With Nvidia (NVDA) setting records and (briefly) becoming the economy’s most valuable company, Microsoft (MSFT) continuing to increase its investments into AI, and Apple (AAPL) seeing strong performance since WWDC, it is clear that the technology sector is thriving. ETFs such as the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VUG) have been reaping the benefits of this strong performance thanks to their investment into the sector. However, there are some risks present regarding whether this kind of growth is sustainable. The Growth Segment of the market is generally dominated by tech, but that can be a problem when most of the top tech companies are so overvalued, putting it at a higher risk of a correction.

VUG is managed by The Vanguard Group, and it aims to track/match the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index and serve as an overall representation of many of the fastest growing stocks in the U.S.

Looking at VUG’s top 10 holdings, we see that it is fairly concentrated in its top holdings, with almost 60% of its total weighting coming from the top 10. We also see that its holdings are somewhat diverse, although almost half come from the technology sector, with the fund's top 7 holdings all being in the tech sector. Another common factor we see within these top 7 is the fact that all of them have been heavily investing in AI projects, Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) have invested billions into AI startups such as Anthropic. Nvidia and Apple have begun rolling out products that take advantage of AI's capabilities from a hardware standpoint, and that's not even including the immense amounts Microsoft has invested into OpenAI.

Outperforming the DOW and S&P 500

When taking a look at the performance of VUG alongside the DOW and the S&P 500, we see that they were very closely connected one year ago and at the beginning of 2024. However, around early February, we saw VUG begin to outperform them, with the gap growing exceptionally beginning in late March. One likely contributor to this is the fact that AI has been increasing in popularity among investors. Companies who are at the forefront of innovation for AI such as Nvidia and Microsoft have really been seeing the benefits. Both Microsoft and Nvidia are in VUG’s top 3 holdings, making up a total of 20% of its total assets, with both of these companies propelling the momentum of AI forward, it’s not surprising that their growth has been exceeding expectations.

Tesla and Apple Raise Concerns

Unfortunately, when looking at the ratings for the top 10 holdings, there are two clear outliers when it comes to growth, those being Apple and Tesla. I’m willing to be more forgiving towards Apple considering WWDC had a very strong effect on their momentum, but Tesla has been disappointing over the last several months. Apple has been struggling over the last couple of years as a result of the smartphone industry struggling, 2023 was one of the worst years for smartphone sales in recent memory. Tesla, on the other hand, has seen lower profit margins, lower earnings, and some of the worst growth the company has ever experienced. Tesla’s poor performance can be attributed to numerous factors such as low demand for EVs in general, growing environmental concerns by consumers, and an overall decrease in interest towards the company in general.

Looks Promising Compared to its Peers

When taking a look at VUG compared to some of its peers such as the Schwab Large Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), First Trust Large Cap Growth Fund (FTC), and the iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG), I feel optimistic about it considering how its fundamentals stack up compared to them. Of the ETFs listed, it is by far the largest with its AUM being $235.34 Billion, with the closest to that being SCHG at $30.55 Billion.

However, it is worth noting that SCHG has very similar top holdings, with its top three being identical with MFST, NVDA, and AAPL, albeit with different weightings. So while I do feel optimistic about VUG and by extension SCHG, I also feel fairly hesitant due to how reliant both of them are on the growth of the tech sector. To a degree, I feel more confident about the security of FTC, although its grades appear to be the worst of the four, it is the most diverse and least reliant on tech of the four. VUG, SCHG, and ILCG all have about half of their holdings composed of tech stocks, while FTC is only about 29%.

I feel the need to approach all ETFs that are invested heavily in the tech sector with a level of caution. The hype around AI has done great things for companies like Nvidia and Microsoft; however, it also acts as a double-edged sword where if consumers and investors begin to lose interest, they could see very poor performance as a result. I believe that the outstanding growth seen in the tech sector is somewhat of an outlier and is potentially geared for a correction.

Risks Posed By Tech

While I don’t hate that the fund is heavily focused on tech considering it has been performing phenomenally in 2024, I also have to look at this with a level of caution. The remarkable performance of the sector as a whole has been dependent on the excitement around AI, with Microsoft and Nvidia making investments in anything from small startups to large infrastructural projects. I spoke on similar topics and similar risks posed by the tech sector in another article on FTEC.

Looking at this chart, we see that the fund is currently at the top of the shown trend channel, which makes me question whether right now is the best time to invest. Another aspect that supports this is that when looking at the fund's RSI, it's fairly overbought right now, and historically when it has reached numbers such as the ones it’s at right now, the rally begins to stall and growth slows. All of these factors culminate into an overall questionable atmosphere surrounding VUG.

Looking ahead, I can see several pitfalls for VUG's top holdings. As previously stated, with the top 7 holdings all being tech companies with large investments in AI, if consumer sentiment and attitude towards AI were to begin to diminish, I worry that we could see a drastic correction for funds like VUG. Not only this, but with Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon all reporting earnings towards the end of July and the beginning of August, we could potentially see that expectations have been too high regarding their performance.

Conclusion

Overall, while I love what’s happening in the tech sector and how much AI is developing, I also have to acknowledge the importance of the risks associated with investing in funds who are dependent on the sector. For short-term performance, I think VUG is risky as we could see the tech sector begin to slow down very soon and although the fund does have numerous other holdings outside of the tech sector, it would still feel the effects of a market correction. I think it will be important to keep an eye on sentiment towards AI, as that will likely dictate which direction many of its top holdings move.

As for the long term, I think VUG is a fairly solid investment, as I believe most if not all of its top holdings will continue to grow steadily over the course of the next few years. However, it will be important for the investments they're making into these AI projects and startups to show some results; otherwise investors could grow impatient and begin to become pessimistic about the direction these companies are heading in. With that said, I am optimistic about the long-term future of AI and the growth it can create for the tech sector, but I do not feel that right now is the right time to invest in funds like VUG.