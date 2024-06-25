CarGurus: The Rebound Rally Has Steam

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • CarGurus is poised for a rebound as the company has turned around its marketplace business.
  • It is now back to growing paid dealership counts, after several quarters of decline.
  • User traffic is also rebounding, especially as CarGurus improves its available car inventory shown on the site.
  • The stock trades at a very reasonable ~2.5x multiple of next year's revenue.
Sometimes, turnaround stories require a bit of patience: but they make for great holds while the rest of the stock market is exceedingly expensive. And with record-breaking S&P 500 multiples, I'm positioning more and more of my portfolio into these value-oriented rebound plays.

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CARG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

