Introduction

In August 2022, I wrote an article on SA about ASX-listed uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCQX:PALAF) in which I said that restarting the Langer Heinrich mine made a lot of sense from a financial point of view. I've also written several articles about Canadian uranium miner Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCQX:FCUUF) (FCU:CA), the latest of which was in June 2021 when I said that the Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project needed high uranium prices to be economically feasible.

On June 24, Paladin Energy announced that it's buying Fission Uranium in a C$1.14 billion ($833.6 million) deal in a bid to create a global multi-asset uranium company. Sure, the resulting company will become one of the largest listed uranium miners in the world, but I think there aren't many synergies here and that funding the construction of PLS could result in significant stock dilution, especially if uranium prices fall in the coming years. My rating on Paladin Energy is neutral. Let's review.

Overview of the transaction

In case you are unfamiliar with Paladin Energy and Fission Uranium or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the two companies. Paladin Energy's main asset is a 75% stake in the Langer Heinrich uranium mine in western Namibia. The latter produced about 43 million pounds of uranium over a period of 10 years before being shut down in 2018 due to low uranium prices. Its C1 Cost of production was running at close to $30 per pound most of the time and the company decided to restart it back in 2022 as uranium prices started to recover. The mine achieved commercial production in March 2024 and is expected to produce around 77.4 million pounds of uranium over a 17-year life of mine. The estimated life of mine cash costs are $27.40 per pound and the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) should be about $32-33 per pound.

Paladin Energy

In March 2022, when spot uranium prices were hovering around $60 per pound, Australian financial advisory firm Bell Potter estimated that the net present value (NPV) of Paladin Energy's 75% stake in Langer Heinrich was at around A$1.38 billion ($1 billion) using an 8% discount rate. Paladin Energy also owns a 65% interest in the Michelin uranium project in Canada, and the Mount Isa and Manyingee & Carley Bore uranium properties in Australia. The company's properties have combined measured, indicated, and inferred resources of 445.7 million pounds of uranium.

The main asset of Fission Uranium, in turn, is the PLS uranium project in Canada's Athabasca Basin. According to a feasibility study from 2023, it has an NPV of C$1.2 billion ($880.4 million) at an 8% discount rate using $65 per pound of uranium over a 10-year life of mine. The project is expected to produce 9.1 million pounds of uranium per year and require an initial CAPEX of about C$1.16 billion ($844.5 million) (page 359 of the 2023 technical report). At the current spot uranium price of $83.60, the NPV of PLS is around C$1.9 billion ($1.39 billion).

Fission Uranium

Overall, I dislike this project even at high uranium prices due to its significant technical challenges. You see, two of the five mineralized zones at PLS are located beneath a lake which means that constructing an open pit mine would need a berm wall around the deposit. Even with that, flooding risk remains high.

Moving on to the terms of the transaction, Paladin Energy is buying Fission Uranium at C$1.30 ($0.95) per share in an all-stock deal which implies an equity value of C$1.14 billion ($833.6 million). Fission shareholders will thus get 24% of Paladin Energy. According to Paladin Energy's presentation for the acquisition (Slide 15), the combination enhances its project development pipeline, diversifies its geographical presence, and enables it to become a multi-asset producer in 2029. In addition, the company will list on the TSX. The transaction needs a shareholder vote with two-thirds approval from Fission Uranium as well as regulatory approval, including under the Investment Canada Act. I don't expect there to be any issues with the completion of the transaction. It should close by the end of Q3 2024.

Paladin Energy

In my view, the benefits that the acquisition provides for Paladin Energy are underwhelming. The company already has a presence in Canada through Michelin and PLS is nowhere near this project to offer any operational synergies. In addition, a pre-feasibility study for Michelin is set to be completed in 2026, which means that Paladin Energy can theoretically become a multi-mine producer before 2029 without PLS. While the latter expands its development pipeline, the company already has several large projects in an advanced stage, and I'm concerned that focusing on the development of more than one of them could result in significant stock dilution as the combined company will have a cash position of just $132 million. This means that Paladin Energy needs to find over $700 million in the coming years to fund the construction of PLS and considering spot uranium prices have started falling at a rapid pace since reaching multi-year highs in January 2024, I'm concerned that this could prove challenging.

Trading Economics

Looking at the valuation, Paladin Energy is paying around 0.6x the NPV of PLS at the current spot uranium prices. In the mining space, such a level is not unusual for development-stage projects, and I don't think the company is overpaying here. That is of course if uranium spot prices remain at these levels. If prices fall to about $65 per pound over the coming months, the price paid jumps to 0.95x NAV which is more common for production-stage mining projects in a stable price environment.

Investor takeaway

Paladin Energy used to be a popular investment choice in the uranium mining sector during the 2005-2007 uranium bubble as it didn't use long-term contracts, thus benefitting from the surge of spot uranium prices. Uranium prices rose significantly in 2023 due to supply issues in major producers such as Niger and Russia but they have been coming down over the past few months and I'm concerned that the acquisition of Fission Uranium is coming at the wrong time and the benefits for Paladin Energy are few anyway. Paladin Energy can list on the TSX without an acquisition, the company already has a large Canadian project at an advanced stage, and PLS won't bring operational synergies of note.

