SPMO: A Solid Mix Of High Momentum And Lower Volatility

Momentum is one of the most well studied factor premiums. Academics* have even tested the momentum factor in assets such as bonds, currencies, commodities and U.S. stocks over a 215-year period. When taken as a whole, there are excess returns in momentum.

At the same time, there are pitfalls to the approach which investors should realize. The Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) partially overcomes some of momentum's risks with an approach that many investors may not realize.

The Momentum Factor

The concept of momentum is simple. Outperformance is persistent. You buy stocks which are winners over the past 6 to 12 months. Why does momentum work?

One hypothesis is that investors under-react to good news. For instance, a company reports good news. Prices move upwards. There is some reticence to push prices up too far, too soon. After a few months, investors realize they have under-reacted and that even with high prices, it should be higher yet again based on all available information. Another hypothesis is related to FOMO (fear of missing out). A stock moves upwards over the course of 6 months to a year, making incredible gains. That draws the attention of investors who want those kinds of returns so they pile into the stock, which drives the price up further.

These two concepts are not mutually exclusive. They could both be at play at the same time.

Short-term Reversion

When trading momentum, you also need to consider an opposite effect, which is reversion to the mean. Over periods of 3 to 12 months, there is a momentum premium. Over shorter periods of roughly 1 month, it works the opposite way. If a stock goes up 30% in a month, prices will often slow down temporarily or even pull back.

When investing in the momentum factor, you need to control for this or else you might be buying stocks which look like they had strong 12-month performance when it actually just shot up in the past month and you are at high risk of a drawdown.

SPMO Momentum Factor

SPMO buys momentum while controlling for short-term reversion. It does this by computing the 12-month price change while excluding the most recent month. Whether the most recent month was high or low has no bearing on the calculation. This is a sensible way to calculate momentum.

Invesco Website

Controlling For Volatility

One of the downsides of momentum is that at times there is extreme volatility. You could have a stock such as a bio-tech that trades flat for much of the year. Finally, it receives FDA approval and prices shoot up with extreme volatility. Or you could have a scenario with commodities like oil where prices are extremely volatile and depending on when you measure momentum it might look high. But then the next month it is very low. This puts you at risk of holding the wrong stocks depending on when you measure it.

To overcome this weakness with momentum, the fund uses a Sharpe-like ratio, which divides momentum over daily volatility. SPMO is harvesting the risk-adjusted momentum premium instead of a pure price momentum premium. The higher the return for each unit of volatility, the better score the stock will receive.

This should mitigate some of the risk associated with volatile stocks, which are transient momentum plays.

Invesco Website

When Momentum Fails

One of the biggest pitfalls of momentum is not the frothy valuations it creates in bull markets. Yes, there is a risk of momentum crashing during a bear market, but this isn’t the worst of it. Momentum fails most gloriously after a bear market. How so?

What are the highest returning stocks for the rally after a major market crash? The answer is high beta stocks, which have fallen the furthest. A stock which fell 90% while the broad market fell 50% has some serious upside potential during the initial bull rally. If a stock was at $10 and it fell to $1, it merely needs to go up to $2 to produce 100% returns.

What are the highest momentum stocks after a lengthy bear market? The answer is stocks that have fallen the least. Which stocks might those be? Defensive companies such as utilities and low beta stocks. A stock which traded at $10 and is now at $8 is not your best holding for the massive risk-off trade following market capitulation. It has a very limited upside. And yet, these will be your highest momentum stocks as they had the best return over the past 12 months.

How does SPMO overcome this? It does so in a way that is clever and which most investors may not realize.

For a positive price change, lower volatility is better

For a negative price change, higher volatility is better

Do you see what this means? When the entire market crashes, all stocks will have negative price changes. When prices are negative, SPMO will reward momentum stocks which have higher volatility. Therefore, it will not rotate you into low volatility stocks, which will only go up at a snail's pace. It will adjust the momentum score to look for higher volatility stocks, which are more likely to shoot upwards during the subsequent bull market.

Well done SPMO!

A Fund Not Without Its Flaws

There is much to like about SPMO. But that doesn’t mean the fund is without flaws. There are a couple of aspects of this fund which I am not a fan of and which you should be aware of.

The fund rebalances and reconstitutes every 6 months. No doubt this is done to keep turnover down. Yet a study# which looked at the half-life of various factor returns shows that the optimal rebalancing period for the momentum factor is 3 months. What this means is that for 6 months of the year, this fund may have a lower or even neutral exposure to the momentum factor. The first 3 months following reconstitution are the strongest.

In their defense, low volatility has a very long half-life of up to 3 years. Because the fund mixes these 2 factor premiums, it may partially overcome the short half-life of momentum.

The second area I see risk is with concentration. Because this is a cap-weighted fund, it will focus heavily on the largest holdings. This creates a lot of concentration in the technology sector with over 50% of the fund weighted towards it. If the tech sector drops or if stocks such as NVDA continue to fall, it will weigh heavily on this fund. The top 10 stocks make up 43.6% of the fund. That’s very concentrated.

Invesco Website

Holding Analysis

Let’s look a little further at the top 5 holdings and to see what we can glean.

Portfolio123

One aspect that stands out is the long-term expected growth rate. Both NVDA and AMD have long-term growth expectations of roughly 45%. That seems very high to me. If future growth disappoints, this could really put a damper on the momentum premium of this fund.

The next chart will compare some valuation metrics.

Portfolio123

As is expected with higher growth momentum stocks, none of these companies would be considered value. But AMD, NVDA and AVGO are particularly high with the P/E ratio. AAPL and MSFT have the best value when using Enterprise Value to EBITDA. But none of these holdings are compelling as regards value.

But what about growth compared to value such as the PEG ratio?

Portfolio123

Under this lens, AMD and NVDA both look great with a PEG ratio less than 1. But I would be cautious, as expected growth rates nearing 50% annually may not be sustainable long term. As the growth rate forecast subsides, the PEG ratio will increase.

Conclusion

There are a few aspects to this momentum fund that I like.

They use risk-adjusted momentum.

They focus on higher volatility in bear markets, which should prevent a portfolio of low volatility dullards during the rally after capitulation.

On the downside, I wish that they would reconstitute every 3 months and possibly balance out the weighting more evenly across individual names and sectors.

When taken as a whole with an expense ratio of 0.13%, this is a reasonable fund to invest in for the momentum premium that controls for some potential pitfalls.

References

*Geczy, Christopher Charles and Samonov, Mikhail, Two Centuries of Multi-Asset Momentum (Equities, Bonds, Currencies, Commodities, Sectors and Stocks) (January 15, 2017)

#Flint, Emlyn and Vermaak, Rademeyer, Factor Information Decay: A Global Study (December 15, 2021)