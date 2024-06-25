KathyDewar

Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)(OTCPK:HTHIF) continues to see outperformance relative to peers in building solutions, continuing trends identified in our previous coverage, offsetting pressures in fab equipment which is exposed to the capital cycle and the chip bans. Other than that, exposures are secularly well positioned and benefiting from trends like electrification and digitalisation in Japan, which is still underpenetrated. Mix effects are quite positive, with the high margin segments like Lumada seeing good growth. At this point, while the growth is likely to persist from electrification and general digital transformation services, we aren't chomping at the bit for Hitachi at current valuations.

Earnings

The latest earnings are for the full year and Q4. Things altogether look quite good.

Segment Performance (Q4 Pres)

Hitachi Astemo was disposed of, hence its contribution falling to 0 in the Q4. Hitachi acquired Thales' (OTCPK:THLEF) ground transportation systems business for almost 2 billion EUR, and that closed towards the end of the year, contributing to some inorganic scope effects towards the end of the calendar year or halfway through the fiscal year when the transaction got clearance from EU authorities.

Most of the impact seen is therefore organic. In digital systems and services, which is a higher margin segment than the others, growth continued to be strong and consistent on the back of Lumada, and general demand for digitalisation in Japan, where digital technologies are generally underpenetrated.

Lumada growth record (Q4 Pres)

The EBITA of connective industries is dominated by the elevator business, which is outperforming peers and contributing decent profit growth thanks to the razor and blades business model. New development activity is slowed due to weakness of China's new development activity in the mix. The electronics facing businesses are within connective industries, and those have somehow managed to stay solid in terms of revenue, although giving up some profits due to higher development costs. Outside of the electronics business, activity in clinical markets, sales of things like electron microscopes, continues to perform quite well. Things improved into Q4, but it's unclear which of the segments actually saw some reacceleration.

The green energy and mobility business stood out nicely. While there was pressure on the nuclear energy business due to some cost increases from project build out, the energy solutions business, technology that's needed for the grid and other aspects of electrification, performed very well, more than offsetting the hit from the nuclear energy generation business. Half of the EBITA growth here came from the addition of the railway systems and technology business. While the growth here is inorganic, Hitachi is looking to press in to local railway markets using this business acquired from Thales as a platform. But expectations for this are not reflected in the forecasts for the coming year, where most of the growth can be extrapolated from the business being consolidated for a full year.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the Hitachi story comes down to the fact that elevator businesses tend to be exceptionally high multiples, and more than 10% of EBITA at Hitachi is from an elevator business. Additionally, there are some solid growth drivers with electrification pushing the green business nicely with the production of transformers and other equipment that is needed for high voltage power transmission and distribution. Every regulated utility is pushing electrification and grid upgrade projects in order to grow RAB with projects that are going to be popular with domestic regulators. The digitalisation businesses are nice too.

There are definitely growth engines, but the growth is still going to be relatively limited. Removing consolidation effects, EBITA growth is probably going to be less than around 10% going off the management's forecasts. While some segments like products for grid development and elevators should continue to see some growth, there are plenty of industries that are quite cyclical. Capital expenditure is an area where the domestic economy is sputtering a bit, so a pickup in the electronics facing businesses doesn't seem terribly likely.

Hitachi PE is around 24x. While 10% of the business attributable to elevators might command that multiple, the cyclical and high operating leverage parts of the business within the connective industries segment probably wouldn't. The digital businesses, akin to something like Accenture (ACN) or other tech consulting/data analytics companies, do get multiples somewhere around the 24x level, and deserve it on the basis of consistent and secular growth. As for the secular segments in energy, conglomerates that sell high voltage products or could be considered in that space, like Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY) do actually command around 24x. Generators, particularly in Nuclear, get less than that. Overall, taking a blended PE multiple approach, it's just not clear that there is any upside here. It looks about fair, even based on international peers. Usually, Japanese stocks feature decent discounts from other developed markets, so there's definitely better deals out there than Hitachi in Japan. We think valuations of Hitachi right now signal a good moment to rotate funds into the smaller parts of the Japanese market.

