Today, we put food and animal safety concern Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the spotlight for the first time. This healthcare related concern is headquartered in Lansing, MI and operates within two main business divisions. Its Food Safety segment offers various diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed. Neogen's Animal Safety business provides such products as vaccines, veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, and other related diagnostic products.

The last article posted about the company here on Seeking Alpha in April discussed some of the integration challenges Neogen was having with 3M's (MMM) food safety operations, just the latest of the company's many strategic acquisitions over the years. This is one of the reasons the stock has lost just over 17% of its value so far in 2024, although the shares have been acting much better recently. Currently, the equity trades around $16.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.6 billion. The company's fiscal year commences on July 1st. Can the recent rebound of the shares continue? An analysis follows below.

Recent Results:

The company posted is 3Q2024 results on April 9th. Neogen delivered non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents a share. Net income came in $26.4 million, roughly flat to 3Q2023. Gross margins did improve to 51.1% from 49.5 in the same period a year ago. Revenues grew a tad under five percent on a year-over-year basis to $228.8 million. Core revenues from the company's Food Safety business rose 5.8% to $158 million from the same period a year, while core Animal Safety sales were up seven percent. Core revenue excludes the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and discontinued product lines, it should be noted.

Management provided the following updated guidance for FY2024 (above). The integration of the food safety operations from 3M is proceeding apace. However, that effort will consume approximately $100 million of the $130 million management has allocated to capital expenditures in FY2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite being a mid-cap concern, Neogen Corporation gets close to no coverage on Wall Street. On April 15th, Piper Sandler reissued its Hold rating on NEOG and lowered its price target from $19 to $17 a share. That is the only analyst rating I can find on NEOG over the past nine months.

The company ended March with just under $170 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $900 million of debt, of which some one-third is at a floating rate. For the first nine months of the company's 2024 fiscal year, it has paid just under $55 million in interest. This compares to just over $38 million of interest expense in the same period a year ago, according to the 10-Q filed for the quarter. Of note, four insiders including the CFO and CEO purchased just over $550,000 worth of shares immediately after third quarter results were posted. It is the only insider activity in the stock so far in 2024. The average price per share purchased was just under $13 per share.

Conclusion:

Neogen Corporation made 56 cents a share (Non-GAAP) of profit in FY2023 on just over $822 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings falling to 48 cents a share in FY2024, even as sales rise to $912 million in FY2024. They do see profits returning to 55 cents a share in FY2025 on three percent sales growth.

For the moment, it seems insiders made some well time purchases of the stock some 10 weeks ago, given the recent rally in the shares. However, it is hard to find compelling reasons to own the equity at current trading levels. Profits in FY2025 are projected to be level with those of FY2023, and only three percent sales growth is expected. Add in a good slug of debt on the balance sheet, it is hard to justify paying 30 times forward earnings for NEOG. Therefore, I am passing on making any investment recommendation on the stock as it seems to be in the 'avoid' camp.