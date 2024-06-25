SPMO: A Solid Mix Of High Momentum And Lower Volatility

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.08K Followers

Summary

  • Momentum factor has shown excess returns in various assets over a 215-year period.
  • Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF partially mitigates risks associated with momentum investing.
  • SPMO fund uses risk-adjusted momentum and focuses on higher volatility in bear markets to enhance returns.

Start-up companies through creativity and innovation

Ralf Geithe/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum is one of the most well studied factor premiums. Academics* have even tested the momentum factor in assets such as bonds, currencies, commodities and U.S. stocks over a 215-year period. When taken as a whole, there are excess returns in

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.08K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPMO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News