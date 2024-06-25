Bosca78/E+ via Getty Images

The frustrating wait for consistent performance and growth from Japan’s Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (OTCPK:NNDNF) (6594.TO) drags on, as the company has continued to have challenges in driving sustainable profitability in its still-emerging e-axle business, while also dealing with macro and forex challenges across much of the rest of the business. Although the company did about what I expected in terms of revenue and free cash flow in FY’24, core profitability remains a challenge as EBITDA came in almost 10% short and initial guidance for FY’25 was below expectations.

Nidec shares are about flat since my last article in Japanese yen, and down closer to 10% for the ADRs. That’s considerably worse than the average industrial, though not as bad as many auto suppliers or appliance companies like Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY) and Whirlpool (WHR), nor other suppliers of precision motors for automation markets.

At this point, it’s hard not to feel some frustration with Nidec; while the company has a good record of hitting product development and engineering goals, coupling that with profitability and better returns on a consistent basis has proven far more challenging. I do like the revenue growth opportunities here, and the valuation isn’t bad, but emerging headwinds in multiple markets are a cause for concern.

Meaningful Challenges In The Emerging EV Story

Nidec’s opportunity to supply e-axles (modules which include motors, gearboxes, and inverters for electric vehicles) to OEMs has long been a key part of the bull thesis for Nidec, and by many metrics the company has been successful. The company hit what once looked like overly ambitious volume targets and has secured wins with major players like GAC and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) in China, as well as a joint venture with Stellantis (STLA) in Europe.

Recent trends haven’t been as favorable, though, and there are ongoing challenges with the basic profitability of the business.

Year-over-year growth among Nidec’s Chinese EV customers appears to have slowed to around 10% in the first quarter of 2024, well below the nearly 17% growth seen in the overall sector, and former growth drivers like GAC’s Aion S have slowed more than growing business like Zeekr 001 can offset. Reflecting some of those challenges, auto sales were down 3% sequentially in the last quarter, and management specifically called out the need to focus more on profitability over volumes with its China EV business.

Nidec also took a sizable charge in the fiscal fourth quarter (JPY 59.8B versus 1,547B in sales) to further restructure the business. That’s the second straight year with a restructuring charge in the auto business, and margins here have remained stuck in the single-digits, typically the low single-digits.

Looking at how the market is shaping up, I believe Nidec could see more pressure on this business before things get better. Although global BEV sales are still growing well compared to the broader auto sector (up more than 12% in Q1’24), sales have been coming in below expectations lately, and it looks like the global BEV penetration rate in 2024 will miss initial expectations by at least two points (around 11% vs. 13%). With weaker customer demand and struggles to produce EVs at attractive margins, many companies have pulled back on their launch expectations (particularly among Western OEMs). That’s not a good set up for Nidec, particularly at a time when it looks to reduce its exposure to lower-margin business (this will almost certainly come at the cost of volumes).

The news is better if you look beyond the next 12 months. Nidec has consistently delivered among the best performance specifications for its motors (power/weight ratios and so on), and I believe Nidec can and will become a key provider of e-axles. While many auto companies have tried to go it alone and insource their powertrain needs for EVs, these companies are coming under increasing pressure from investors to improve margins and spend less capital on capex; over time I believe this will push more auto OEMs toward a “if you can’t beat ‘em, buy’em” mindset where they opt to buy motors and e-axles from Nidec rather than develop and assemble their own, particularly with Nidec’s growing expertise in switched reluctance motors that don’t require rare earth magnets.

Opportunities From Data Center And Energy Efficiency, But Near-Term Demand Could Weaken

One of the things I have long liked about Nidec is the company’s ability to repurpose technology and develop new products for new, previously non-core markets. Nidec has long been a leading player in spindle and actuator motors for hard disk drives, and has built on that expertise to create a much larger portfolio of precision small motors for a wide range of markets (including robotics). Likewise, the company has leveraged its brushless motor and inverter capabilities to deliver more efficient motors for applications like HVAC and appliances.

Not only is Nidec leveraged to ongoing growth for hard drives in enterprise data centers, the company has repurposed some of its core small motor technology to develop systems to circulate liquid coolants for data center cooling. Data centers, particularly those used for applications like AI, generate considerable heat and I expect cooling solution demand to grow quite a bit faster than data center square footage over the next three to five years.

I also still see significant opportunities in energy efficiency. Per Nidec’s management, motors are responsible for around half of the world’s electricity consumption, and I believe there will be an ongoing drive to encourage consumers to buy appliances with more efficient brushless motors, and I likewise believe industrial customers will look to replace/retrofit to more efficient motors over time.

Last and not least, Nidec’s electric vehicle leverage isn’t just centered on cars. While it’s easy to get excited about the significant potential of EVs in a market like the U.S., there are a lot of smaller gasoline-powered passenger vehicles around the world, like motorbikes and scooters, and electrifying these is a meaningful opportunity, particularly in emerging markets.

The “but” is the current macroeconomic picture. Data center spending is fine, and I’m not worried about Nidec’s ability to leverage data center cooling demand. The outlooks for consumer appliances, consumer and non-residential HVAC, and industrial motion, though, are far weaker now and that could represent some downside risk over the next couple of quarters.

The Outlook

Given the weaker near-term outlook for auto sales, appliances, and industrial automation, I’ve pulled back my FY’25 revenue expectations a bit (about 2%), and likewise for FY’26. I’ve also decided to take a more conservative outlook for my more distant estimates, and that pushes my long-term revenue growth rate from around 9% to a little more than 7%.

Margins are clearly a big unknown here, as management has struggled to simultaneously drive volumes and scale up profitability in the e-axle part of the auto business. I do expect EBITDA to improve in FY’25 with this renewed focus on profitability (from around 12.5% to 15.5%), and I expect further improvement, but I think it’ll take about five years to get to 17.5% or higher EBITDA. Likewise, I expect free cash flow margins to remain in the mid-single-digits for a few years before accelerating towards the high single-digits, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EBITDA, I believe Nidec shares are still undervalued, but the stock has underperformed for a while here, and I can understand if investors don’t want to take on the macro/end-market or management execution risks for a return that in the short term could be capped at around 10%-15%.

The Bottom Line

Patience may be a virtue, but stubbornness will cost you money in the stock market, and it’s fair to wonder how much longer it’s going to take Nidec to deliver on its promises where margin leverage is concerned. I do appreciate the company’s leverage to global electrification and energy efficiency, to say nothing of opportunities in areas like data centers and robotics, and I do still believe the shares are undervalued, but it’s harder and harder to advocate that this is a name worth investors’ confidence.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.