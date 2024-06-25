Denis-Art

Back in May, I detailed another massive revenue warning from cell programming and biosecurity company Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The company, which had disappointed investors multiple times in recent years when it came to sales growth, reported a huge Q1 miss and slashed its 2024 forecast. At that time, I warned investors that more selling could come if a major supporter decided to finally throw in the towel, and on Monday, that process seemingly started.

Why I've continued to be negative:

Ginkgo appeared on my radar back in 2022 when Ark Invest started building a large position in the name. At that time, I was a bit skeptical given some of the moves that Ginkgo management was making, as well as the company appearing to have revenue growth troubles. As it turned out, the sales issue was only starting to grow. I also was concerned about large losses and cash burn, but the balance sheet had been in fairly decent shape over the years.

I officially went to a sell rating last year, after the company issued a revenue warning in its Q2 report. While the company discussed the timing of revenue recognition impacting its results, it also mentioned a tough economic environment. Since that time, shares have lost nearly 80% of their value, while the S&P 500 is up more than 22% over that time.

Growth prospects still look bleak:

I mentioned previously that the company detailed major growth prospects while planning to go public through a SPAC. The pandemic actually helped a bit as the biosecurity segment collected a ton of revenue from Covid testing in schools, but those numbers have mostly wound down since. At this year's Q1 report, Ginkgo revised its expectation for Cell Engineering services revenue to $120 million to $140 million in 2024, cutting both ends of the range by $45 million.

The Cell Engineering segment was supposed to be the company's growth engine during the current decade. Ginkgo wants to make biology easier, by programming cells to enable customers to leverage biology to create impactful products across a range of industries. Unfortunately, the company hasn't developed as many cell programs as some were hoping for, and customers haven't quite adapted to this technology at a rapid rate.

While Ginkgo management was originally hoping for well over $600 million in total revenue this year, it has spent much of the past three years cutting its respective current year's guidance. As a result, we've seen analyst estimates crater, as seen in the table below. In just about 21 months, the cumulative street estimate for revenues between 2024 and 2027 has gone from over $5.5 billion to less than $1.4 billion.

Ginkgo Bioworks Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

When the Q1 report was released, management detailed a plan to reorganize the business. This involved significant job cuts in an effort to meaningfully reduce net losses and improve cash burn. On Monday, the company filed an update to this plan, stating that headcount reductions will go from at least 25% to at least 35%. This tells me that the revenue picture isn't getting better anytime soon.

As a reminder, Ginkgo did have cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter of $840 million, although that number was down about $100 million sequentially. While the balance sheet is still in fairly good shape, cash burn from operations was more than $336 million in 2023 alone, and the company is years away at best from becoming cash flow positive. A capital raise would certainly help the longer-term prospects here, but would be highly dilutive with shares plunging.

Cathie Wood starts selling:

When I last covered this stock, Cathie Wood's firm had accumulated almost 183 million shares of the company in its active ETFs, with about 70% of that being in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the rest being in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). This total holding represented just under 11% of Ginkgo's Class A shares (the ones that trade in the market). Ark also owned some DNA shares in its Venture Fund, but those positions are only updated monthly so we don't have a concrete number there. I mentioned back then that any decision to sell from Ark Invest could cause significant selling pressure on Ginkgo shares.

Since that May article, Ark Invest's position had come down by nearly 10 million shares as of last Friday, but not due to a change in strategy. The two ETFs above had been hit with a wave of redemptions, reducing the number of DNA shares held. However, things changed in a big way on Monday, as the new all-time low in the stock caused Cathie Wood and her firm to finally start bailing on the name, as seen below.

Ark Invest June 24 Trade E-mail (Ark Invest)

The sale here of more than 41.5 million shares definitely seemed to have added to the recent selling pressure we've seen. Unfortunately, Cathie Wood and her firm still own almost 132 million shares in the two active ETFs. While Ginkgo traded over 157 million shares on Monday, that was the largest volume day in some time. The three-month average volume was under 44 million, meaning it could take several days for Ark Invest to fully exit this position.

Valuation still a problem:

The average price to sales ratio for names in the S&P 500 is in the high 2s right now if we look at this year's sales estimates. Many biotech firms go for well above that, given the potential for tremendous revenue growth. Even with Ginkgo shares falling to new lows on Monday, the stock still goes for around 4.5 times its expected revenue this year, but it's not even growing its top line at this point. I cannot argue for even a hold rating at this price, especially considering Ark looks like it wants to dump a significant number of shares now. With DNA shares also falling further towards zero, the chances of a reverse split continue to rise, which itself could be another negative catalyst.

There are two risks to the upside in the mid to long term here. The first is that management reduces losses enough and cash burn enough that it can start focusing on revenue growth again. That will take time to play out, however, as management said layoffs will continue into 2025, and near term revenue growth prospects look dim after the latest guidance cut. The other possibility is that the company is bought out by a larger, well capitalized player in the space who can afford to gamble on this speculative space in the industry. However, with the stock dropping almost daily at this point, I don't see that as likely until shares stabilize a bit. Like a normal investor talks about "not trying to catch a falling knife" when a stock is dropping, an acquirer might be afraid to do the same as well.

Final thoughts / recommendation:

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks have lost more than half their value since I last covered the name, after another major revenue warning caused analyst estimates to drop further. On Monday, Cathie Wood and Ark Invest started selling some of their large stake, sending shares to a new low. With less than a quarter of the Ark position sold though, it seems a further reduction by the two active ETFs could put even more selling pressure on this stock.

Even with shares plunging to new lows, I must keep a sell rating on this stock. The valuation is still too rich given revenue troubles, and I expect we'll get a reverse split announcement in the not too distant future. It appears that Ark Invest will add to the selling pressure in the near term, so there is no reason to be positive today. It now looks like Ginkgo will be the third stock this year that Cathie Wood has finally bailed on and took a massive loss at a price below 50 cents a share, joining the likes of Invitae, which declared bankruptcy, and 2U (TWOU), which issued a going concern warning.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.