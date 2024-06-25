monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been a crummy stock to own over the past 2 decades with pockets of short-term price growth outweighed by continued declines up until 2019. Then COVID hit and travel nursing exploded both in terms of demand and rates, with the reverse happening today. Unsurprisingly, CCRN's share price is following suit, now down 60% from the high in November 2022, leaving me questioning whether there's an opportunity here.

While fundamentally, I do think this is a business that'll likely grow over time - travel nursing and the various other healthcare services they provide have a justifiable place in the market - there are macro, competitive, and capital allocation questions that keep me on the sidelines. That said, there are some internal growth initiatives to counter market trends, however, travel nurse rates remain the bigger question - i.e., how far they ultimately decline before stabilizing. Depending on what you believe here will largely dictate your take on the investment attractiveness.

Nurse & Allied (N&A): Further Softness

For those less familiar, the Nurse & Allied segment encompasses a few things. There's the typical nurse and allied temp labor contracting where they'll connect their clients (hospitals, clinics) with qualified personnel to fill roles, there's the MSP offering where CCRN will layer additional services in handling the clients' staff needs, there's the VMS offering (Intellify) where the CCRN offers a portal for the client to source talent on their own, and then finally, there's some RPO services they'll provide too.

So, there's a collection of basically 3 different revenue streams here. They have (1) the typical personnel contracting where they capture a typical "bill-pay" spread; (2) there's another revenue stream from their Intellify MSP offering where clients will use this networking software system and pay CCRN a percentage of the bill pay per order filled through their system (around 1%); and then (3) there's their RPO offering, where clients will pay them to handle various talent recruitment needs.

N&A sales came in at $332M in Q1, down 43% year-over-year from ~$582M in the prior year, and down 10% from the ~$367M posted in Q4 2023. Simply put, demand worsened. Sequentially, nurses on assignment were down nearly 5% and revenue per FTE per day was down nearly 4%. Now sure, some of this decline is just seasonality - as they note, Q4 typically consists of more contract labor needs given a higher number of holidays, and then the opposite in Q1, thus typically leading to a sequential decline in travelers. If we look at the Q4 2019 to Q1 2020 period right before COVID had a material impact, travelers were down almost 3% and revenue per FTE was up ~2%. It's less apparent in the Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, however, where travelers were down ~1% with revenue per FTE roughly flat. But the broader takeaway is that yes, there's some negative seasonality contributing to today's declines, but clearly, there's more going on than just seasonality.

Breaking this out, the above 5% nurse / 4% revenue per FTE decline is a reference to their contracting portion specifically (the vast majority of the segment), so that confirms this portion of the segment declined, which they also confirm in the 10-Q and call, noting that the contracting portion was down 11% on a sequential basis with billed hours down 9% and bill rates down 2%. However, their Education and HomeCare staffing business - where they're staffing at, say, a school or for home health providers - grew year-over-year, partly offsetting the declines they've seen in typical acute care settings. The sequential softness is really concentrated in the travel nursing side too as Allied, while not disaggregated, was noted as "resistant", consistent with AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (AMN) results showing a 13% sequential decline in Allied revenue in Q1 versus 44% for travel nurses.

What's largely behind these seasonally-adjusted declines is merely a declining market - AMN, for instance, posted a 5% sequential decline in travel nurse sales and 4% growth in Allied, showing similar pressures within travel. It's also evident by the 2% sequential bill rate decline, for which public data shows something similar for travel nurse rates, specifically.

Why, then, are clients sourcing fewer temp laborers? It's helpful to frame the market size as essentially client patient demand justifying X amount of labor times the percentage of those positions unfilled by FTEs. To the former, we can look at publicly traded hospitals like HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) or Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and see that patient demand isn't changing much (as expected). Thus, it's a supply impact - i.e., CCRN's clients are either (1) needing less personnel per patient, and/or (2) they're staffing more FTEs and less contract labor.

As I wrote in my AMN article, what's happening is not that HR departments are all of a sudden going out and finding new employees with new techniques. No, instead, hospitals are merely increasing their full-time wages vis-a-vis temp labor rates, thus attracting more FTEs than before. As I wrote:

"To this end, what I can find is that full-time nursing wages on average across the U.S. are about 5-6-7% higher than 2019 levels. However, BLS data here and here shows the median wage increasing to the tune of 10%, which is more in line with what I'd think is more reasonable."

So, that's part of it. But I also wonder if there are some other contributors here. For one, I find it totally possible that nurses are favoring more full-time positions today than before - in a remote-work, nomad-popular world, it's conceivable some nurses were swept up by the traveling nature irrespective of the wage growth, which conceivably turned out to be not-so-attractive in hindsight. And then for two, part of the temp labor declines should also be negatively affected by CCRN's VMS growth.

If we zoom out, CCRN began offering a new VMS system named Intellify in 2022. And for context, healthcare facilities can solve temp labor needs through really 3 different ways - they can maintain an internal pool of personnel that can float between locations; they can use a VMS where they place an order in the system which goes out to contracted agencies with CCRN; or they can let CCRN - or AMN - serve as an MSP, handling all of their labor needs, utilizing both their own labor, or subcontracting out to others like AMN. When a hospital uses a VMS, CCRN will capture ~1% of total spend - e.g., if a hospital uses their VMS to fill a role that pays the employee $X over 13 weeks, CCRN will get paid 1% of that total spend.

Prior to Intellify, they had no VMS offering, so their revenue - minus RPO - was either filling positions via subcontracting or filling positions for their MSP clients, for which CCRN was licensing VMS software from someone else to provide that MSP service. Now that they're offering Intellify, two things are happening. One, they're obviously winning VMS-preferred clients, all of which are incremental. But then two, some of their former MSP clients are switching over to their VMS offering, which has mixed revenue impacts.

What happens, for that client, is they go from filling 60-80% of orders as the MSP to now filling ~30% because they're switching to being a VMS provider. The offset, however, is that they're capturing revenue on 100% of the orders. Apparently, the net of the two is that they end up making the same, per John, but effectively, the conversion is a tailwind to VMS sales and a headwind to N&A-specific sales. So, this should also be partly contributing to N&A declines today.

It's seemingly the case then that today's sales declines reflect not just market-related pressures as a result of more FTEs employed via higher wages and other environmental factors, but from Intellify's growth too. The other question is whether CCRN is losing share too? I don't suspect so, but can't rule it out. AMN's 36% year-over-year N&A sales decline and 5% sequential decline is better than CCRN's 43% and 10% decline, respectively. Consistent with this data, it's historically been the case that CCRN has underperformed - from 2017 to 2019, CCRN posted a cumulative sales decline within N&A of ~2.5%, while AMN posted ~8% growth (excluding $82M of inorganic revenue).

How comparable these results are, I'm not too sure. I'd imagine there are mix differences in that CCRN may be levered to one region more than AMN, or one healthcare setting versus another, but I frankly don't contextualize the mix differences as being that material given the size of each business. Although, CCRN is, as I just discussed, battling internal headwinds from the VMS introduction, which AMN is not, so all considered, CCRN should be underperforming AMN.

Simply reading through the transcripts though, it's clear that AMN is a well-run, professional organization, and vis-a-vis CCRN's conference calls, is the superior business. In 2022 though, CCRN brought on John Martins to replace Kevin Clark as CEO who co-founded CCRN in 1986 before holding stints at other organizations in the interim. At a glance, John doesn't give off any red flags to me and has seemingly put more energy into the business. And certainly more investment too. So, it's possible that historical share losses may be non-representative today.

To the point about the performance dichotomy, note that AMN has had a VMS offering since 2013, so to say CCRN was behind would be a material understatement, and would be consistent with the historical underperformance. But looking ahead, as expected when you're starting from a base of zero, CCRN has been winning clients looking for a VMS offering, with total spend under management growing and thus, VMS sales. For now, I'll give CCRN the benefit of the doubt and just ascribe the differences in performance as mix-related.

Model-wise, they're guiding for $335M in Q2 sales at the midpoint, and considering that Physician Staffing is relatively stable right now and likely to come in around $50M, we're looking at something like $285M in guided N&A sales. There is some seasonality - specifically in their Education business - but it's not so material to explain that guide of N&A sales down ~13% thereabouts sequentially. The CFO clarifies too that this is volume driven with rates down low-single-digits:

"You're spot on. When you look at our second quarter, it is not following historic patterns, and it's entirely driven off of travel. As we progress through the first quarter, demand remained soft and still has not yet rebound. We do think there's some opportunity there and programs that we've won are still ramping, but that's putting the drag on the second quarter. Bill rates for travel are projected to be kind of in the same range of a low single-digit, 1% to 2% sequential decline going into Q2 and possibly into Q3, and we don't guide out that far. But rates are trending exactly where we expected them to be. This has really been a volume story across travel nurses."

This type of momentum is concerning on a near-term basis and understandably scares away a lot of investors, however, I'm not overly concerned long-term. Temp labor has a place in the market - we just have to reach the equilibrium point. So, I'm contextualizing it like I contextualized AMN. FTEs were 9,124 in Q1, which is 30% higher than the 7,017 in Q1 2019. As I discussed in my AMN write-up, my baseline assumption is that we ultimately do not go back to 2019-like demand levels - assuming we stabilize 5-10% higher, CCRN would see another ~1.6K or ~18% decline in FTEs on assignment from Q1.

As for bill rates, this one is tougher to judge and as Q1 showed and as they're expecting per their guide, they aren't materially declining either. Bill rates at the end of 2023 were about 30% of 2019 levels, for which they then declined another 2% in Q1, thus putting them somewhere around 27% higher than 2019 levels. It shouldn't go back to 2019 levels given the inflation, and the way I'm thinking about it is that if we just assume a low-single-digit inflation since 2019, that would put wages somewhere around 15% higher today versus 2019. In other words, CCRN could see another 10% decline in bill rates, although it's not necessarily looking like it at the moment, so I could be too aggressive on this.

Given typical seasonality - Q1 and Q2 being relatively softer - today's $332M in sales translates into roughly $1.383B assuming 2019 seasonality (~24% of sales). The temp labor/N&A portion of this is probably like 70-80% - let's say 75% - of that $1.383B, or ~$1B. Knocking off 18% in terms of volumes and another, say, 8%, for wage declines, that implies sales of ~$755M - assuming the rest of the business stays flattish, that implies total N&A sales of ~$1.14B at maturity. Per the $285M guide thereabouts for Q2, if we apply 2019 seasonality ratios to this, I get $1.15B in annual sales, so perhaps I'm too optimistic still - I'll call it $1.1B then. Based on the Q1-to-Q2 trend though, it's not unreasonable to me to think they'd reach a $1.1B run rate by the end of 2024. Assuming 2025 is sort of a gap year to turn the ship, I'm okay assuming 1.1B in sales for 2025 for now.

It's important to answer, though, what happens beyond this point? Will they grow from there? Or will they decline? I don't think anyone really knows given how fuzzy everything is. But, per their history, it's not unreasonable to think they could grow, particularly given the VMS situation where they have a growing pipeline which should continue for some time and ultimately result in more clients/sales. What this translates into quantitatively, I have no idea, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to me, given the GDP-like nature of temp labor demand in the U.S., to think they could post 3-4% sales growth - we'll just say 3.5% for now.

Moving down to margins, CCRN posted segment contribution margins - which are effectively segment EBITDA margins - of 8.2%, which is down from 11.5% posted in the prior year Q1, and down from the 9.2% posted in Q4 2023. From a high level, the good thing about this business is that contribution margins don't really change given the "distributor-like" nature of N&A sales. RPO services can perhaps have larger fluctuations, but since this portion is relatively small, I'm not going to dive deep into this.

However, there was some impact, it appears. First, there was a payroll tax reset which negatively impacted COGS by ~$500K, but that's largely de minimis. Two, they're seeing a rise in "health insurance and workers' comp and an adjustment for professional liability insurance costs." However, what's interesting is that despite this, they noted their "[b]ill-pay housing spread was actually favorable for us sequentially from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. Again, small 20, 30 basis points, but still move in the right direction." So, while yes, it's a "tough" market and it's not easy to capture higher bill rates, sequentially speaking, it's not looking like there was that material of a headwind.

There is material operating leverage in this business which was most certainly a headwind from Q4 as sales declined from $367M to $332M today, or by ~$35M. Very simply, SG&A consists of various fixed back-office and client support expenses like sales reps and recruiters that CCRN - or AMN - can't really scale up and down very easily (finance, legal, IT, etc. are within unallocated SG&A). That is, whether I have 10 clients demanding 100 contract workers or 10 clients demanding 80, I can't materially reduce my support staff. You can just look at 2023 versus 2022 as a reflection of this - sales went from ~$2.8B to ~$2B (~40% decline), yet SG&A went from $325M to ~$300M (~7% decline). And indeed, they were just talking about maintaining personnel capacity in excess of what the current demand needs in anticipation of returning demand down the line.

That said, they are reducing headcount, net, and this is thus an offsetting benefit to the inherent deleverage. On a consolidated basis (including Physician Staffing), SG&A was down 6% sequentially to $63M with some savings coming from a reduction (and outsourcing) of headcount. From the Q1 call:

"In the first quarter, the US headcount was down 9% from the start of the year, and we've taken actions in the second quarter to reduce head count by an additional 15%. Over the last 18 months, we've reduced total headcount in the U.S. by 40%. While these reductions reflect the headwinds experienced across both our travel and local businesses, it's important to note that a good portion were the result of enhanced productivity and offshoring to our center of excellence in India. As of the end of the first quarter, we grew headcount in India by 45% since the start of the year, and we'll continue identifying future opportunities to capture incremental savings."

It's unclear how impactful this was on a segment basis, but with corporate overhead marginally higher sequentially, I think we can infer that the savings were indeed concentrated at the segment level, and most likely within N&A. But also, as they note, they didn't capture all of the savings in Q1, so there should - minus further layoffs - be some residual savings that carry into Q2.

So, operating deleverage clearly contributed to the margin decline. But there are some mixed impacts to consider too. For one, the growth in the Education portion of the segment is margin accretive, so that was a tailwind. Second, it's also likely that both RPO and VMS (Intellify) increased as a percentage of sales in Q1 from Q4 given the contract labor softness, and here too, margins are higher, with Intellify EBITDA margins running around 60%+ (versus the segment average of high-single-digit). So, this all should have been a tailwind to margins, although it was merely a tailwind because of the sales decline by temp labor, not totally because those segments grew.

Anyways, let's say sales do indeed trend to $1.1B before stabilizing - what kind of margins should we expect? Well, I'm confident their contribution margins won't change much from what we see today, and that's indeed what we see today in the sequential trends (although more pressure year-over-year). But as sales trend from $332M a quarter to an implicit $275M a quarter, they're going to engender a lot of deleverage. Without additional cost reductions, incremental EBITDA margins are probably something like 25%, implying a ~$14M decline in EBITDA which would put them at ~$13M per quarter on $275M in sales.

However, this wouldn't be normalized. One, as noted earlier by management, they'll continue taking out costs from Q1 levels, which should provide another $1-2M or so of incremental savings I'd estimate (based on the SG&A trends). But I would imagine they'd take even more costs out should sales fall $57M to $275M, so let's conservatively say they can take out $3M. There should also be a continued mix shift towards RPO and VMS, although I basically included this into the decremental I assumed. Net, that implies something like $16M of EBITDA on $275M in sales, or margins of ~5.8%, which amounts to $1.1B / $64M.

But then finally, again, they're talking about having excess capacity today. So, if sales do materially soften, I can very easily imagine that they reduce costs even further. Indeed, 5.8% margins would materially underperform historical margins - in 2019, they posted ~8% segment EBITDA margins, about 50% higher. Furthermore, while there are added costs from investments, they have higher-margin VMS sales today versus 2019, which is margin accretive. So, personally, I don't see why something like 8% margins are unreasonable on $1.1B in sales, which would get me to $88M in EBITDA. I say this because it's seemingly the case that between today's economics and 8% margins, it's merely a problem of right-sizing the organization. I then am okay modeling 8%.

Physician Staffing (PS): Continued Momentum

The remaining piece of their business is the Physician Staffing side, where they're essentially doing the same thing as the N&A segment - i.e., connecting clients with temporary or permanent personnel - but just for different areas of the workplace. That is, whereas N&A staff nurses, PS is staffing physicians, PAs, CRNAs, and other various physician roles.

PS sales came in at ~$47M, up 16% from the ~$41M posted in last year's Q1, although flat with the $47M posted in Q4 2023. So clearly, PS is bucking the headwinds N&A is seeing as this is all organic growth too. Year-over-year, sales are up from both higher volumes and price - both days filled and revenue per day filled were both up ~8% versus last year. However, on a sequential basis, both of those items were roughly flat.

Looking at this sequential trend, there's actually some seasonality which is likely pressuring sales today. As management talked about, Q4 is typically a weaker quarter for them off the back of the third quarter which seemingly continues into the first quarter. From Q1, there's typically an uptick in sales, seasonally speaking, to the third quarter which is their largest quarter. Indeed, with respect to today's sequential decline, from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, PS sales declined ~10% sequentially, and from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, they declined 11%. So, with that seasonality context, considering that today's sales trend is flat, we can thus infer that they're seeing growing demand, which would be consistent with the growth they've been seeing over the past 12 months.

Behind these positive trends, we can thus tell that it's a reflection of both volume and bill rate growth per what they're posting in Q1. What's seemingly happening is that the market has and is growing - if we look at AMN's Q1 results, their Physician & Leadership Solutions segment, which includes search services and interim leadership, posted "$189 million, up 14% year over year and 12% sequentially." Their locums business was up 36% specifically, although this included inorganic contributions from the MSDR acquisition. CCRN hasn't addressed these physician trends very specifically, but in late 2023 and February 2024, AMN confirmed more or less that hospitals are short physicians, hence the rising days filled and bill rates:

"From a Locums standpoint, we've had strong demand. You can take that year-over-year, you can take it since pre-COVID. And so, we are looking for more supply. And I would say, that's true of the entire industry. So, as much as we've talked about the nursing shortage and nursing burnout, the physician numbers are actually marginally worse. … Yes. Mark, when we look over the course of last year, most of the year-over-year increases within locums were driven by the rate side more so than volumes."

One thing that concerns me more than any competitive risk is whether today's market size and growth are sustainable. Right now, today's $47M in sales are nearly 300% higher than the ~$16M posted in Q1 2019. Sure, for CCRN, there is some M&A contributing to this - the most notable contributor here was Mint, which was a ~$40M business in 2022, so maybe something like $45M today, or ~$12M, say, per quarter. But if we add that to Q1 2019 sales, that's still only $28M in sales, which still implies another $19M in sales growth. There were some other small acquisitions, so we'll just call it $17M thereabouts. But either way, it's clear that the locum tenens market has organically grown materially since 2019.

Obviously, per the Q1 results, we're not seeing demand degradation in any way, but as for how sustainable this is, I can't quite tell. If we look pre-2019, PS was a declining business for CCRN with sales going from $94M in 2017 to $75M by 2019, which compares to AMN posting a ~25% cumulative decline from 2017 to 2019, a similar directional trend. In other words, it's not like this is a market that has seen a pull-forward from an inevitable end-point. This, thus, concerns me - if from 2017 to 2019, healthcare facilities were effectively signaling that they preferred X amount of locum tenens staff, but are now running at ~200% of that, to argue that today's market demand is sustainable, something sustainable has to justify this move.

It's certainly true that patient demand has not increased enough to justify a structural increase in demand for which we can just reference HCA and THC data, but it could be the case that there's been a structural utility/preference shift in the physician supply towards locum tenens away from full-time, hence the mix shift. This has been a documented reason across many reports. However, what concerns me is something similar to N&A, which is that as hospitals raise wages, it's possible they (1) can justify it economically since temporary physicians are more expensive, generally than full-time physicians, and (2) this captures some locum tenens supply and moves them back to full-time. One analyst pointed out the wage rate increases by hospitals on an AMN call, but clearly, that's not slowing the industry's momentum right now. We'll see. But I'm not overly comfortable assuming growth.

From a model perspective, they didn't provide a number for Q2, but consistent with the assumption I made earlier, they're seemingly not expecting a slowdown here:

"But just like we've seen in travel nursing and other staffing industries, we're seeing physicians are more looking to have more freedom of work, and they're able to really embrace the locums space. And so we think that there is still a long runway for more physicians to enter the locum space. As we see that in hospital systems, this is the key component for hospital systems to drive revenue is having physicians. So as long as that dynamic remains there, we feel very bullish on the locum space."

Per 2019 seasonality, $47M in Q1 sales translates into ~$215M in annual sales. In a state of equilibrium between FTEs and temp labor, this should be a growing market as patient demand grows over time, but as for whether today's demand is in a mixed sustainable equilibrium, I don't know. I could be wrong, but I tend to think it's not - a la N&A, it wouldn't surprise me, at least, if hospitals decided to fight back with higher-than-average wage increases. Right now I'm wrong, but that's my suspicion. But to be consistent with the current facts, I'll model 2025 sales at 5% growth above the $215M figure to give credit for further bill rate increases, which gets me to ~$226M in sales.

Margin-wise, they posted 6.7% segment EBITDA margins in Q1, up from 4.3% in the prior year Q1 and up from 4.2% posted in Q4 2023, so this is clearly a sizable uplift in margins in Q1. Similar to what we talked about earlier, there's not going to be much change happening from a contribution margin perspective - bill-pay spreads may have shifted slightly one way or another, but it's not going to be overly material on a sequential basis for PS.

There's of course going to be operating leverage similar to what the N&A segment experiences as here too, there's essentially fixed support personnel that scales more with customers than sales. However, sales are flat sequentially - and flat across both assigned physicians and revenue per person - so from a sales perspective, there wasn't any resulting operating leverage from this. Now, it could have been, however, that the cost savings they've realized are more concentrated in PS than N&A, or at least had a disproportionate impact - it's unclear as they don't specify.

However, something had to have contributed to the growth in margins, and given the demand context for PS, I'm not really contextualizing the cost savings as being applicable here - i.e., it wouldn't make sense to be taking out material amounts of costs in a growing segment. And we can see from 2020 and 2019 that it's not a seasonal thing. One thing, however, that they talked about in 2023 was a focus on "higher margin specialties" to grow their margins - something reiterated in 2024 - so this could certainly be coming through today.

Assuming it is just mix-related and that this mix is sustainable, should they grow to $226M in sales by 2025, they should capture even higher margins from operating leverage with quarterly sales going from ~$47M to ~$56M. And the interesting thing here is that they're seemingly still operating with excess capacity, so the incrementals should be higher-than-normal from this growth. Assuming 25% increments - similar to what they posted in 2019 - that would imply 2025 sales/EBITDA of $226M/$5.4M.

Valuation: Too Much Risk For Me

As for the items below the EBITDA line, corporate overhead should trend relatively stable - it's up 6% year-over-year and down 3% sequentially to $17.6M. Consisting of centralized costs, however, I'm not surprised to see that despite sales declining from ~$2.8B in 2022 to ~$2B in 2023, corporate overhead stayed relatively stable, growing from $67M to $71M. So, as I think about them potentially achieving $1.326B in 2025 consolidated sales, I'm not expecting corporate overhead to really decline. They're trending to be ~$68M in 2024, down marginally from $71M in 2023 - I'm simply assuming it stays, which I think is conservative.

From a capital allocation perspective, I'm assuming $12M in annual capex to account for their increased investment level going forward. But from a different angle, I do have some M&A concerns. I'll address this in more detail next time, but long story short, I haven't been overly impressed by their recent acquisitions of Mint and WSG (which were the biggest). I don't contextualize them as carrying material strategic value, and then financially, they weren't hugely accretive, if at all. But nonetheless, in February (2024), they reiterated their desire to continue doing M&A:

"This is, I think, a buyer's market right now. We're seeing multiples come down. There's companies that don't want to go through another cycle of what -- of this downturn that we've seen in the market over the last 18 months. And so I think it's a buyer's market right now, and there's opportunities for us. And as we've said before and I said just earlier, we really love the [locum] space and there's opportunities in [locum] space. The Allied space is something that we like. And our Education business, which is just doing phenomenally as on fire, we love that space. And that is a -- it's a very fragmented space, but we've done a great job of growing that into a fairly sizable business. It's nearly a $100 million business. And I think there's lots of opportunity in the Education space to continue to roll up companies into that space and gain some scale in the Education space."

All told, at today's price of $14.4/share with 34.774M basic S/O, that's a ~$501M market cap. Net of $5.2M of cash and $0M of total debt, that's an EV of ~$496M.

At the moment, per my earlier conclusions, I'm thinking that N&A could potentially post something like $1.1B/$88M in 2025 while Physician Staffing posts $226M/$5.4M, ultimately generating sales/EBITDA of $1.326B/~$94M on a consolidated basis. Minus unallocated corporate expenses of $68M, which then implies ~$26M in full-year EBITDA. Then minus $18M of D&A (assuming it stays relatively stable), $5M of SBC, and no interest, and I'm looking at a net income of ~$1M and FCF of ~$6M. Indeed, if we go back to pre-COVID which is more reflective of the demand levels I'm modeling in, they were posting $20-30M in EBITDA then.

Under that scenario, based on the assumption that this isn't a structurally disadvantaged business and one that operates in an industry that should grow from its trough point. However, if someone is going to make a bullish case on CCRN at today's price, they'd either (1) need to assume that the trough point is much higher than what I'm assuming, or more or less assume it doesn't get much worse than what they're thinking for Q2; (2) increase margins or take out costs to a greater extent, although I'm already assuming N&A margins revert to 8%; and/or (3) they do a massively accretive acquisition, which is unlikely.

Said differently, they're guiding for ~$13M in EBITDA in Q2 - there's some seasonality here or there, but one could effectively think about this translating into full-year EBITDA of something like $55M thereabouts in annual EBITDA. Minus the above costs, that would translate into FCF of ~$28M, or ~18x today's market cap. So, even if one made the assumption that today's economics are sustainable, one would still need to model a fairly high growth rate for a relatively mature business to earn an outsized IRR.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think there's simply too much uncertainty and unknown unknowns out there with CCRN to get comfortable buying at north of $14/share. I don't mind uncertainty - a lot of opportunity lives in the behavioral realm - it's more so that there's not a large enough margin of safety to make this a really attractive bet, in my opinion. There's a decent amount of risk in terms of when and where the market stabilizes plus M&A-related risk that I don't think investors are really being compensated for.