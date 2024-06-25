JHVEPhoto

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars. All references are to the TSX price.

On our last coverage of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSX:T:CA), we gave a lukewarm reception to the wireless giant. In the face of more challenges from higher interest rates, higher debt, and higher competition, we reserved our enthusiasm and went with a "hold" rating. This was, of course, a significant improvement over some of the poor grades we have given this stock in the past. For example, TELUS was a rare recipient of a "Strong Sell" in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

But things were more balanced when we examined this in February of this year, and we signaled the point at which we might get interested.

If you want to bet on low interest rates returning, then this is not the worst play you can get. But we come back to our AT&T comparison. That one has a free cash yield of 14%. You can argue all you want about the bungles and errors that AT&T has made but it is just as likely that TELUS ramping debt to EBITDA to 3.7X is an error as well. We would need to see some buffer coming into the free cash flow to pay down debt before we can slap a buy rating. We rate this a Hold and would consider a Buy under $20.00.

Source: "A Key Reason For The Poor Performance."

TELUS agreed that it needed to go lower and reached $21.12 last week.

Seeking Alpha

We tell you why we are now giving this a reluctant one thumbs-up and upgrading this to a Buy.

Q1 2024

The story of increased competition in the wireless space has been front and center for some time. Ever since Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B:CA) came in and bought Freedom Mobile off the hands of Shaw Communications (now a part of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)), things have heated up. But there is a lag as older plans take time to get worked down to lower prices and the full impact of promotions show up.

As far as we can tell, TELUS is doing fairly well, even accounting for the long lead times. The key reason is that they are actually making up for it on volume. Total telecom subscriber connections were up almost 7% year over year.

TELUS Financials

This has allowed TELUS to offset the strains in other areas. The strains here refer to its high debt load and its increasing level of financing costs. Those were up to $394 million from $329 million in Q1-2024. Still, you have to give it credit for adjusted EBITDA moving up to $1.856 billion (1% ahead of consensus) compared to $1.779 billion last year.

TELUS Financials

The biggest source of the beat had to be the mobile customer additions where analysts were looking for a sub-40,000 number, and we got 45,000. The churn rate was a bit higher than expected at 1.13%, but this too is the best in the sector. If there was one weak point in the number, it had to be the free cash flow, which came in at a shade under $400 million.

Outlook

The free cash flow metric is fairly lumpy, and the next three quarters should show a better run rate than what we saw for Q1-2024. TELUS should be able to hit about $2.2 billion in free cash flow in 2024. If you combine that information with the current dividend run-rate of $1.56, the dividend should be almost fully covered with free cash flow. This is a positive after years of payout ratios that were well past the dangerous territory. With mild EBITDA growth, flat-lining interest costs, and significantly reduced capex, 2025 free cash flow should push the payout ratio below 90%. Of course, we have assumed zero dividend growth, which should be what TELUS should aim for.

But the company has unfortunately been fairly liberal with its dividends, and that dials up the debt and the risk.

That debt to EBITDA is what has generally kept us on the sidelines at higher price points. In Q2-2024, it trailed down to 3.7X, but still at an uncomfortably high level relative to the company's longer-term target of 2.7X. The saving grace in all of this has been the totally bonkers immigration policy of Canada.

This has been worsened by the for-profit education institutions. The chart below is actually from TELUS (not a place you would expect to find it) and shows how the non-immigrant population has also ballooned recently.

TELUS Financials

This is one place where two wrongs don't make a right.

The Hub

Of course, for TELUS, perhaps two wrongs make a right. Immigrants and non-immigrants, both need a cell phone. We think there is definitely a slowdown in the above metric coming. The main reason is that the current government's bungles are showing up in the polls. If elections were held today, Conservatives would almost double their seat count and Liberals would lose about 60% of held positions.

The Writ

This might seem like a fantasy, but we did actually have one election held just this week, and it was an unmitigated disaster for the Liberals.

Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the longtime federal Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul's, a stunning result that raises questions about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's future. Stewart's victory is shocking because the seat has been held by the Liberals for more than 30 years - even through the party's past low points, such as the 2011 federal election that returned just 34 Liberal MPs to Parliament. Before Monday's vote, a Conservative candidate hadn't been competitive in Toronto-St. Paul's since the 1980s. The party hadn't won a seat in urban Toronto since the 2011 federal election.

Source: CBC (emphasis ours).

So that tailwind, which has protected TELUS, might not be there for very long. On the flip side, investors have finally understood that paying top dollar for a slow-growing company always turns out poorly. The growth groupies were ready to sell out 42X free cash flow for it at the peak in 2022. We are now down to 13X free cash flow based on 2025 estimates. The EV to EBITDA is now near 7.5X (2025). This is material progress and the stock is modestly attractive. The CEO (who many people think is really overpaid) also agrees.

On the back of TELUS reporting industry-leading customer additions and solid financial results, TELUS President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, announced today that he will be taking his entire salary in shares for the foreseeable future. Darren's decision to forego his cash salary in favour of shares demonstrates confidence in the financial health of the TELUS organization, the consistent and long-term strategy the company is delivering and the skill of the TELUS team. Furthermore, this builds upon the six years, from 2010 through 2015, that Darren previously took the entirety of his salary in shares. Investing significantly in TELUS shares is consistent with Darren's past practice of aligning his interests with those of TELUS' shareholders. In 2023, Darren purchased 395,843 common shares and held a total of 799,209 TELUS common shares at the end of 2023, or approximately 12 times his base salary in share ownership.

Source: TELUS.

We actually bought a few shares recently and think the negativity overall has reached extreme levels. We are upgrading to Buy with a $25 price target in three years. Coupled with a large dividend yield of 7.1%, this forms the potential for an attractive total return.