It has experienced high and stable occupancy rates through recessions and COVID. Source

Realty Income Presentation

As a result, O has seen consistent growth in AFFO/share (Adjusted Funds From Operations), with 2009 being the only year since going public when AFFO shrunk.

Realty Income Presentation

It is worth noting that in the 3-5 years following recessions, O's AFFO tends to grow faster than average. It has historically taken advantage of these periods to bargain shop, using its strong balance sheet to acquire peers that didn't fare as well through the crisis.

O's immediate dividend yield is slightly below our typical target range, currently just a hair shy of 6%. However, this is offset by O's history of consistent dividend raises. In fact, since we last talked about O just a few months ago, it has raised its dividend twice.

O now has 125 dividend raises under its belt, with 107 consecutive quarters of raises. Some of those quarters had two raises, like the past three months. Source

Realty Income Website

While the dividend raises are often small, they average out to a dividend growth rate of 4.3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). These dividend raises add up. Most importantly, O has continued hiking its dividend, rain or shine. When times are tough and other companies are cutting, there is O, raising its dividend frequently.

O is a great REIT to buy and hold "forever", and it is at the top of my list for REITs I would want to hold through a recession.

Pick #2: NLY – Yield 12.9%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a mortgage REIT that primarily invests in Agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Securities). Agency MBS is a very unique asset class because it doesn't carry any credit risk. When a company originates a mortgage, it can sell it to Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac if it meets certain requirements. The "agency" then packages the mortgage into MBS and guarantees the principal before reselling it to investors. If a borrower defaults, the agency will buy back the mortgage at par value.

The majority of mortgages in the U.S. qualify to become part of agency MBS. As a result, the agency MBS market consists of over $7.6 trillion, making it one of the largest and most liquid fixed-income markets in the world. Since there is no credit risk, agency MBS tends to trade in tight correlation with US Treasuries.

There are some notable differences; for example, mortgages can prepay, while US Treasuries mature on a certain date and are never prepaid. Mortgages are amortizing, meaning that some of the principal is repaid with every payment. As a result, while an MBS might have a maturity date that is 20-30 years into the future, most MBS have a life expectancy of 5-7 years. Whether it is closer to 5 or 7 greatly depends on economic conditions and interest rates. Borrowers will tend to refinance and prepay faster if interest rates are lower than when they took out their mortgage. They will tend to hold lower coupon mortgages longer if interest rates are higher.

These differences create inefficiencies in the market and make agency MBS slightly less attractive than US Treasuries to some buyers who want absolute predictability. For NLY, this creates an opportunity. NLY uses leverage to take advantage of the price difference between US Treasuries and Agency MBS. The result is very high dividends and a business model that is quite sensitive to interest rate changes and the relative demand for agency MBS.

In recent years, being interest rate sensitive and relying on demand for Agency MBS has not been a good place to be. Interest rates have risen at the fastest pace since the 1980s, causing Treasury prices to collapse and Agency MBS prices to follow. Compounding the challenges, the Federal Reserve, which has been one of the largest buyers of agency MBS since the Great Financial Crisis, stopped buying agency MBS. As a result, demand for agency MBS declined, causing MBS prices to fall more than Treasury prices.

MBS prices are now low in an absolute sense. Additionally, MBS prices are low relative to US Treasury prices. To us, that means it's a fantastic opportunity to be buying agency MBS, and NLY is a great vehicle to do this with. You see, NLY is an investment that thrives during a recession.

NLY during the Dot-Com bust:

Data by YCharts

NLY during the GFC:

Data by YCharts

When it comes to recessions, agency mortgage REITs are invaluable as investments. They tend to go up in price a lot, but more importantly, they also tend to raise their dividends. During periods of greatest stress on the economy, investors run to the safety of investments like US Treasuries and Agency MBS. For a company that invests in agency MBS on a leveraged basis, this means that their best periods of performance are when investors are the most fearful.

Conclusion

By holding both O and NLY, I'm able to collect generous income from my portfolio from two different REITs that are able to benefit from the current environment, as well as the environment to come. These are types of investments that you can hold for the long run to collect great income and benefit from their varied performance in different cycles of the economy.

At the end of the day, both of these companies are fine-tuned to provide you with significant income over the long run. One is continuously growing the income it provides to its shareholders via multiple dividend increases and monthly payouts. The other sees large income provided in periods of economic distress and less income during periods of economic prosperity. That variance continues to allow it to provide you with income exceeding what many other companies would pay you.

When it comes to retirement, you want a portfolio that can provide generous income regardless of what the economy is doing, what the latest fad in the market is, and what other people think you should be investing in. If your portfolio is providing for your income needs, you are in a place that so many others wish they could be, regardless of what they tell you that you should be doing. Sometimes, the sound of generous income pouring into your account allows you to easily tune out other voices that think they know better than you because you can't hear them over the roar of all of that income pouring in, dominating your expenses, and providing you with excess wealth that you can reinvest or do whatever you wish.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.