I'm Buying Cash Cows With Up To 10% Yield

There’s no free lunch on Wall Street, but undervalued dividend stocks are focused on rewarding shareholders with capital returns are the next best thing. While the overall market is up this year, it’s important to bear in mind that performance has been driven by just a handful of stocks.

It’s no wonder that more than half of Americans believe that the stock market is down this year. At first glance, this kind of thinking may seem preposterous to the seasoned investor, especially with the S&P 500 (SPY) trading near all-time highs.

But the notion the stocks are down is not as far-fetched, considering that most stocks have not seen anywhere near the rally that big names like NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Meta Platforms (META) have seen this year.

That’s why I prefer to invest in what I would consider to be cash cows, or stocks of companies that generate high amounts of cash flows and generously reward shareholders.

This brings me to the following two picks, both of which are highly focused on capital returns through dividends, and appear to be undervalued at present, so let’s get started!

#1: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PM) is a tobacco giant that takes the lead in its transformational to a smoke-free future compared to peers British American Tobacco (BTI) and Altria (MO). This is considering PM’s industry leading heat-not-burn product, IQOS, and nicotine pouch product, Zyn.

I last covered PM back in January, noting its relative undervaluation compared to its growth prospects. The market has responded with a 7% rise in share price for PM since then (10% total return).

Drivers behind the rise in share price include strong business performance in Q1 2024, with adjusted EPS growing by 8.7% YoY (23% on a currency neutral basis). PM continues to make strong headway in reduce risk products as heated tobacco unit volume grew by 18% YoY and overall smoke-free sales grew by 21%, driven in part by the continued success of Zyn, which saw 80% YoY volume growth in Q1.

Management is guiding for 9-11% FX neutral EPS growth this year of $5.76 at the midpoint of the range. This is supported by expectations for strong growth in Zyn in the US this year. At the Global Consumer Conference held earlier this month, management provided a target volume of 560 million cans of Zyn sold in the US this year, and is working on getting US production of Zyn up and running by 2025.

Risks to PM include uncertainty around the success of IQOS in the US, considering the foothold that vaping has established thus far as an alternative to combustibles. Plus, recent US government pressure on Zyn products and concerns around usage by minors are other areas of risk. I would expect for management to navigate this landscape due to its expertise and resources in dealing and complying with regulatory concerns.

Moreover, during the same conference, management provided an update on the combustible business with strong growth in emerging markets, like Turkey, and strong pricing power. For the full year, management expects for combustible sales to grow by 6-7% driven by the aforementioned factors.

At the same time, PM continues to demonstrate balance sheet discipline after its acquisition of Swedish Match last year, with the expectation of reaching 2x leverage by the end of 2026, after 0.4x reduction this year and further debt paydown next year.

While investors shouldn’t count on share repurchases until PM pays down its debt, the stock does yield a respectable 5.1%. While the dividend payout ratio is a bit tight at 84%, I would expect for it to trend down with the aforementioned earnings growth. It's also worth noting that PM has raised its dividend every year since being spun-off from Altria in 2008.

Lastly, PM is a solid value pick at the current price of $101.90 with a forward PE of 16.1, sitting just shy of its historical PE of 16.3, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

While PM's valuation doesn't scream cheap, especially compared to the 7-8x PEs of BTI and MO, it stands out for its market-leading positioning in the fast-growing heated tobacco and nicotine pouch categories, combined with relative stability in the combustibles market due to pricing power and lower volume declines than in the U.S.

Plus, it appears that the market is not fully valuing PM as analysts expect for annual EPS growth to rise from low to mid-single digit over the past couple of years to ~9% over the next couple of years, which, I believe, is feasible considering PM's traction in the aforementioned business segments. With a +5% yield and my conservative long-term expectations for 5-9% annual EPS growth over the medium-term, PM could deliver market-beating performance from here.

#2: Starwood Property Trust

Like Philip Morris International, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is another dividend cash cow pick that delivers most of its cash flow to investors. STWD is an externally managed commercial mortgage REIT that carries a diversified portfolio of assets that also include residential and infrastructure loans and physical properties.

I last covered STWD in February, highlighting its strong dividend coverage and stable business performance. However, the stock price declined by 1.3% since then as the market continues to favor growth-heavy stocks and remains wary of income stocks and commercial real estate in general.

Despite these concerns, the market may be overlooking the fact that 92% of STWD's commercial lending portfolio consists of first mortgage loans, which sit higher than subordinated loans and equity in the capital stack.

Moreover, 98% of the loan portfolio is floating rate, enabling STWD to benefit from the current high-interest rate environment. The much anticipated June rate cut never came, and the median forecast among market economists now calls for just one rate cut this year, versus the previously anticipated number of two.

STWD's loan portfolio is also comprised of more than office property collateral. As shown below, offices make up slightly less than one-quarter of the portfolio and more stable (less headline risk) multifamily segment is the leading category, representing 37% of portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

STWD's diversified and conservative management approach, combined with higher interest rates, have resulted in continued high distributable EPS (compared to pre-2022 rate hikes) of $0.59 during Q1 2024. This equates to a strong dividend coverage ratio of 123%.

As a sign of underlying borrower strength, STWD received $909 million worth of loan repayments during the first quarter, outpacing the $128 million worth of fundings during the same quarter. This gave STWD plenty of dry powder with a company record of $1.5 billion, which I would expect for management to opportunistically deploy throughout the year. This is supported by management's commentary on the recent conference call that actionable deal pipeline is the highest it has ever been in 2 years.

Risks worth monitoring include near-term uncertainties around office properties and return to office. STWD raised its CECL reserve by $35 million during Q1 to $342 million (70% of which is related to US office), and this is something worth monitoring.

STWD carries a modest amount of balance sheet leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3x, which is down from 2.5x at the end of last year. This supports STWD's BB credit rating, which compares favorably to the B+ rating of peer Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT).

Lastly, I see value in STWD at the current price of $19.48, equating to a price-to-undepreciated book value ratio of 0.94x. With a 9.9% dividend yield that's well-covered by cash flows, STWD could produce market-level performance even without a return to 1.0x undepreciated book value, all with a far higher dividend yield.

Investor Takeaway

Philip Morris International and Starwood Property Trust are 2 great investment choices for those seeking high cash flow and steady dividends, with each demonstrating strong fundamentals despite market volatility.

PM excels with its innovative heat-not-burn and nicotine pouch products, ensuring robust growth and stability in the tobacco industry, while maintaining a respectable dividend yield of 5.1%.

Similarly, STWD's diversified commercial mortgage REIT portfolio, benefiting from higher interest rates and conservative management, supports a substantial 9.9% dividend yield, reflecting its strong earnings and prudent risk management. Both companies are positioned to reward shareholders with consistent income and potential for market-beating total returns.