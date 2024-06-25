SweetBabeeJay

Please note all $figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

If you've never heard of Empire Company Limited (TSX:EMP.A:CA) before, you've most certainly shopped at (or at least heard of) a few of their stores. Empire is the holding company that owns the Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Farm Boy, and Longo's grocery banners. Empire also owns a 41.5% stake in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN:CA), a real estate investment trust that owns much of the real estate the company's stores sit on.

Empire's brands generally cater to a more affluent demographic that values convenience, selection, and service and is generally willing to pay a small premium for that. In recent quarters, that's been a headwind for Empire, as consumers face the hangover of inflation and the pitch of higher interest rates. Today, I'll highlight the reasons why this isn't a dealbreaker and how it won't take for much for Empire's shares to get moving. Cost cutting, share buybacks, store optimization, and private labels are all levers available to the company to narrow the valuation disconnect to other Canadian grocers.

Background

Historically, Empire has grown its revenue and EBITDA at CAGRs of 5.1% and 5.6%, respectively. Over the last twenty years. In the last decade, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 3.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Despite the low growth rates, the CAGRs in both the top and bottom line have largely kept pace with inflation.

Recent Results

Empire reported their Q4'24 and full year results on June 20. During the full year, the company had revenue clock in at $30.73 billion, up 0.8% year over year. Gross profit margin came in at 26.3%, up from 25.6% last year. On EBITDA, the company had EBITDA of $2.38 billion, which was up 5.2%. Finally, regarding earnings per share, Empire reported earnings per share of $0.73 for the full year, 7 cents higher than the year prior.

Overall, Q4 results were somewhat unremarkable. In Q4, Empire's results largely reflected a continuation of low consumer confidence levels. While food inflation continues a downward trend (that's been happening for several quarters), the elevated interest rate environment and some hangover from CPI are impacting the top line growth for Empire. CPI reached a new two-and-a-half-year low recently (1.4% in April), as the latest inflation data showed core measures continuing to ease.

When we look at Empire specifically, Empire's sales growth has lagged peers given underexposure in the discount channel. Because Empire targets a more affluent consumer, given pressures in the economy, its sales tend to be more cyclical than your typical grocer. However, on the earnings call, management noted stable behavior, with a slight narrowing in the gaps between channels and "improving sales trends" across the board.

Specific to Empire's quarterly results, one of the factors I think investors should be most encouraged by is the steps taken to contain dilution at Voila. Voila is a grocery delivery service that Empire is trying to grow in order to establish a foothold in ecommerce and home delivery. Long-term management expects this to be "attractively profitable in the medium to long-term". While I'm impressed by the segment's growth, with same-store sales at Voila growing by 17.3% and overall sales growing by 23.5% over last year, the margin discipline and cost management are more noteworthy.

For one thing, management noted that it will continue to drive cost effectiveness through better sourcing of goods and pausing the opening of its fourth customer fulfilment center. Secondly, the company ended its exclusive contract with Ocado Technology, taking a $12mm hit on impairment and reducing costs. At first glance, this isn't something you want to see, but Ocado won't just be its only partner now. Ending the exclusivity should increase Empire's flexibility with respect to cost control.

Outlook

In terms of the outlook for the company, on the earnings call, management provided a financial framework that includes guidance for long-term adjusted EPS to grow between 8-11%. The exact breakdown of this wasn't specified but is expected to come from top line sales growth, gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion (helped by cost control), and share repurchases (the company has an NCIB in place to buy back about 9.9% of outstanding shares.

Given management's targets, I think they should be achievable given that earnings per share have grown roughly within that range over the last three years, despite sluggish same-store sales growth. Empire has been hit right now as the economy is relatively weak, but longer term, with rising disposable incomes, the company stands to benefit.

That said, I don't think you need to see a booming economy for Empire to do well. Over the next few years, management is prioritizing optimizing its store network and enhancing the private-label program. I view this to be a step in the right direction, as private label brands generally tend to resonate with consumers and establish loyalty to the places they shop at. With respect to store optimization, Empire is planning to renovate another 20-25% of its stores through F2026, adding to the ~50% already touched between F2018 and F2023. It also plans on converting up to 25% (~65) of its full-service stores in western Canada to the FreshCo discount format. So far, it has reached 48 to date, and so my view is that the company can likely achieve its targets by the end of the decade.

Finally, Empire is also focused on enhancing its capabilities in order to better compete with other grocers. Some of its strategic initiatives include enhancing space productivity (e.g., improving store layouts to improve customer experience), Voilà, Scene+, and promotional optimization via advanced analytics tools.

All of this will cost money for Empire, so the company has earmarked $700 million of capex in FY'25, a quarter of which will be spent on IT and business development projects. With $400 million of shares expected to be repurchased next year, the company is essentially indicating to the market that it will buy back 4-5% of its shares. If that continues, earnings on a per share basis could ramp up pretty quickly, and shares could see a boost for the first time in several years.

When looking at the company's balance sheet, Empire had $260mm of cash on its books at quarter end with $7360mm of total debt ($5680mm of which is leases). With a market capitalization of $8266mm, the company has an enterprise value of $15.49 billion. The company has a Debt/EV of 48% and a Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x, so the company's EBITDA looks to be adequate in funding its debt.

Valuation

Based on the 7 analysts who cover Empire's stock, there are 2 'buy' ratings, 4 'hold' ratings, and 1 'sell' rating. The average price target is $38.29 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $33.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 11.2% upside, not including the dividend yield of 2.3%. With a total return potential of 13.5%, despite the majority hold ratings, it seems that analysts have a moderately bullish outlook on the stock.

When looking at Empire's historical EV/EBITDA valuation, the company has traded within a range of 6.5x and 11.9x. At the current multiple of 6.9x EV/EBITDA, the company is trading at close to trough levels on a historical basis and its valuation is well below the historical ten-year average at 8.5x EV/EBITDA (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

From a relative valuation perspective, Empire trades for 6.4x forward EBITDA and 11.4x forward earnings. Compared to the peer group average of 9.0x EV/EBITDA and 18.0x P/E (both on a forward basis), Empire trades at a significant discount to its Canadian grocer peers and comparable consumer staples group. With the latest initiatives in promo optimization, private label, and growth levers in loyalty programs like Scene+, I believe Empire should be able to achieve its long-term targets for 8-11% EPS growth. There's a large valuation disconnect, and while companies like Loblaw Companies Limited (L:CA) and Metro Inc. (MRU:CA) have better track records of creating shareholder value, I see many of these growth catalysts as opportunities for the valuation gap to narrow over time.

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, key risks would be higher competitive activity and an inability on management's part to boost the margin profile of the business. In particular, Voila has been an area of focus where investors are still waiting to see how the strategy plays out and whether this segment can contribute to profitable growth. Finally, Empire has a substantial presence in Alberta, and so how the Western Canadian economy fairs could have a material impact on Empire's results.

Conclusion

In summary, considering Empire's low valuation, it was not completely surprising to see a very modest beat on earnings with lower e-commerce investment being viewed positively by the market. Looking into 2025, Empire has many things it needs to work on to close the valuation gap with Canadian peers. With guidance for long-term EPS to grow between 8-11%, Empire's valuation looks attractive at 6.4x forward EBITDA and 11.4x forward earnings.

