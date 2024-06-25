RiverNorthPhotography

Written by Nick Ackerman.

As an income-focused investor, I'm generally focused on dividend-paying stocks. I try to balance my approach with both dividend growers, but also those that carry higher yields. Those that carry higher yields are, in general, those that may not show strong dividend growth over time. Whereas, the low single-digit dividend yield payers, in general, I would anticipate seeing growth in their payout over time.

When looking at 6-10%+ yielding investments, the idea is that if they can maintain those sorts of yields, then the returns can be quite attractive. They don't need that added growth in payout over time, though there are certainly investments out there that have been able to deliver both a high yield and growth. With risk-free rates higher these days, earning 5% on cash is straightforward. That being said, rates are expected to be cut over the coming year, so that won't be around forever.

Today, I wanted to take a look at a higher yielder that can be added to one's portfolio to juice up an investor's cash flow immediately and also lock in the yield today before they look even more attractive when risk-free rates decline.

AT&T's ~6% Dividend Yield Has Appeal

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) may not have the best track record, but they are certainly looking much more promising these days with strong free cash flow, along with earnings expected to bottom this year. T was formerly one of those high dividend yielders that also grew their dividend over time. That changed in 2022 when they spun out Warner Bros. They took that opportunity not only to readjust their dividend for that spin-off but also reset their dividend lower.

T was a name I had held going back to around 2010 due precisely to the appeal of a relatively higher yield and dividend growth prospects. As a telecom, they also tended to carry a relatively higher yield.

Data by YCharts

I sold my position when they originally announced they were going to be cutting their dividend; while the dividend reset was officially started in 2022, it was actually known well ahead of time, nearly a year earlier. Then, I got back in through writing puts at an assignment price of $19 later in 2022. I was able to then write some covered calls plus the original premium put to bring the breakeven down to $17.74. Of course, I've also been collecting the dividend along the way. T's share price has been starting to show a bit more life these days, and instead of writing more covered calls at this point, I have turned back to writing some more puts—bringing in more options premium and as a way to potentially build my position even larger.

Is T's Dividend Safe?

T might not have that high of a dividend yield relative to risk-free rates today, but the prospects of the future look much better than in the past. Free cash flow is growing once again as CapEx demand eases. In the first quarter of 2024, CapEx went to $3.8 billion, a decline from a year ago when it was $4.3 billion.

In 2023, FCF came in at $16.8 billion, up $2.6 billion from 2022. They are also guiding for FCF of $17 to $18 billion this year, meaning the trend of growing FCF should remain intact.

FCF Share By Year (Seeking Alpha (author chart))

In terms of earnings per share, analysts and T themselves are expecting this year to be the bottom before growth resumes. Albeit not very exciting growth, but for such a large and mature business with a substantial debt load, any growth is a positive.

T Earnings History and Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

FCF and earnings growth continue to support T's dividend while they can manage their debt load. Assuming they don't make any foolishly large acquisitions again, they are targeting net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x in the first half of 2025. That would be down from the 3.2x they reported in 1Q2023 and the 1Q2024 2.9x net debt ratio they were at.

T Net Debt (AT&T)

Reducing debt is important in a now higher rate environment. Refinancing would come with a much higher cost and, therefore, interest rate expenses. For example, interest expense rose from $6.1 billion in 2022 to $6.7 billion in 2023. That was even while the company shaved off some of its overall debt year-over-year. Net debt was also reduced by having more cash and cash equivalents on their balance sheet, and for what it's worth, did provide a bit more in interest income for the company.

T's Potential Dividend Growth Returning?

EPS and FCF are back on the rise, and it looks like they've bottomed for this telecom behemoth. The outlook looks much rosier than their past would suggest. In fact, while they've maintained the dividend for a number of quarters now with growth looking to come back, they could look set to grow their dividend once again. Seeking Alpha analyst Trapping Value recently posted a positive article on T suggesting they see a hike in 2025 based on the strong FCF yield.

That said, I wouldn't look for dividend growth just yet as the company has many options for what they can do with this added FCF, providing more flexibility.

Here is from the company's latest earnings call when an analyst asked about capital allocation alternatives such as buybacks, dividend growth, deleveraging and capital expenditures:

And I told you there would be a very deliberate process that the Board would go through to understand what they want to do, as those choices start to materialize, and we're in the middle of doing that. We are working through a pretty systemic process. And at the top of that, as you can well imagine, as we're very cognizant of a desire to ensure that we're treating our shareholders well and returning capital, where we can and doing it in a smart way. And so, as I've said before, we'll evaluate at that time where things like interest rates stand, we'll evaluate where we are on the dividend yield relative to the equity value, and where we have opportunities for reinvestment in the business and kind of understand what we think the right combination of those are. And we have a pretty deliberate approach to making that happen. I would give you some characterization right now, as we've worked really hard over the last couple of years to ensure we protect the dividend. And I think you've seen that we've done that, and we've put ourselves in a really strong financial position. That's paramount and important to us, as we move into this.

Although it is certainly not impossible that they could choose to increase the dividend, I don't think a dividend increase is really necessary to make T worthwhile. The 6%+ yield is attractive enough on its own currently. With growth returning once again, T could continue to strengthen its balance sheet, and a stronger balance sheet could provide for some capital appreciation.

Conclusion

T's earnings bottom could be in soon and growth could soon be returning for this giant telecom. The past has been quite brutal for long-term shareholders. Given its shaky past of making poor decisions, investors are rightfully skeptical of investing in T, and that shows in the fair value range that we see today. At a forward P/E of only 8.21x, it is on the lower end of its range based on historical P/E levels. While that fair value range is in a downtrend, earnings are expected to bottom this year before starting to trend higher.

T Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

With FCF back in an upward trend along with the bottoming of its earnings expected, the future looks much brighter for AT&T Inc. The dividend yield here looks quite secure. In fact, at some point, dividend growth could resume should they be able to achieve analyst and their own estimates. On the other hand, the company could choose to continue to strengthen its balance sheet by utilizing that additional cash flow to pay down its debt—which they are on track to meet its net debt target by 2025. This all makes T something worth considering for an income investor.