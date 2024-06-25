TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript June 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Morali - Head of IR
Rich Hume - CEO
Patrick Zammit - COO
Marshall Witt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America
Adam Tindle - Raymond James
George Wang - Barclays
David Vogt - UBS
Matt Sheerin - Stifel
Keith Housum - Northcoast
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets
Alek Valero - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning, my name is Brianna, and I'll be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the TD SYNNEX Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Liz Morali, Head of Investor Relations. Liz, you may begin.

Liz Morali

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. With me today are Rich Hume, CEO; Patrick Zammit, COO; and Marshall Witt, CFO.

Before we continue, let me remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including predictions, estimates, projections or other statements about future events, including statements about demand, positioning, growth, cash flow, and shareholder return, as well as our expectations for future fiscal periods. Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties discussed in today's earnings release, in the Form 8-K we filed today and in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

