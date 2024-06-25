Hercules Capital: A Solid Dividend Stock But Valuation Concerns Are Valid

Jun. 25, 2024 3:08 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)1 Comment
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
510 Followers

Summary

  • Hercules Capital is a high-quality BDC with strong NAV growth, but trades at a premium of over 70% to NAV.
  • Portfolio risk ratings for HTGC are improving, with a decrease in weighted average risk grade for the second consecutive quarter.
  • HTGC's dividend is well-covered by NII, but a recent decline in NII raises concerns about the sustainability of the premium valuation.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is known as one of the higher-quality BDCs with a strong history of net asset value (NAV) growth. However, this stellar reputation has also contributed to the stock demanding a substantial premium to many other players in the BDC sector. The stock is up by more than 22% year-to-date leading to questions about valuation levels and whether it would be wise to buy at current levels. In my view, there are some early signs of improving portfolio quality, but this improvement is not sufficient to justify the current premium to NAV.

The portfolio

Several BDCs have seen an increase in the percentage of their portfolio with weaker risk ratings in recent quarters. For example, in my recent article on Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) I discussed the increase in the percentage of that BDCs portfolio on the watch list that had been steadily increasing throughout most of 2023/2024. However, in the case of HTGC, the portfolio risk ratings appear to be improving.

HTGC employs a debt investment grading system that ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 indicates the highest quality, to assess and track the expected risk level of debt investments in its portfolio. The grading of a portfolio company can change based on its performance and the timing of anticipated liquidity events. A downgrade might occur if a company fails to meet financing criteria or underperforms against its business plans, or if it nears a time when it needs additional equity to continue operating. Conversely, a company may receive an upgrade if it surpasses financial expectations or is nearing a full repayment or maturity due to a liquidity event.

Importantly, a lower grading in the case of HTGC suggests that there has been an improvement in the risk profile. This makes

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
510 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around selecting stocks with strong growth potential as well as stocks with stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HTGC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTGC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News