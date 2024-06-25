mesh cube

One of the bad things about investing is that, at some point or another, a good opportunity becomes a neutral one or a bad one. This is not necessarily because of a negative change in the quality of the business in question. Sometimes, it is the result of shares appreciating significantly. One company that is not quite at the point of a downgrade, but that is probably getting close, is Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG), a business that's focused on the production and sale of windows, curtain walls, high performance glass, and similar related offerings.

Over the past couple years now, I have been quite bullish about the business and I last rated it a ‘buy’ back in February. In that article I cited how shares were priced and acknowledged the fundamental pain the company was experiencing. We have seen the stock pop up by 14.2% since then. That's comfortably above the 10.8% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since I first rated it a ‘buy’ back in September of 2022, shares are up a whopping 55% compared to the 34.9% increase seen by the broader market.

Relative to similar firms, there is no doubt that shares are now looking a bit pricey. But on an absolute basis, the stock is still reasonably attractive. This may not be the case forever though. I say this because, before the market opens on June 27, the management team at the firm is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2025 fiscal year. Leading up to that point, analysts are fairly pessimistic. This, combined with how shares are priced compared to similar firms, is making me a bit more cautious. But I wouldn't say that it's time for a downgrade just yet.

Assessing recent results

When I last wrote about Apogee Enterprises earlier this year, we only had data covering through the third quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. That data now extends through the end of 2024. A good starting point, then, might be to touch on how the company fared during that time. During the final quarter of the year, the company generated revenue of $361.8 million. This was 5.1% above the $344.1 million generated the same time one year earlier. This increase in sales was in spite of the fact that revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment dipped by 6.3% from $148.6 million to $139.2 million. Management attributed this weakness to a reduction in sales volume for the segment.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Outside of this, the firm did see growth for the most part. In particular, its small Architectural Glass segment reported an 18.2% surge in revenue, taking sales up from $81.4 million to $96.2 million. This increase, according to the data available, was due largely to improved pricing and changes in product mix. Clearly, this part of the company is very healthy. Meanwhile, its Architectural Services segment reported a 7.9% rise in revenue, with sales jumping from $98.5 million to $106.3 million. Management attributed this increase to a more favorable mix of projects.

On the bottom line, the situation was mixed. Net income actually fell from $20.2 million to $15.7 million. However, there are some problems in just looking at this number as it stands. The fact of the matter is that, in January of this year, Apogee Enterprises announced an initiative called Project Fortify. This is essentially a program aimed at cutting costs and preparing the company for what it calls ‘profitable growth’. During the final quarter of the year, the business incurred pre-tax charges associated with this program in the amount of $12.4 million. This represents the bulk of the $16 million to $18 million of charges that the company is expected to incur throughout the life of the program.

The end goal will be to create annualized cost savings of between $12 million and $14 million, with around 60% of those savings being realized in the 2025 fiscal year that we are now in. Not surprisingly, most of these savings will be under the struggling Architectural Framing Systems segment that has seen a decline in revenue as of late. Other profitability metrics actually grew nicely on a year over year basis. Operating cash flow, for instance, managed to rise from $51.6 million to $74.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $25.2 million to $32.8 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $36.7 million to $43 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to 2024 in its entirety, management did report a decline in revenue. Sales fell modestly from $1.44 billion to $1.42 billion. That's a drop of roughly 5%. And according to management, this was actually due to weakness across all of the company's segments with the exception of the Architectural Glass segment. It reported a robust 19.6% surge in revenue from $316.6 million to $378.4 million. On the bottom line, the company also saw some weakness. Due largely to the aforementioned investments in its cost cutting initiative, the company reported a decline in net income from $104.1 million to $99.6 million. Fortunately, most other profitability metrics improved. Operating cash flow expanded from $102.7 million to $204.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a modest decline from $160.3 million to $159.8 million. On the other hand, EBITDA for the firm expanded from $166.7 million to $185.2 million.

For the 2025 fiscal year, results are complicated. Management actually expects revenue to fall between 4% and 7%. 2% of this decline, however, would be attributable to the firm's decision to shift to a 52-week reporting system. Another 1% decline is because of the Project Fortify initiative that will see the elimination of certain low margin product and service offerings. Adjusted earnings per share should come in at between $4.35 and $4.75. At the midpoint, that would translate to net income of about $100.6 million. That's slightly above the $99.6 million reported for 2024. Given how little this change should be, I don't think it makes much sense to forecast out results for the cash flow metrics for the company. Instead, we can just rely on the 2024 figures that management reported.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using results from 2023 and 2024. Relative to earnings, I would say that the stock is right around fair value territory. When it comes to the other two profitability metrics, shares do still look attractively priced. In the table below, I then compared Apogee Enterprises to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, I found that three of the five businesses ended up being cheaper than our candidate. This number increases to four of the five when using the price to operating cash flow approach and it drops to two of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Apogee Enterprises 13.5 8.4 7.4 American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) 11.2 5.6 6.8 JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) 57.8 3.4 8.2 Quanex Building Products (NX) 11.7 6.5 6.6 Tecnoglass (TGLS) 12.2 15.5 7.7 Insteel Industries (IIIN) 24.9 7.0 11.3 Click to enlarge

As I mentioned at the start of this article, management is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 before the market opens on June 27. The current expectation is for the business to report revenue of $328.5 million. At least that is what analysts are expecting. This would be down 9.2% compared to the $361.7 million the business reported for the first quarter of 2024. To be perfectly honest with you, I have a difficult time believing that sales would fall by this much considering what management is forecasting for the year as a whole. It is possible that analysts are anticipating most of the weakness to come at the start of this year. Considering the timeline of spending on Project Fortify, this might not be an unreasonable assumption. However, there is no concrete data that would indicate this is likely to be the case.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the expectation is for a decline as well. Earnings per share should come in at around $0.89. That would be a drop from the $1.05 per share reported for the first quarter of 2024. If this comes to fruition, it would represent a decline in net profits from $23.6 million to $19.7 million. Estimates were not provided when it came to other profitability metrics. But for context, you can see, in the table above, what those were for the first quarter of 2024. Depending on the timing of these one-time costs, it could very well be that the business will report a decline in profits but an increase in cash flows. But if management is continuing to get rid of low margin products and services, we could see an outsized change in cash flows as part of that.

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, I must say that I remain a fan of Apogee Enterprises. The company is seeing a bit of weakness as of late. But this is to be expected. On an absolute basis, shares of the firm do still look attractively priced. But compared to similar enterprises, the stock is a bit expensive. On the whole, this makes me feel as though some additional upside is probably still warranted. But if we see another 10% move higher or more, I would likely see that as an opportunity to downgrade the stock.