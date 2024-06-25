simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

ZJK Is Growing, But The IPO Is Expensive

Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. (ZJK) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

ZJK operates as a manufacturer of precision parts for electric vehicles and electronic equipment.

The company is growing revenue and profit, but its operating margin is dropping, and the IPO appears excessively priced, so I’m Neutral (Hold) on it.

What Does ZJK Do?

Shenzhen, China-based Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. was founded to provide precision metal parts for consumer electronics, new energy vehicles (EVs) and other applications.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Ning Ding, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously a senior manager at PennEngineering & Manufacturing Corp and has held senior roles at other engineering and manufacturing firms.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Standard screws

Precise screws

High-strength bolts and nuts

Turning parts

Surface mounting products

Physical vapor deposition products.

As of December 31, 2023, ZJK has booked fair market value investment of $4.1 million from investors, including Jinshan International Investment and New Micro Holding Limited.

The company seeks to sell its precision parts to original equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in high-performance computing environments.

ZJK is China-centric, but also sells into the United States via representatives and plans to "open a sales office in the United States in early 2025 to further expand the market."

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have risen, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 6.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 3.7% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 2.4x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is ZJK’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for industrial fasteners was an estimated $95 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $131 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of only 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for fasteners in the aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as strong demand from the infrastructure sector.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth path of the US industrial fasteners market through 2030.

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Freewon China

Qingdao Fengguang Precision

Suzhou Cheersson Precision

Essence Fastening Systems

Zhejiang Ronnie Precision

Qifeng Precision.

ZJK is also active in other precision parts markets other than fasteners and for OEMs in markets outside the US.

ZJK Industrial’s Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Lower operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $29,055,306 17.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $24,792,229 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $11,020,888 22.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $9,013,240 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 37.93% 4.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 36.36% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $6,283,061 21.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $6,276,422 25.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $7,231,079 24.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $6,520,558 26.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $4,116,374 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $814,630 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, ZJK had $3.9 million in cash and $16.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $3.8 million.

ZJK’s IPO Information

ZJK intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering one million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 each.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $298 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 1.64%, so the stock will be an ‘ultra-low-float’ stock subject to increased volatility in open market trading.

The firm will also have "foreign private issuer" and "emerging growth company" status, which means management will have the option to produce substantially less information to shareholders.

Many such company stocks have performed badly after their IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the company's involvement in legal matters, if any.

The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For ZJK

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $305,000,000 Enterprise Value $297,898,523 Price / Sales 10.50 EV / Revenue 10.25 EV / EBITDA 47.41 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Operating Margin 21.62% Net Margin 24.89% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 1.64% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Capital Expenditures -$366,740 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.23% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.01 Revenue Growth Rate 17.20% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

ZJK’s IPO Appears Overpriced

ZJK is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for its general corporate expansion plans.

The company’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating margin, but higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $3.8 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 2.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and will likely retain most if not all of any future earnings for its working capital and growth requirements.

ZJK’s recent capital spending results are that it has spent modestly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow in 2023.

The market opportunity for fastener products is large but expected to grow only moderately on a global basis, although there are growth opportunities within certain sectors such as automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics, so the company has some positive growth dynamics available to it.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its principal operations in China, which are subject to unpredictable government or regulatory action and its WFOE structure (Wholly Foreign Owned Entity), which means shareholders only have an interest in a Cayman Islands shell.

Additionally, Asian companies have developed a reputation for minimal, perfunctory communication with public shareholders, reducing the information markets have on which to gain insight into their approach and operation results.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 47.4x, an extremely high multiple.

While Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. is growing revenue and producing profits, its operating margin is dropping, and the IPO appears excessively priced, given ZJK’s fundamentals and numerous operating risks.

As such, I’m Neutral (Hold) on the ZJK IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.