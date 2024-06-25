Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is known as one of the higher-quality BDCs with a strong history of net asset value (NAV) growth. However, this stellar reputation has also contributed to the stock demanding a substantial premium to many other players in the BDC sector. The stock is up by more than 22% year-to-date leading to questions about valuation levels and whether it would be wise to buy at current levels. In my view, there are some early signs of improving portfolio quality, but this improvement is not sufficient to justify the current premium to NAV.

The portfolio

Several BDCs have seen an increase in the percentage of their portfolio with weaker risk ratings in recent quarters. For example, in my recent article on Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) I discussed the increase in the percentage of that BDCs portfolio on the watch list that had been steadily increasing throughout most of 2023/2024. However, in the case of HTGC, the portfolio risk ratings appear to be improving.

Author created based on company filings

HTGC employs a debt investment grading system that ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 indicates the highest quality, to assess and track the expected risk level of debt investments in its portfolio. The grading of a portfolio company can change based on its performance and the timing of anticipated liquidity events. A downgrade might occur if a company fails to meet financing criteria or underperforms against its business plans, or if it nears a time when it needs additional equity to continue operating. Conversely, a company may receive an upgrade if it surpasses financial expectations or is nearing a full repayment or maturity due to a liquidity event.

Importantly, a lower grading in the case of HTGC suggests that there has been an improvement in the risk profile. This makes the decrease in the weighted average risk grade of the portfolio at large to 2.16 in the first quarter of 2024 from a weighted average of 2.24 in the previous quarter particularly noteworthy. This also represents the second consecutive quarterly decline (improvement) in the weighted average risk grading for HTGC's portfolio.

The only notable deterioration in credit risk grading for HTGC took place in the risk grading level 5, which now represents 0.2% of the overall portfolio from no loans categorised in this category at the end of the previous quarter. Nevertheless, as indicated in the portfolio chart above, the bulk of HTGC's portfolio continues to be graded between grades 1-3. The percentage of the portfolio graded as Grade 1 also increased from 20.5% of the portfolio composed of 20 portfolio companies to 23.4% of the portfolio made up of 23 portfolio companies. What this shows is that HTGC's portfolio continues to perform well despite the persistence of higher rates for a longer period of time.

The dividend and its safety

HTGC currently offers a dividend yield just shy of 8%, which is lower than that of most of its BDC peers included in the peer-comp chart below. However, HTGC has a long history of increasing its dividend gradually with the regular dividend having increased from around $0.31 per share in 2017 to the current $0.40 regular quarterly dividend. While this is not a particularly high dividend growth rate, this has also been coupled with various special dividends paid out over the years.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

HTGC's dividend is also comfortably covered by net investment income (NII) with the BDCs latest results showcasing NII per share of $0.50 which is comfortably above the $0.40 per share dividend. HTGC also has a one-year average NII coverage ratio of just over 129% which, although lower than some of its peers like MAIN, makes a dividend cut highly unlikely in the near future.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

Nevertheless, in the first quarter of 2024, HTGC reported a decline in NII. Management noted in this respect that:

Net investment income decreased to $79.2 million or $0.50 per share in Q1, an 8% quarter-over-quarter decrease driven by an increase in variable compensation due to the record funding volume and peaking of benefit expenses and payroll taxes in Q1. Our effective and core yields changed modestly in the first quarter to 14.9% and 14% respectively, compared to 15.3% and 14.3% in the prior quarter. The decrease in the core yield was due to a lower yield on new originations and lower expired commitment revenue."

The decline in yields has long been expected although it is interesting to observe that yields at HTGC have declined before any official rate cut from the Fed. In my view, HTGC may witness some decline in NII as rates reset. However, given the strength of its portfolio and the strength of its dividend coverage, this is unlikely to result in a dividend cut in the near future. Furthermore, HTGC's leverage levels remain well below regulatory limits providing it with some scope for expansion should this be required. Furthermore, more than 90% of HTGC's portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor.

Valuation

HTGC currently trades at a premium to NAV of over 70%, which is the highest premium of any BDC albeit only slightly higher than the 68% premium for MAIN. It also represents a fairly substantial premium to its 3-year average price to NAV of around 45%.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

While HTGC's strong history of NAV growth and consistent dividend payments merit a premium, the current premium appears to be too high. At the time of my last coverage of HTGC, the stock was trading at a much lower premium to NAV of around 44%. Importantly, a potential improvement in credit quality might justify some increase in the price to NAV, but in my view, the recent rally was not driven by any substantial improvement in the fundamentals.

Conclusion

While Hercules Capital remains a high-quality BDC with a solid history of NAV growth and improving portfolio risk ratings, its current market valuation calls for caution. This caution is notwithstanding HTGC's robust dividend history and a well-covered dividend payout. The stock has experienced a substantial increase, up more than 22% year-to-date, pushing its premium to NAV to over 70%. This premium is notably higher than both its historical average and that of its peers, raising concerns about the sustainability of such valuation levels in the absence of corresponding improvements in the fundamentals.