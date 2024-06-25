Cross Country Healthcare: Down, But Not Enough

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
65 Followers

Summary

  • Cross Country Healthcare has seen a material decline in their share price, down 60% from the high in November 2022 following the travel nurse industry declines.
  • There's likely still more softness ahead with Q1 reflecting declining demand yet again, although their Physician Staffing business is offsetting Nurse & Allied declines.
  • At today's low-teens share price, I don't think investors are fully compensated for macro and capital allocation risks and should wait for a lower price.

Portrait Of Smiling Multi Cultural Medical Team Wearing Scrubs In Modern Hospital

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been a crummy stock to own over the past 2 decades with pockets of short-term price growth outweighed by continued declines up until 2019. Then COVID hit and travel

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
65 Followers
Fundamental, cash-flow based investing. I'm always open to sharing ideas/thoughts, so please reach out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCRN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCRN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCRN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News