Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.4K Followers

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beth Roberts - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Josh Weinstein - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Steven Wieczynski - Stifel
Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities
Benjamin Chaiken - Mizuho Securities
Robin Farley - UBS
James Hardiman - Citi
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Assia Georgieva - Infinity Research
Jaime Katz - Morningstar
Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo
David Katz - Jefferies
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Carnival Corporation & plc's Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Beth Roberts, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Beth. You may begin.

Beth Roberts

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Josh Weinstein; our Chief Financial Officer, David Bernstein and our Chair, Micky Arison.

Before we begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward-looking. Therefore, I will refer you to the forward-looking statement in today's press release. All references to ticket prices, net per diem, net yields and adjusted cruise costs without fuel will be in constant currency unless otherwise stated.

References to per diems and yields will be on a net basis. Our comments may also reference cruise costs without fuel, EBITDA, net income, earnings per share, free cash flow, and ROIC, all of which will be on an adjusted basis unless otherwise stated.

