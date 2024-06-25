Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

PUMA SE (OTCPK:PMMAF, OTCPK:PUMSY) [PUM:GR] is assigned a Buy rating.

My prior March 26, 2024 update was focused on PMMAF's financial targets and its peers' top line guidance.

With the current write-up, I zoom in on Puma's latest corporate developments. Puma has recently set up a new distribution center in Arizona, introduced a new line of products based on its CLOUDSPUN fabric, and appointed a new brand ambassador. PMMAF's recent moves, which will help the company to expand its market share in the US and improve the visibility of the Puma brand, have made me turn more bullish on the stock. As such, I revised my rating for Puma from a Hold to a Buy.

Readers should note that Puma's shares are available for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Over-The-Counter market. The company's Germany-listed shares and OTC shares average daily trading values of $16 million and $120,000, respectively, in the last 10 trading days (Source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can rely on US brokers like Interactive Brokers to buy or sell Puma's German shares.

Puma Sets Up New Distribution Center In Arizona

At the beginning of this month, Puma issued a press release revealing that it "opened a new distribution center in Waddell, Arizona." PMMAF previously detailed its goals and strategy for the US market at its 2024 Capital Markets Day in the earlier part of the year, and this is aligned with the company's latest move to expand its distribution footprint in the US.

Puma has a share of under 3% in the US athletic footwear market according to data from Circana cited in its Capital Markets Day presentation slides. This means that PMMAF is only the eighth biggest brand in the US market, which is in sharp contrast with its top-3 position in most other geographical markets. As indicated at its 2024 Capital Markets Day, Puma's target is to grow its market share to become the fourth largest player in the US in time to come.

Also, Puma wants its North American business operations to return to positive sales expansion in FY 2024 and witness a top line growth acceleration for FY 2025 as per its Capital Markets Day commentary. As a reference, PMMAF's revenue derived from the North American market contracted by -14.7% in FY 2023.

At the company's 2024 Capital Markets Day, PMMAF emphasized that it needs to "improve the quality of our distribution" (my emphasis) to "win in the US." Specifically, Puma acknowledged at the Capital Markets Day this year that there was too much of a "reliance on the off-price and the value channels" for the US in the past. Looking ahead, the company has to "rebalance distribution" by focusing on other channels as outlined in the chart presented below.

An Overview Of Puma's New Distribution Strategy For The US Market

Puma's Capital Markets Day Presentation Slides

In its June 3, 2024 press release, Puma noted that the new Arizona distributor center "will process orders from wholesale partners", and "speed up delivery times and better serve our customers." It is reasonable to think that this new distribution center in Arizona will play a big role in helping PMMAF improve its distribution capabilities in the US market and expand other channels (apart from off-price).

The North American geographical segment contributed close to a quarter of PMMAF's fiscal 2023 revenue, so it is encouraging to see Puma take actions that could boost the US market's revenue growth outlook.

Spotlight On New Products And New Global Brand Ambassador

In its 2024 Capital Markets Day presentation slides, Puma highlighted "Must Win In The US" and "Elevate The Brand" as key priorities for the company. I touched on the former in the preceding section, while this section focuses on PMMAF's branding.

Key Elements Of Puma's New Brand Elevation Strategy

Puma's 2024 Capital Markets Day Presentation Slides

As per the chart presented, PMMAF's new brand strategy involves "driving desirability & engagement" and "focusing on Gen Z & Next Gen", which the company is trying to do as evidenced by its latest moves.

The best way of "driving desirability" is to come up with better products. Puma published a media release on June 17, 2024, disclosing that its new CLOUDSPUN line of exercise outfits or workout apparel will be introduced to the market on July 1.

According to the company's June 17 announcement, the CLOUDSPUN fabric developed using PMMAF's "innovative fabric technology" offers "unparalleled softness" and a "4-way stretch for unrestricted movement." At its 2024 Capital Markets Day, PMMAF cited "CLOUDSPUN" as an example of "a key item strategy that we're building now with long life cycle items" so that consumers "always can come back to the brand."

Separately, Puma made an announcement on the same day indicating that "Rose, a member of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, South Korean musical quartet BLACKPINK" will be the company's new global brand ambassador.

Based on this year's "2024 Overseas Hallyu (Korean Wave) Survey" conducted by "Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism", BLACKPINK is the second most popular Korean music group globally as per an April 3, 2024 article published in South Korean media publication The Hankyoreh. Also, a June 10, 2024 blog post on the Brandwatch website indicated that "67% of online mentions (of BLACKPINK) on Reddit and X come from Gen Z, followed by 28% of mentions from Millennials." As such, the appointment of BLACKPINK group member Rose as the company's global brand ambassador will likely help Puma target the "Gen Z & Next Gen" consumer segment.

In a nutshell, Puma's latest moves suggest that the company is working hard to improve the brand's visibility.

Risk Factors

The key risks for Puma relate to the company's potential failure to grow in the US or enhance its brand equity.

A risk factor worthy of notice is that PMMAF fails to gain meaningful market share in the US due to stiffer competition from rivals or its inability to execute well on its growth plans for the market.

Another risk factor worth paying attention to is Puma's new product development and marketing investments. If Puma invests too much in marketing and new products, this might hurt the company's profitability.

Concluding Thoughts

I am positive on Puma as a potential investment candidate. Recent developments indicate that the company is making good headway on key strategic goals like US market expansion and brand equity enhancement.

Puma's valuations are also appealing. The market is now valuing Puma at 18.3 times the consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E. NIKE, Inc. (NKE), PMMAF's peer, is currently trading at a consensus forward P/E ratio of 26.2 times, while Puma's historical three-year mean P/E multiple is 26.8 times. These metrics are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.