ZJK Is Growing, But The IPO Is Expensive
Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. (ZJK) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
ZJK operates as a manufacturer of precision parts for electric vehicles and electronic equipment.
The company is growing revenue and profit, but its operating margin is dropping, and the IPO appears excessively priced, so I’m Neutral (Hold) on it.
What Does ZJK Do?
Shenzhen, China-based Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. was founded to provide precision metal parts for consumer electronics, new energy vehicles (EVs) and other applications.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Ning Ding, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously a senior manager at PennEngineering & Manufacturing Corp and has held senior roles at other engineering and manufacturing firms.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Standard screws
Precise screws
High-strength bolts and nuts
Turning parts
Surface mounting products
Physical vapor deposition products.
As of December 31, 2023, ZJK has booked fair market value investment of $4.1 million from investors, including Jinshan International Investment and New Micro Holding Limited.
The company seeks to sell its precision parts to original equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in high-performance computing environments.
ZJK is China-centric, but also sells into the United States via representatives and plans to "open a sales office in the United States in early 2025 to further expand the market."
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have risen, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
6.0%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
3.7%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 2.4x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)
What Is ZJK’s Market?
According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for industrial fasteners was an estimated $95 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $131 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of only 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for fasteners in the aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as strong demand from the infrastructure sector.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth path of the US industrial fasteners market through 2030.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Freewon China
Qingdao Fengguang Precision
Suzhou Cheersson Precision
Essence Fastening Systems
Zhejiang Ronnie Precision
Qifeng Precision.
ZJK is also active in other precision parts markets other than fasteners and for OEMs in markets outside the US.
ZJK Industrial’s Recent Financial Results
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top-line revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Lower operating margin
Increased cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
$29,055,306
|
17.2%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$24,792,229
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
$11,020,888
|
22.3%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$9,013,240
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
37.93%
|
4.3%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
36.36%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
$6,283,061
|
21.6%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$6,276,422
|
25.3%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
$7,231,079
|
24.9%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$6,520,558
|
26.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023
|
$4,116,374
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$814,630
(Source - SEC.)
As of December 31, 2023, ZJK had $3.9 million in cash and $16.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $3.8 million.
ZJK’s IPO Information
ZJK intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering one million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 each.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $298 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 1.64%, so the stock will be an ‘ultra-low-float’ stock subject to increased volatility in open market trading.
The firm will also have "foreign private issuer" and "emerging growth company" status, which means management will have the option to produce substantially less information to shareholders.
Many such company stocks have performed badly after their IPO.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the company's involvement in legal matters, if any.
The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Revere Securities.
Valuation Metrics For ZJK
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$305,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$297,898,523
|
Price / Sales
|
10.50
|
EV / Revenue
|
10.25
|
EV / EBITDA
|
47.41
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.12
|
Operating Margin
|
21.62%
|
Net Margin
|
24.89%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
1.64%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Capital Expenditures
|
-$366,740
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
1.23%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
0.01
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
17.20%
(Source - SEC.)
ZJK’s IPO Appears Overpriced
ZJK is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for its general corporate expansion plans.
The company’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating margin, but higher cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $3.8 million.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 2.4x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and will likely retain most if not all of any future earnings for its working capital and growth requirements.
ZJK’s recent capital spending results are that it has spent modestly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow in 2023.
The market opportunity for fastener products is large but expected to grow only moderately on a global basis, although there are growth opportunities within certain sectors such as automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics, so the company has some positive growth dynamics available to it.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its principal operations in China, which are subject to unpredictable government or regulatory action and its WFOE structure (Wholly Foreign Owned Entity), which means shareholders only have an interest in a Cayman Islands shell.
Additionally, Asian companies have developed a reputation for minimal, perfunctory communication with public shareholders, reducing the information markets have on which to gain insight into their approach and operation results.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 47.4x, an extremely high multiple.
While Zjk Industrial Co. Ltd. is growing revenue and producing profits, its operating margin is dropping, and the IPO appears excessively priced, given ZJK’s fundamentals and numerous operating risks.
As such, I’m Neutral (Hold) on the ZJK IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
