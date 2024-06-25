Beano5

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) used to be one of my go-to stocks in assessing the robotics theme. The company introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002, and I can still remember the novelty of seeing that little spinning robot vacuum in action. However, the company dropped off my radar after Amazon (AMZN) agreed to purchase the iRobot in August 2022, and I stopped following the company.

To my surprise, I was recently browsing through stock charts of Consumer Discretionary stocks when I came across the fact that the IRBT ticker was still listed. Furthermore, instead of the flat-line profile of a company awaiting the closing of a pending sale, IRBT's stock price had recently made new 52-week lows and was trading for a fraction of the Amazon deal price. What was going on?

After some digging, I learned that the Amazon deal had fallen through in January 2024, and iRobot is proceeding as a standalone company. With the stock currently trading at ~$9 compared to the $61/share Amazon deal price, is iRobot now a 'screaming buy' opportunity for bottom-fishers?

In my opinion, the answer is no. In my opinion, with little differentiation between Roomba and its competitors, gross margins in the robot vacuum market have halved and iRobot is suffering significant losses.

Even if the company's restructuring plans are successful, I do not see a return to operating profitability at the current revenue run rate for iRobot. Furthermore, by pausing all non-floorcare R&D, iRobot may be shutting off future optionality, since the robotic vacuum market will become increasingly price-competitive. I recommend investors stay away from iRobot, until we see material improvements in the company's financial performance.

Company Overview

iRobot Corp. was founded in 1990 by a trio of roboticists from MIT with a vision to create practical robots for everyday use. Initially, the company's robots were developed for military and research applications. For example, iRobot's first prototype, the Genghis, was developed in response to a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory project. Also, iRobot's first commercial robot, the Ariel, was used for underwater exploration and mine detection.

However, the robot that put iRobot on the map was the Roomba robot vacuum, first introduced in 2002. The Roomba was a revolutionary autonomous vacuum and has become one of the most popular consumer robots in existence. The Roomba can navigate around furniture and clutter to vacuum floors before returning to its charging dock autonomously when finished.

Building upon Roomba's commercial success, iRobot went public in 2005 at $24/share and was one of the best-performing stocks in the decade after the Great Financial Crisis, rallying from a low of $7/share in 2009 to over $130/share in 2019 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - iRobot was a great story stock in the past decade (stockcharts.com)

However, increasing competition from low-cost new entrants in the past few years has eroded iRobot's leadership position, with the company's market share declining from an estimated 64% in 2016 to 46% in 2020, the last year this statistic was disclosed (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - iRobot market share (IRBT historical investor presentations)

A company's gross margin is directly related to the competition it faces. When competition is light, companies can price their products with high margins, leading to strong profits and earnings. Conversely, when competition is fierce, gross margins take a hit, as companies must compete on price, in order to attract customer sales.

Today, I suspect iRobot's market share is far lower than 46%, as the company's gross margins have plummeted, from 47% in 2020 to 35% in 2021, 30% in 2022, and just 22% in 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - IRBT financial summary (tikr.com)

Stale Product Line The Main Issue

In my opinion, the main issue for iRobot is that, more than 2 decades after its launch, the Roomba is no longer the only game in town when it comes to robot vacuums.

In fact, a simple Amazon search highlights the issue succinctly. While iRobot's Roomba 692 is one of the featured products on Amazon, retailing for $284.99, Amazon also displays similar-looking products from no-name manufacturers, retailing for as low as $99.99 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Search for robot vacuums on Amazon (Author created)

Faced with intense price competition, iRobot's financial performance has plummeted alongside its gross margins. iRobot's operating income swung from $152 million in operating profits in 2020 to an operating loss of $1 million in 2021, as gross margins declined by 10 pts to 35%.

Enter The White Knight: Amazon

However, iRobot was rescued from its worsening financial situation in August 2022, when the internet retailer, Amazon, agreed to purchase the robotics company for $61/share or $1.7 billion in cash. At the time of the transaction, iRobot had just reported its third consecutive quarterly loss with a dwindling cash balance, so Amazon was definitely seen as a white knight by IRBT investors (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - IRBT Q2/2021 financial results (company reports)

Amazon's rationale for buying iRobot was to increase the integration of iRobot's Roomba vacuums with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and other home automation products.

EU Regulatory Hurdle Caused Amazon To Back Out

However, ultimately, the Amazon/iRobot transaction could not be consummated, as the European Union ("EU") would not grant its approval. The EU was concerned that Amazon could restrict or degrade access to Amazon's stores for iRobot's rivals. This would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less innovation in the long run.

Furthermore, the transaction probably no longer made financial sense for Amazon to pursue. Referring to Figure 3 above, in the year and a half since the transaction was announced, iRobot continued to report heavy losses, with an operating loss of $201 million in fiscal 2022 and $237 million in 2023 respectively.

Myopic Strategy May Be Destined To Fail

With the failure of the deal, iRobot also announced a major restructuring plan "to position the company for the future". As part of the restructuring plan, iRobot would expand the use of contract design and manufacturing services to reduce the cost of goods sold ("COGS") by $80-100 million annually. The company would also reduce R&D expenses by $20 million annually, by pausing all research "related to non-floorcare innovations, including air purification, robotic lawn mowing, and education." Finally, the company's Founder and CEO, Colin Angle, would resign.

In my opinion, this is a myopic strategy that may be destined to fail. Referring once again to Figures 3 and 4, the robotic vacuum market appears to be oversaturated with competition, leading to low margins and profits. Even if iRobot is successful in reducing COGS and improving margins, the reduction of $80-100 million in costs may not lead to sustainable profitability, since there is constant downward pressure on iRobot's products. Furthermore, by canceling non-floorcare R&D, iRobot may be prematurely restricting its opportunity set to the narrow robot vacuum niche.

Q1 Results Show Continued Challenges

On the surface, iRobot's recent Q1 earnings report showed a dramatic improvement in operating income, with the company reporting an operating income of $11.9 million in the quarter (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - IRBT Q1/24 financial summary (IRBT investor presentation)

However, operating income was artificially boosted in Q1/24, by the receipt of the $94 million Amazon termination fee. Excluding this termination fee, iRobot's non-GAAP operating loss was actually $40.0 million, or a -26.6% operating margin (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - IRBT non-GAAP reconciliation (IRBT investor presentation)

Even if we give the company the benefit of the doubt and pencil in $25 million per quarter in reduced COGS plus $5 million in reduced R&D expenses, that will only reduce iRobot's operating expenses by $30 million, leaving the company with a pro forma ~$10 million operating loss in Q1/24.

Without new products to grow revenues, it may be hard for iRobot to return to profitability in the long run, even if its restructuring efforts are successful.

How Much Runway Does The Company Have?

Using Figure 3 as a guide, even if iRobot can increase gross profits by $100 million and reduce R&D expenses by $20 million, the company could still suffer ~$100 million in operating losses (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - IRBT simple financial model (Author created)

Against $118 million in cash and $40 million in restricted cash, I believe iRobot's incoming CEO, Gary Cohen, has approximately 1-2 years of runway to restructure costs, restart growth, and turn this company around (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - IRBT balance sheet (IRBT Q1/24 10Q report)

Term Loan Maturity A Big Worry

The biggest worry for me with respect to iRobot is, that the company has $169 million in term loans maturing in July 2026, bearing interest at SOFR + 9.0% (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - IRBT has $169 million in term loans (IRBT Q1/24 10Q report)

If the company continues to suffer operating losses in the coming quarters, iRobot may not have the financial resources to pay off this loan and may even struggle to restructure this loan on favorable terms.

Conclusion

iRobot's shares have plunged since the sale to Amazon fell apart due to European regulatory scrutiny. Although Amazon paid iRobot a $94 million break fee, that is little solace for investors, as increased competition in the robotic vacuum market has led to reduced profitability.

Even if the company's recently announced restructuring efforts are successful, iRobot may continue to report operating losses due to its high cost structure. iRobot's future looks bleak, as the company may be rapidly running out of cash to satisfy ongoing operating losses and an upcoming term loan maturity. I recommend investors stay on the sidelines, until we see signs of a pick-up in revenue growth and a return to operating profits. I rate IRBT a hold.