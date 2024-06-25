Andy_Oxley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Aircraft demand, post-pandemic, is higher than supply on a combination of traffic growth and fleet retirement while the supply chain is still complicated with Boeing (BA) safety issues, and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) at near full capacity. In addition, engine recalls at Pratt Whitney an RTX (RTX) company plus production delays at Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEY) and GE Aerospace (GE) provide pricing power to the sector that should boost earnings into 2026. This was collaborated by research on Embraer (ERJ), the company stated that lower deliveries in the 2022-2023 period were due to delays from its engine supplier, Rolls-Royce, which led me to investigate and analyze the company.

Performance

RR (Rolls-Royce) has severely underperformed peers and clients in the last 10 years and at one point during the pandemic, it was off almost 90% before the new share issue, management change, and restructuring. Note that the share price is in British Pounds and does not reflect the Brexit-induced currency devaluation.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

What is Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce

The company designs and manufactures complex power and propulsion systems such as commercial and combat jet engines, ship, and submarine propulsion systems, and industrial generators. RR has three business groups: Civil Aerospace with 50% of revenue, followed by Defense & Power systems with 25% each. The small nuclear reactor JV (SMR) is more an R&D project than an operating company.

The civil aerospace segment makes the most news given aircraft demand above supply as mentioned earlier. Here RR is the smallest with an 18% share, while GE dominates with 35% directly of 55% including all of CFM (JV with Safran). Pratt Whitney has been negatively impacted by its global recall that has grounded 100s of airplanes. According to market research, civil aircraft demand may grow over 7% long term.

Most aircraft are designed with a specific engine i.e. they are not normally interchangeable. Thus, the demand for new engines and subsequent long-term service and parts are dependent on the success of an aircraft platform or model. The Boeing Max 737 uses a CFM LEAP 1-B engine and may see demand and revenue curtailed if that platform loses to the Airbus A320, which comes with two engine options from CFM and Pratt Whitney. RR is focused on the wide body and executive market with engines for the A330, A350, and Boeing 787 for example.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ & Bloomberg Fortune Business Insight

Consensus Shy Turnaround

Post-pandemic, the company began a restructuring process that has delivered great results which has been reflected in the share price, but consensus forecasts are still cautious. The company guidance, which may be augmented in the semi-annual performance report on August 1, 2024 (UK companies are not required to report quarterly results), calls for an EBIT margin increase to 13%-15% from 10% in 2023 and 5% in 2022 for GBP2.5 -2.8bn medium term. The consensus forecasts GBP2.5bn by 2026 or a 13.3% EBIT margin, which leaves room for upgrades. The aircraft manufacturing supply chain has gained pricing power due to increased demand as mentioned earlier and RR may gain market share.

At the same time, the defense segment should, unfortunately, benefit from increased NATO spending in the wake of the Ukraine invasion while the power segment (industrial generators) may see increased demand as electricity grids become overwhelmed by hot summers and AI Chatbots.

Consensus Estimates (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Created by author with data from Capital IQ & Bloomberg

Valuation

The stock has surpassed the consensus price target of GBP4.6 which backs into an implied P/E (cash) of 17x or 1.1x PEG. Note that I value capital-intensive companies on cash earnings metric, which is net income plus depreciation. Assuming RR can deliver consensus estimates in 2025, I calculate a price target of GBP5.8 or +19% potential upside. I believe the company's three business segments have high demand and may produce pricing power and better than consensus results that may drive valuation upgrades.

Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ & Bloomberg)

Peer Comps

I compared RR vs a set of aerospace and defense stocks to gauge its relative growth and valuation, which as can be seen in the table and chart below, is attractive if not a bargain. The company has in-line revenue growth but has below industry margins (restructuring in progress) and cash earnings growth at near twice the average for 2025.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ & Bloomberg Created by author with data from Capital IQ & Bloomberg

Risk

The greatest risk to the business case is the inability to continue to execute the turnaround and deliver on guidance, this could cause a sharp share price correction. Aircraft grounding on RR platforms or engine recalls could lead to market share loss and lower margins. A decline in consumer demand for air travel, due to oil price spikes or geopolitical tension, for example, can fundamentally alter the jet engine market.

Conclusion

I rate Rolls-Royce a Buy. Despite the rally and above consensus share price target, I believe there may be room for earnings and guidance upgrades post interim results report. The company's three business segments, civil jet engines, defense engine power systems, and industrial generators, have strong demand and pricing power. Finally, valuation, on conservative estimates, is not expensive relative to growth or peers.

