Dennis Stogsdill/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), has reached extremely overbought conditions over the past several weeks. Technically and fundamentally, there's a risk of a significant correction, which could lead to a drop of about 30% if history is a guide.

The QQQ's weekly chart has seen the ETF rise above its upper Bollinger band, peaking with a %B reading of 1.18 the week of June 10 and an RSI above 70 that same week. When using the Nasdaq 100 instead of the QQQ, just because there is more history, weekly going back to 1986, the Nasdaq 100 has only seen five other times when the %b was at or over 1.18 and had an RSI above 70.

time open high low close RSI Bollinger Bands %b 12/30/91 316.77 335.34 316.77 334.82 73.61 1.32 1/6/92 334.82 352.20 333.39 347.11 76.49 1.24 9/16/96 707.86 745.60 706.65 743.42 70.61 1.18 7/6/98 1332.53 1397.26 1326.07 1391.11 74.13 1.19 7/13/98 1391.11 1466.13 1391.11 1463.97 78.23 1.22 6/10/24 18945.31 19664.59 18940.71 19659.80 70.61 1.18 Click to enlarge

Following the overbought conditions of Dec. 30, 1991, and Jan. 6, 1992, the Nasdaq 100 went on to climb one last week, followed by a decline of about 19.8% from the week of Jan. 13, 1992, until the week of June 22, 1992.

TradingView

In 1996, the condition was met the week of Sept. 16, and essentially, the Nasdaq went on to trade sideways until Oct. 28, 1996. That was followed by a resumption of the move higher.

TradingView

The same conditions were met in the weeks of July 6 and July 13, 1998. In this case, the Nasdaq went on to decline about 28% from peak to trough from the week of July 20 until Oct. 5, 1998.

TradingView

So, while there have certainly been other times when the Nasdaq 100 and the QQQ have been overbought, these current conditions that are being met are rare and something that has only occurred a handful of times in almost 40 years. The analysis suggests that the QQQ may be in for a period of sideways consideration at best and could see a significant correction at worst.

A Balancing Act

A 20% correction in the QQQ would take the ETF back to prices last seen in mid November and erase almost all of the gains witnessed since. From a technical standpoint, that possibility exists. When measuring from the intraday low on Oct. 13, 2022, to the intraday high on July 19, 2023, to create a wave "A," and then measuring to the intraday low on Oct. 26, 2023, to create a wave "B," and then extending to June 20, 2024, high we get near 100% Fibonacci extension to create wave "C," which is off the mark by a mere 2%.

Additionally, within that large ABC wave, there's a minor ABC wave that measures from the low on October 26, 2023, to the high on March 24, 2024, for wave "a" and the intraday low on April 19, 2024, for wave "b." This wave then extends by around 0.618% to create a wave "c" that also ends on June 20, 2024. Both suggest a potential end to the recent rally in the QQQ ETF.

The strong wave balance could suggest that the rally has reached its peak and is over. To invalidate this, the QQQ would need to rise above the highs seen the week of June 20, which is certainly a strong possibility.

TradingView

Interestingly, a 38.2% correction of the large "ABC" to $398.69 would be almost equal to a correction in minor "abc" of 61.8% to around $397.99. A steeper correction could lead to a drop to around $343, which would be a 100% retracement of the minor wave "abc" and a 61.8% retracement of the large "ABC."

TradingView

Much of this would also fit in reasonably well with the two pullbacks we saw in 1992 and 1998, which measured the size of the pullbacks at around 20% and 28% from peak to trough, respectively.

TradingView

Fundamentals Are Not The Nasdaq's Friend

While this version of the Nasdaq 100 is not quite as expensive as the 2021 version by historical standards, it's not cheap compared to the past two decades. It trades at 26.3 times its next 12 months' earnings and almost five times sales. The P/E and price-to-sales multiple would need to decline by around 30% each to return to their lowest point in 2022. Those October 2022 valuations were more on par with the upper end of the historical range, at least for the past 20 years.

Bloomberg

Valuations are certainly not this market's friend should the overbought conditions decide to swing to the oversold side. The weekly lower Bollinger band is about 15% below the current QQQ price of $478 and is down around $413. Should the QQQ start moving lower, that lower band will start moving lower as well, so to reach oversold conditions, it could certainly take more than a 15% drop.

TradingView

The Nvidia Factor

The other significant factor, of course, will be what happens with stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), which has been the driver of the rally. That could come down to how much investors will pay for the stock as revenue growth slows. A big driver of the stock price has been an expansion of the price to sales multiple, and historically, that multiple can expand and contract with the revenue growth rate. However, if analysts are correct and the growth rate is due to slow material, the multiple may drop, which could also be another weight around the QQQ and Nasdaq 100.

Bloomberg

Overall, the QQQ finds itself in an overextended position, rightly or wrongly. This doesn't mean the market has to face a sharp decline. As the data shows, it could just be in for weeks of trading in a sideways range. Either way, the current run-up since October has likely hit a point of exhaustion and needs rest.