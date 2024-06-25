PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last article was published in early February 2024, AstraZeneca's share price (NASDAQ:AZN) has risen more than 23%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and many of its peers, some of which will be mentioned in the article.

This article will focus on several reasons why I believe the bull run will continue, even as some market participants remain skeptical of the healthcare sector's outlook due to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and increased competition in the global vaccine market.

Wall Street's optimism about AstraZeneca's cancer drugs is snowballing

Let's start with the main thing, namely the answer to the question, "Why is Wall Street optimism growing?" The answer is very simple and lies in the fact that the effective strategies of the company's management, promoted over the past five years in the development of next-generation medicines, continue to lead to the fact that these products have significant competitive advantages over the "gold standards" in the treatment of various types of cancer, and this is reflected in the growth of their sales from year to year.

The table below shows the sales of AstraZeneca's top 5 oncology medications, including brief descriptions of how each works. So, Imfinzi sales amounted to about $1.11 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 23.7% year-on-year, due to rising demand for it in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

On the other hand, of the five medications listed in the table below, Enhertu, which is the flagship product in AstraZeneca's ADC portfolio, demonstrated the highest sales growth rates. So, its total revenue amounted to $461 million in the first three months of 2024, which is 79.4% more than the previous year, due to high demand from patients and doctors in the United States for the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Also, due to Enhertu's extremely high efficacy and the fact that it is the first HER2-directed therapy to treat certain patients with breast cancer, its sales in China continue to skyrocket, beating my expectations.

So, on June 17, the company announced that the FDA had approved a combination of Imfinzi plus two chemotherapy medications, namely carboplatin and paclitaxel, for the treatment of primary advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer, which in turn will affect about 67.9 thousand women in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society's expectations.

The favorable decision of the U.S. federal regulatory agency was based on exciting results from a pivotal clinical trial, which demonstrated that this combination led to a 58% reduction in disease progression or death compared to chemotherapy alone.

Overall, Imfinzi (durvalumab) is approved for five indications in the US.

A week earlier, AstraZeneca pleased investors with the news that the FDA had accepted its sNDA for Tagrisso (osimertinib). Based on the LAURA Phase III trial in which the company's medication demonstrated an 84% reduction in disease progression or death compared to placebo, I believe it will be approved for the treatment of adult patients with Stage III EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. I also want to note that Tagrisso has received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation, which significantly reduces the time it takes for the FDA to review the company's application.

In addition, in early June, the combination of Tagrisso with chemotherapy received a positive opinion from the EMA's CHMP as a first-line treatment for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. This recommendation from the CHMP is based on the promising data of the FLAURA2 Phase III trial, which demonstrated that the use of Tagrisso plus chemotherapy drugs resulted in a 38% decline in risk of death/disease progression compared to Tagrisso alone.

As a result, I believe that AstraZeneca's blockbuster will continue to increase its share of the multi-billion-dollar small cell lung cancer therapeutics market, which is rapidly expanding due to the rising number of new cases of this type of cancer.

Let's move on to a discussion of the most promising drugs and product candidates included in AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio.

The company's oncology portfolio has expanded significantly in recent years. Currently, it includes antibody-drug conjugates, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, bispecific antibodies, a serine/threonine kinase inhibitor, a poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor, and more.

In my opinion, the diverse and often unique mechanisms of action of AstraZeneca's medications allow it to significantly strengthen its position in the cancer therapeutics market, as well as provide doctors and patients with more targeted treatment options.

In this article, I would like to provide Seeking Alpha readers with a detailed analysis of Truqap (capivasertib), which is a serine/threonine kinase inhibitor that has shown encouraging results in preclinical models as well as in clinical studies for the treatment of people with prostate and breast cancer, with the exception of the CAPItello-290 Phase III trial, which failed to meet its dual primary endpoints.

On November 17, 2023, the FDA approved Truqap plus Faslodex for the treatment of certain patients with advanced/metastatic breast cancer based on a pivotal clinical trial.

Last week, AstraZeneca announced that the combination of Faslodex and Truqap had also been approved for this indication, marking a major milestone for the company as it became the first and only AKT inhibitor to receive the green light from Europe's regulator.

Even though AstraZeneca's product has only recently launched and, in my estimation, has a bright future in the fight against other types of cancer, its sales are already impressive. Truqap's sales were $50 million in the first three months of 2024, up 733% year-on-year.

Risks

I would like to note the following risks that may negatively affect AstraZeneca's investment attractiveness in the medium and long term.

Source: table was made by Author

On May 27, AstraZeneca released updated results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. According to the press release, the company's experimental drug did not result in a statistically significant improvement in survival relative to docetaxel in the overall patient population. Despite the setback, I believe it does not have a significant negative impact on the investment attractiveness of AstraZeneca as it continues to study datopotamab deruxtecan's efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines to treat a broad range of cancers.

Also, early data in the treatment of breast and lung cancer have been promising, making this antibody-drug conjugate a potential alternative to chemotherapy.

Takeaway

This article has provided an analysis of AstraZeneca's key oncology medicines, which, in my opinion, will continue to have a fundamental impact on improving its financial position in the long term, as well as beating Wall Street analysts' expectations.

In recent months, retail and institutional investors have been highly optimistic about the trajectory of the company's development, which is reflected in the higher growth rates of its share price compared to its competitors, including Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Merck (MRK). Also, thanks to AstraZeneca's effective business strategies and R&D policy, the pace of expansion of its portfolio of experimental and FDA-approved medications is impressive, reflected in double-digit growth in its revenue and net income.

In addition, according to my expectations and analysts' expectations, thanks to rilvegostomig, baxdrostat, datopotamab deruxtecan, as well as label expansions for Enhertu and Tezspire, the company's price-to-earnings ratio will decrease from 21.35x to 15x in 2026, which in my opinion is an attractive value for long-term investors.

As a result, I continue to cover AstraZeneca with a 'buy' rating.

