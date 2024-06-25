MollyNZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The company and how it positions itself in the current industry context

First of all I would like to point out that the latest restaurant industry developments and consumer trends were recently broken down in my latest article on Restaurant Brands International (QSR). Therefore, to ensure the conciseness of the discussion, I recommend reading at least the first section of the aforementioned article, as we will discuss topics that have already been introduced.

A little bit of history

The year was 1958. The Everly Brothers released their single "All I Have to Do Is Dream" and Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, formally creating NASA, which began work in October of that year. That same year, the first International House of Pancakes (IHOP) opened in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Two years later the first franchise was opened, and in 1961 the company had already become publicly traded. With financing from the issuance of shares, founders Al and Jerry Lapin began to control several franchised brands from the controlling company called International Industries.

During the 1990s the company surpassed the $1 million mark in average AUV and $1 billion in system-wide sales. However, it was in 2007 that the company purchased perhaps its best-known brand in its portfolio, Applebee's International. The transaction reached the figure of $2.1 billion. As of that year the system had about 3,250 units combined, at the time IHOP Corp. became the largest full-service restaurant chain in the world. In 2018, the company changed its name from DineEquity Inc. (parent company after the acquisition of Applebee's) to Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Four years later, Dine acquired its third brand, totaling three different concepts. Fuzzy's Taco Shop was purchased for $80 million. The acquisition of Fuzzy's, in the words of CEO John Peyton a "dynamic and fast-growing" franchise, ended up becoming Dine's fast casual (still the only concept in this categorization after the premature closure of Flip'd in 2023).

The role of multi-brand strategy, promotional environments in the context of franchises

Like other companies, Dine Brands uses the multi-brand strategy as a starting point for its segmentation and value proposition. In this way, just like Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) or Darden (DRI), Dine Brands has the potential to move between different types of segments through concepts that are very different from each other, and thus diversify its portfolio in order to resolve fluctuations in demand and sudden changes in time preferences. In the case of Darden, the Longhorn Steakhouse brand is currently offsetting the impacts on the same-store sales (SSS) suffered by fine dining brands and, mainly, due to the weakness of Olive Garden.

Different pricing strategies in different concepts can help restaurants in balancing the increase in the average check with the traffic maintenance. A clear example of this in the current industry context is that the demand for steakhouses is much less elastic than other concepts, such as Tex-Mex, for example. In this context, players like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are successfully maintaining traffic even by increasing menu prices. The multi-brand strategy must, without exception, be accompanied by different pricing and marketing strategies for different concepts, after all, the guest is almost never the same.

Until the end of last year, of all 3,588 units, only one was not franchised. Dine Brands states that it prefers to maintain this model due to the benefits achieved, such as greater cash flow predictability, reduced Capex and SG&A expenses and potentially higher profit margins in times of cost pressure. However, in my opinion there are some counterpoints that we can make here, especially when we talk about chains that are not QSRs or fast casuals.

In a full-service restaurant, where the guest will spend more time on the restaurant premises, there is a greater need for a cohesion of the value proposition that encompasses all units, as the brand itself solidifies a subjective and experiential understanding in the guests . Another potential difficulty that corroborates the sign of the times we are experiencing in the industry is the completeness and cohesion of promotions between units. We know how difficult this topic is among franchisees. A recent example of this was the rejection some McDonald's (MCD) franchisees experienced when the company internally announced the $5 promotion. It was necessary for Coca-Cola (KO) to add funds so that the noise could be contained and the company could enter the promotional environments required by the guests, especially those with low incomes.

Dual-brand unit model and international expansion

Given these difficulties, the fateful question arises: how is Dine Brands dealing with the promotional environment, the lack of low-income guests and new industry trends? Let's start with lean unit development. If you read my last article you already know how important this topic has become. Expansion and remodeling projects such as Burger King, Wendy's (WEN) or Bloomin' have some basic premises: smaller, more efficient and cheaper units, in addition to a focus on international expansion. There are some variants of these projects, which focus on expansion within the American market (this is the case of chains that have not yet reached their full potential in the domestic market and still see a large space for internal growth and, mainly, have not yet reached the scale required for such a project), such as BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), Portillo's (PTLO), Chuy's (CHUY) and other chains. However, the development of lean units is a point of convergence for all these companies.

But why does this happen? Firstly, it's safe to say that after the pandemic guests changed their consumption habits, with off-premise sales becoming more common than ever. A recent example of this change is Starbucks (SBUX), with a value proposition that was previously focused on on-premise sales and had to reinvent itself to serve more and more pick-up sales. About 75% of Starbucks' sales within the domestic market come from mobile payments, pick-up sales, convenience channels and delivery.

In this sense, Dine Brands has already been experimenting with a dual-brand unit model. That's exactly what you just read. Applebee's and IHOP units are contiguous and internally connected. Of course, in addition to optimizing the costs of opening new restaurants (in the case of Dine, for franchisees) and consequently more attractive expansion programs, there is a clear confluence of this practice with the common practice of moving the park at unconventional times. As IHOP is a more frequented concept during the day and Applebee's during the night, franchisees can (in theory) count on a balanced distribution of guests during different times (avoiding a single peak hour). As there is no internal separation between restaurants, the service capacity of one can be converted if necessary.

Of course, there are some potential problems with this new model. The first of these is cannibalization. I know that the more unique the concept, the greater its differentiation and, consequently, the uniqueness of its value proposition. But in an environment where customers are more focused on value, there will be great complexity in marketing management, especially when it comes to pricing and promotions. The second and also obvious problem is the risk of these new units maintaining PoDs that become similar to each other, making the experience increasingly generic and lacking differentiation. And of course, dual-brand units must be introduced in markets that support such a format with adequate demand for both concepts.

In any case, this unit model cannot be considered lean, but rather economical, since lean units also serve as a gateway to markets that have not yet been converted, ensuring capillarity. In this case, dual-branded units would act as an economic alternative for franchisees who want to open units of two different concepts, but unlike lean models, these require much greater operational and logistical complexity. Anyway, what can this tell us about a possible brand expansion project? First, Dine does not have a well-defined project like Restaurant Brands ("2028 Expansion Project") or Wendy's ("70/30 Expansion Project"), but like them, it aims at international expansion. Second, looking at the internal SSS metrics, I think it is very prudent to understand what is going wrong before anything else. After all, an expansion project does not depend directly on Dine, but rather on the appeal that the brand has reflected in the increase in franchisee sales. However, there is still an effort on the part of the brand to carry out some tests using ghost kitchens. Thus, Dine observes in which markets certain factors are best accepted and thus tests occasional visitors and potential loyal customers. But there is still no plan drawn up like the brands we mentioned previously.

Investment in technology, PoS and AI

Even without material prospects for growth, the company has tripled its spending on technology since 2019 and has been making some very interesting developments in this regard. Even though research indicates that guests at full-service restaurants (such as Applebee's and IHOP) do not exchange the service experience and engagement with employees (which is a very different scenario in limited-service restaurants), the industry trend is technology is present in almost all processes within a restaurant. It is interesting to have some idea in numbers of how this is happening for the year 2024. For full-service restaurants, I see the adoption of a loyalty or reward program as a first big advantage, since around 48% of restaurants of this category do not plan to implement systems of this type in 2024 (this number is 39% in limited-service restaurants). Another part that I consider fundamental is the adoption of inventory control and management systems and other administrative functions (around 52% of restaurants plan to implement changes to their systems in 2024).

Speaking specifically about Dine Brands, we saw a change in the Point of Sale (PoS) system as part of the modernization and new investments in technology that we mentioned previously. For those unfamiliar with restaurant management, PoS systems are used to process transactions. More modern and integrated systems may include more specific and complex functionalities such as inventory management, purchase calculations and other functionalities involving data. Materially for the guest, PoS systems can speed up ordering and payment times, as well as act in full-service restaurants as a facilitator for table changes and even the number of tables covered by a waiter. In the data area, it brings countless information that marketing can work with in any way they want, helping segmentation, loyalty and external communication.

About two years ago, Dine changed its PoS to Tray PoS, allowing integration with mobile devices, real-time information flow and allowing it to have a more intuitive interface than the old model. Remember that I talked about the data collected and the possible integration with AI-based applications? Well, Tray PoS allowed the company to introduce a personalized recommendation engine on its website based on purchase history and customer data.

This effort was born from the so-called "Project 40". I know it sounds like a name for expansion projects, but it is actually a restructuring project. The objective of "Project 40" is to return to the historic level of 40% of revenue coming from off-premise sales (in Q1 2024 off premise sales decreased by around 1% from Q1 2023, totaling 22.1% of all sales). The new recommendation appears before the customer reaches the payment page, suggesting some additional items before completing the purchase. It is interesting to observe some aspects of behavioral marketing here.

Firstly, since the suggestion is during the intervention memento, the buyer will probably be more susceptible to the inclusion of additional items (especially if these are low priced and suggested based on the customer's purchase history - he has already tried similar dishes or even already purchased this dish previously). In my opinion, this is a simple and functional strategy to increase the average check without necessarily increasing prices. Around 73% of digital customers add a recommendation to the cart, increasing the average check per digital order by approximately 10%. However, online sales represent just over 20% of IHOP's revenue.

Promotional environments: how is Dine dealing with this?

Now let's talk about the hot topic in the industry, the promotional environment and what tactics companies are using to adapt to an increasingly value-driven guest. Naturally, we can infer that Dine Brands, like its peers, was directly impacted by these consumption patterns. Transactions linked to LTO's or any other primary mechanisms increased by approximately 10%, totaling 28% of all transactions within Applebee's. We saw a significant reduction in SSS at both Applebee's (-4.6%) and IHOP (-1.7%) compared to the first quarter of 2023 for this very reason. This means that both IHOP and Applebee's had weaker SSS than the industry average for Q1 2024, which was -0.8%.

These factors were responsible for the 3.5% decrease in revenue in Q1 2024 when compared to the previous year and 8.43% in EBITDA in the same period. Note that even when compared to other brands that reported mixed results due to pricing maintenance strategies and decided not to enter promotional environments in the current context, the SSS that Dine presented are relatively weaker. But this was not the case for Applebee's or IHOP, as Dine Brands developed some of its offers that contributed to a timid recovery in traffic throughout the semester, but did not come close to offsetting the aforementioned factors.

Even with Dine reporting some positive results for focused seasonal promotions, such as 'All You Can Eat' in January which outperformed the last two years, 'Applebee's Date Night Pass' in February and '$0.50 Boneless Wings' in March, we can't see this when we look at the quarterly results, especially when we talk about Applebee's.

Note that even though these promotions were a 'success' for Applebee's, remember: they are all LTO's. In other words, they are generating a spike in traffic and sales, but they are not necessarily resulting in loyalty. We are seeing a movement in the industry that is going in the opposite direction to that taken by Applebee's when we talk about promotion. Wendy's, for example, wants to increase the number of occasions that low-income consumers visit the restaurants, so it is maintaining its $3 breakfast, opening units earlier and closing later. Note that this Wendy's strategy, used by other restaurants in other categories, such as the 'brunch' at First Watch (FWRG) or the Italian sandwiches at Carraba's, aims to maintain guest visits by maximizing the occasions on which that guest will visit the restaurant.

Therefore, the restaurant needs to create occasions and facilitate the repeatability of these occasions, making it simpler and cheaper (or at least with a lower opportunity cost) for the guest to replace a meal they would eat at home. LTO's and temporary promotions are important, yes. However, in the current context I don't believe they are that important. Just compare the numbers.

For IHOP, the outlook is more positive, at least in my view as an observer of its mix of promotions and technological developments. Prior to Q1 2024 IHOP was on a streak of 11 quarters of positive SSS and management expects it to return to that path soon. Speaking of promotions, we see the return of Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity through a new customizable combo for $7. Anyone who follows the industry knows that order personalization has been a trend for some time, being a positive catalyst for sales in two positive ways: personalization of the experience and repeatability.

Of course, there are some difficulties given the increasing level of operational complexity the greater the variety of options. In the industry there is a very interesting example in this sense that I think is worth mentioning here. Starbucks generates substantial revenue through drink modifiers, however (according to Bloomberg) there are approximately 383 billion drink possibilities, which has an impact on preparation and purchase planning time. However, modifiers are very important and add a lot to increasing the guest's repeatability.

Although Dine Brands is not yet releasing much information about Fuzzy's, we can analyze some points that I consider important, especially when we take into account that the brand represents Dine's entry into the fast casual segment. The brand with 128 units has already been integrated into the Dine system and underwent a new advertising campaign at the beginning of the quarter. Basically, Dine sees Fuzzy's as a brand that will begin to expand more quickly in 2025.

Investment thesis

After all these considerations about Dine Brands' performance and how this will happen in the future, I consider that the company is not at an opportune moment for purchase, even though it is undervalued according to quantitative metrics. This happens for a few reasons:

Model based on franchises does not allow the maneuverability required to establish long-term promotions: As we have seen in the case of McDonald's, there is generally substantial resistance from franchisees in relation to promotional environments without any external support. As the trend of guests seeking value-oriented meals is here to stay, I believe the ability for cohesion and speed in establishing promotions that are not short-term LTOs or specific dates; Applebee's weakness worries me: As examined, Applebee's had an SSS performance of 3.8% below the industry average, and this is a pattern that will tend to be repeated precisely due to the lack of cohesion in its value proposition and low ability to create competitive promotional environments. I don't think this is the case with IHOP (despite weaker SSS than industry average), which is satisfactorily integrating AI applications into off-premise shopping and establishing some promotions - albeit a little above average in terms of pricing - such as the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity for $7; Despite being an economical alternative for expansions where there is demand, the new unit model does not guarantee capillarity in smaller markets: Dual-brand units optimize park turnover in some situations, but cannot be established in markets where only one brand is sufficiently attractive. At a time when restaurants need smaller units with greater investment attractiveness, Dine's project does not seem to fit within these premises.

Due to these factors, I believe that Dine will continue to underperform the industry in the medium term, and therefore consider the company as a "Hold" for now. But I still see some positive factors, such as the development of Fuzzy's and the way the company uses integrated technology in its processes. As you can see below, the share price appears to be undervalued under methods that observe cash flow, but as the Gordon Model does not indicate an undervaluation in conjunction with the environmental and subjective characteristics mentioned above, I tend to doubt whether the benefits of buying Dine Brands stock, while undervalued, would be worth the opportunity cost that other companies in the industry are offering right now. Furthermore, growth prospects are very small, even more so in the current scenario.

Valuation

To begin the valuation process, we will use the Gordon Model. This model was created by Myron J. Gordon in 1956 and its purpose is to define the intrinsic value of a share based on the cash flow to the shareholder arising from dividends constantly growing discounted to the present value. Let's define three different dividend growth scenarios and make a weighted average to try to be as prudent as possible. Remembering, for the Gordon Model we will use the Cost of Equity (which in the case of Dine Brands is 7.86%), and not the WACC, since cash flows only comprise the part relevant to shareholders, and not to debtholders.

Author

Note that all three scenarios that I consider possible indicate that the current share price is overvalued. This is as long as we consider that the dividend distribution policy remains the same (a payout of less than 40% by Dine Brands is approximately 5% higher than the sector median, but it is still low when compared to other mature companies). The weighted average of these three scenarios indicates a price of $27.52, approximately 27% lower than the current price.

Observing the multiples, I selected three metrics that can add another nuance to our valuation process. To do this, I separated five peers for reference. The image below condenses the result:

Author

Note that an appreciation potential greater than 50% when we compare comparative valuation metrics with its peers. It turns out that this discrepancy is due to Dine's growth prospects, which, as they are very low, end up increasing the attractiveness of comparative valuation metrics. Note that Dine has a revenue growth outlook of -2.17% while the industry median is 3.51%. A projected EBITDA growth of 1.03% compared to the industry of 3.49%. However, when we talk about operational cash flow, Dine Brands stands out precisely for its franchise management model, requiring a low investment rate in infrastructure, focusing its investments on technologies that generate solutions for franchisees. Dine's OCF growth of more than 16% exceeds the industry by 49%, which causes comparative metrics based on cash flow to increase the price of certain models.

Note that in the same way, when we model the DCF we also notice the same similarities. There's no denying it, the company generates substantial free cash flow. In this model the price also seems to be undervalued.

Author

Note that even with the low projected growth that we used in the model, the price is still undervalued by the DCF model.

Taking a weighted average of all the models analyzed and fitting our target price into the range defined by analysts, we arrive at a value of $50.87, which represents a potential upside of 33.86%. Remembering that our target price is within the range of $46 and $71, which is the range of Wall St. estimates and 7.3% lower than the average of these estimates, which is $54.88.

'Football field' graphic (Author)

Conclusion

This is the classic story of an undervalued company with limited growth prospects. The business model itself makes it difficult for promotions to exist throughout the system for long periods of time, and it seems that this is what occasional guests are demanding. Furthermore, there is always resistance from franchisees in environments like these. It turns out that Dine Brands doesn't have the same bargaining power as McDonald's.

International expansion planning is limited and there are no signs of the development of units with capillarity. We have already seen that the attractiveness of investments with a dual-branding unit is conditioned by the exogenous demand for both brands, which often does not occur in the real world (excluding potential cannibalization effects).

Interesting developments are taking place in the field of technology and the use of AI to increase the average check per guest, which is extremely positive in the long term. Fuzzy's also appears to be a good gateway into fast casual for Dine Brands, which also deserves close monitoring in the coming quarters.