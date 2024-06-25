alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance semiconductor solutions for the telecommunications, industrial, defense and datacenter markets, has moved higher after the stock sold off to start the year in January. The stock has been able to accomplish this even though there are headwinds out there that are affecting MTSI, which, together with the ongoing rally in the stock, have pushed up valuations. However, the stock may be getting ready for a change. Why will be covered next.

MTSI continues to rally

A past article from August 2023 rated MTSI a hold even though the stock was on fire after gaining over 50% in a few months and even though the existing trend in the stock pointed to higher stock prices. The article reasoned that while there were indeed positives to note, not as much attention was directed at the negatives. Growth, for instance, had slowed down. A number of important end markets, like telecom for example, are in a downturn, which have affected the quarterly results. Yet, the stock seemed to ignore it all on the way higher.

The chart above showed that while the stock did go on to correct in the two months that followed August, the stock has continued to move higher with MTSI gaining 13.8% YTD, despite an early drop in 2024. In fact, if you are a bull, then the chart could not be more pleasing. Note where the low and the high are located in the last 12 months, which is exactly where a bull would want them to be. The stock closed at $105.77 on June 21, which means MTSI has more than doubled its market cap since the stock went on the current uptrend with a low of $48.53 in May 2023.

The stock has trended higher during this time frame with higher lows and higher highs, but there is reason to believe change may be on the horizon. Note how in the chart the recent highs are connected to form an upper trendline and how the lows are connected to form a lower trendline, both of which are ascending. The stock has stayed within these two trendlines on the way higher.

However, the slope of the two trendlines differ and the upper and lower trendline are on track to converge, which means the stock will not be able to stay within these two trendlines for much longer as the trendlines are getting closer and closer. A breakthrough has to come, which can be either through the upper trendline or the lower trendline.

Keep in mind the stock has rallied higher for quite some time. An argument can be made that with the current rally rather long in the tooth, a move lower is more likely than a continued move higher, since a correction is probably in order. At the very least, the recent price action in the stock is worth keeping an eye on.

Short interest is on the rise

It could be a coincidence, but it is worth mentioning that shorts have been upping their bets against MTSI, which may or may not have been inspired by recent chart patterns. According to the Nasdaq, short interest rose steadily throughout 2024 and throughout the rally in the stock to hit 4,535K shares as of 5/31/2024, up from 2,903K on 12/29/2023 or the end of last year and up from 2,335K on 6/30/2023 or a year ago.

Short interest has almost doubled in one year for a short float of 7.8% while the stock kept marching higher. This percentage is higher than most, but it is not yet at a level most would find concerning. Still, if more and more shares are being sold short, then that could eventually put pressure on the stock price and drive it lower. Shorts are increasingly positioning themselves against MTSI, which is a factor that could drive down the stock if it continues.

Why shorts may be drawn to MTSI

It is not possible to know the reason why every single short decided to bet against MTSI, but there are a number of possible reasons. Charts could be a possible explanation, but so are multiples. The table below shows how MTSI trades at multiples that are generally higher than not only the median stock, but also higher than where they have been on average in the last five years.

MTSI Sector median 5-year average Market cap $7.63B - - Enterprise value $7.64B - - Revenue ("ttm") $637.3M - - EBITDA $128.8M - - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 46.59 23.52 33.11 Forward non-GAAP P/E 41.46 23.59 34.44 Trailing GAAP P/E 118.93 30.50 - Forward GAAP P/E 95.14 29.77 - P/S 11.84 2.96 6.45 P/B 7.29 3.09 7.41 P/cash flow 51.72 18.66 31.18 EV/sales 11.99 3.17 6.98 Trailing EV/EBITDA 59.31 18.82 158.72 Forward EV/EBITDA 35.24 14.68 24.98 Click to enlarge

For instance, in terms of sales, MTSI is valued at almost 12 times sales with a market cap of $7.6B, which is four times the median and double its average. MTSI trades at 41 times forward non-GAAP EPS, which is higher than most or where it has traded for the most part. Valuations are clearly elevated, yet growth in sales or profits has not followed along.

Growth has lagged behind

The rise in multiples is in part due to the rise in the stock price, but earnings have also contributed to higher multiples by not growing as fast as they needed to in order to keep multiples from shooting up. It is possible for the market to bid up multiples in anticipation of stronger growth, but there is little evidence earnings will grow at the same pace as the stock price. While earnings are expected to increase, which is why forward multiples are lower than their trailing counterparts, they are not expected to multiply the way the stock price has.

Revenue, for instance, shrank all the while the stock price went higher. Keep in mind MTSI recently acquired the RF business from Wolfspeed (WOLF), a cash and stock transaction valued at $150M. The most report or Q2 FY2024 was the first full quarter with contributions from the acquisition, which allowed for the first YoY increase in revenue after three consecutive quarters of decline.

Remember, the stock rose during this time. The RF business did around $150M in sales, which suggests that without the RF acquisition, Q2 FY2024 would have been the fourth consecutive quarter of falling sales if not for the acquisition. Note also how EPS did not benefit as much from the acquisition due to the drop in margins and this is expected to continue for a while longer.

Note how the number of shares rose, which is the result of the transaction with Wolfspeed, but also because of the use of stock compensation by MTSI. MTSI finished the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $476.41M, but this was offset by long-term debt obligations totaling $447.71M.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 181,234 157,148 169,406 15.33% 6.98% Gross margin 52.5% 55.6% 60.6% (310bps) (810bps) Income from operations 15,407 11,010 35,904 39.94% (57.09%) Net income 14,980 12,526 25,755 19.59% (41.84%) EPS 0.20 0.17 0.36 17.65% (44.44%) Weighted-average shares outstanding 73,272K 72,286K 71,402K 1.36% 2.62% (Non-GAAP) Revenue 181,234 157,148 169,406 15.33% 6.98% Gross margin 57.1% 59.2% 62.1% (210bps) (500bps) Income from operations 40,189 38,552 56,554 4.25% (28.94%) Net income 43,220 41,812 56,722 3.37% (23.80%) EPS 0.59 0.58 0.79 1.72% (25.32%) Click to enlarge

Q3 FY2024 guidance calls for revenue of $187-193M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.63-0.69, which are both up YoY, but this is with the acquisition from Wolfspeed. Furthermore, guidance benefits from favorable comps since Q3 FY2023 experienced a large drop in the top and the bottom line, which lowers the base for comparison. Note that comps will be favorable for at least the next two quarters.

(Non-GAAP) Q3 FY2024 (guidance) Q3 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $187-193M $148.5M 27.95% Gross margin 56.0-58.0% 60.1% 310bps EPS $0.63-0.69 $0.54 22.22% Click to enlarge

So while the stock has done very well, MTSI itself is not doing as well, at least in comparison to the gains the stock has made. The multiples reflect this. Some end markets like defense are doing well, but others like telecom remain weak. From the Q2 earnings call:

“In Q2, our book-to-bill ratio was 1 to 1. In our turns business, where orders booked and shipped within the quarter, was approximately 20% total revenue. This was a notable quarter for new orders and our team did a great job securing two large future programs, which I will discuss in a few moments. Despite the sequential bookings improvement, we still see weakness in our telecom and industrial end markets.”

A big shareholder is selling shares

There is one more thing worth knowing. The wife of the late chairman of the board, Susan Ocampo, which holds over 10% of the shares of MTSI, is selling shares. According to a Form 144, 900,000 shares were put up for sale on May 23, which followed earlier sales of shares. Note that she retains most of the shares of MTSI she owns.

There are many legitimate reasons that could have led to the decision by Susan Ocampo to sell, including the passing of her late husband. Still, the sale of a large number of shares in combination with the current backdrop is likely to fuel short interest. At the very least, the very act of putting a large number of shares up for sale and in need of a buyer puts downward pressure on the stock. The stock has not been affected thus far, but that could change.

Investor takeaways

If one were to look only at how the stock has performed, then the case for long MTSI looks solid. The stock has essentially trended higher and this uptrend remains intact. So if one were to simply follow trends and look at nothing else, then long MTSI looks pretty convincing. However, if one were to take other factors into account, then long MTSI looks a lot less obvious.

If one were to strip out the impact of the Wolfspeed transaction, then MTSI does not appear to be doing well enough to warrant the huge gains in the stock. There are some areas of strength, the defense sector especially, but it would be quite a stretch to say MTSI is going through a boom. If one were to look at how MTSI is doing organically, then MTSI remains in a downturn.

The stock gains, in combination with sluggish growth, shows up in the way multiples for MTSI are going up and up. This may not be enough to power a reversal in the stock immediately, but at some point it might if multiples keep marching higher. At some point, buyers might start to balk at the idea of paying for multiples in the triple digits in some instances for MTSI. The bears may be betting that this happens sooner rather than later, which is why short interest is on the rise.

The charts also suggest the stock is heading towards a possible reversal in the stock. While a move higher cannot be ruled out, it is clear that the recent action cannot continue since the stock cannot continue to respect the trendlines like it has in 2024 thus far. Something has to change and shareholders may want to prepare accordingly, which may be exactly what a prominent shareholder is doing.

I am neutral on MTSI with the way the cards are laid out. The stock has clearly done very well and for some that is all that really matters. Others, though, may take note of the increased short selling, the selling of shares by large shareholders, rising multiples and chart patterns. At a minimum, the case to be neutral is not without its supporting arguments.