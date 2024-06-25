Commercial Real Estate: From Bad To Worse

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we peak back in on the happenings within the commercial real estate, or CRE, sector, as it appears things are going from bad to worse. And as this part of the economy continues to deteriorate, it will have greater impacts on banks, particularly the regional banking system. This, in turn, could become a larger headwind for the overall economy.

It seems every day a new CRE property goes into default or foreclosure. This Monday, in my email feed, I got notice that $211 million worth of CMBS around a mixed-use entertainment center in Los Angeles transferred to special servicing due to an imminent maturity default. In addition, the owner of a D.C. office building they had acquired for $174.5 million turned the building over to its lender in lieu of foreclosure. These types of events are becoming quite commonplace.

Then we have the saga of a 600,000 square-foot office tower at 1740 Broadway in New York that was bought by Blackstone (BX) for $605 million in 2014. Current value? Slightly less than $200 million, and Blackstone recently turned over the remaining $308 million loan on the building over to a special servicer. Even the senior most creditors of CMBS on this loan will take a significant haircut. This marks the first-time investors holding the top-most-rated tranche of this type of CRE debt will take a bath since the Great Financial Crisis more than 15 years ago.

Zero Hedge/Deutsche Bank

According to Trepp, 20% of CMBS around office properties that were due in 2023 had become delinquent and failed to pay off or get extended by the end of last year. 11% of CMBS around retail properties faced the same predicament. The situation is likely to get significantly worse for the CMBS space when all is said and done in 2024. Values across much of the CME sector continue to fall, and interest rates remain much higher than when these properties were last financed. Just over $75 billion of CMBS debt against office holdings comes due by 2025.

Trepp

In addition, it not just CMBS debt showing increasing delinquency, stress and loan modification rates. The delinquency rate for CRE collateralized loan obligation (CLO) loans had rose 440% on a year-over-year basis as of February. The good news is that the major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Citigroup (C) have relatively little exposure to CRE debt in relation to their overall loan book.

However, a recent report found that of the 157 banks in the U.S. with more than $10 billion in assets, 67 had CRE exposure of 300% or more compared to their total equity. The Federal Reserve has stated that a ratio over 300% is considered excessive exposure. Of banks with less than $10 billion in assets, 1,871 have at least 300% exposure to CRE, with 794 having more than 500% exposure to CRE vis-à-vis their equity.

FAU, Business Observer

As you can see above, some prominent regional banks (who hold some 30% of all CRE debt) have significant exposure to CRE loans. I recently highlighted the large exposure that Bank OZK (OZK) has to the CRE space. Given rising delinquency rates and continued deterioration of values in many segments of the CRE sector, it is difficult to see how regional banks don't take significant hits to their earnings as write-offs increase significantly in the quarters and years ahead. Scores of smaller banks are also likely to go under in the coming years.

Banks are already carrying more than $500 billion in "unrealized losses" on their bond portfolios due to the spike in interest rates. This was a major factor behind the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and two other of the largest five bank failures in U.S. history in the first half of 2023.

Continued deterioration in the CRE space could potentially lead to other regional bank failures. At the very least, increasing losses from CRE loans are likely to cause many financial institutions to cut bank on lending, causing what is commonly known as a "credit crunch." This would just be one more major headwind to the U.S. economy that has seen economic activity slow significantly already from the over four percent GDP growth in the second half of 2023.

The bottom line is the CRE sector continues to deteriorate, and things are likely to get substantially worse before they get better. It is one of the main reasons I remain wary about both the economy and the markets going forward.