Sticking With U.S. Tech Surge

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • We see a small group of tech winners leading stock gains as a feature of the artificial intelligence theme – not a flaw.
  • The S&P 500 notched a fresh all-time high last week, led by tech stocks. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held steady near 4.25% during the holiday-shortened week.
  • We’re eyeing to what extent U.S. PCE inflation for May shows a slowing of services inflation after upside surprises earlier in the year.

Printed circuit boards

zbruch

Transcript

U.S. stocks have climbed to all-time highs thanks to the technology sector.

We’re less concerned than some about the small group of tech stocks driving gains.

1) Tech sector rolls on

Tech stocks have surged this year, fueled

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHERPERMITTED COUNTRIES.
15

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.26K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News