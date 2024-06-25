MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings: Why A Change In Direction Could Be Near

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • The direction of the stock has been clear for quite some time with the stock trending higher, but that could change in the near future.
  • The stock has risen, but so too is short interest and it is worth knowing that an important shareholder is busy selling shares.
  • Earnings growth has not increased like the stock price has, which shows up in the way multiples are going up.
  • If the existing trend in the stock holds, long MTSI will keep onrewarding, but that does not mean trends are not subject to change.

Server Room

alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance semiconductor solutions for the telecommunications, industrial, defense and datacenter markets, has moved higher after the stock sold off to start the year in January. The stock has

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.95K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News