Introduction

Most that follow my work here on Seeking Alpha probably know I invest with the intention to hold for a long period of time. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way for whatever reason.

I'm sure other investors can relate. I constantly preach a quality over quantity approach, but realize every investor has a different goal on their investment journey. Some factors play a huge part in this, like age, and investment strategy, etc.

Recently, I came across a BDC that although I wouldn't necessarily put them up there in the high-quality category, it has the potential makings of a great play for investors seeking income now. In this article, I list 3 reasons why Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) could be a great portfolio addition for investors seeking income in the short to medium term.

Why Income Now?

Recently, I received a message in my inbox from a reader and follower of mine asking for my advice on two stocks. One was a favorite REIT and current holding of mine, CareTrust REIT (CTRE); one that I think is a great long-term investment as a result of their growth potential.

The other was Universal Health Realty Income (UHT); one that I think is a great income play for those seeking income now. And this is something I told them when they inquired. I knew they were older, so my question to them was, "Are you seeking income now or later?" I figured I knew their answer, and after careful consideration, they made their choice. Seeking income now.

I know there are plenty of older investors here on Seeking Alpha who have a shorter time span in comparison to someone like me who just turned 40 a few months ago. A person's age plays a huge role in their investment journey for obvious reasons. Depending on different factors such as race, gender, and geography, a person's life span differs.

As demonstrated by the chart below, the average life span for people in the U.S. is roughly 80 years, and this has steadily increased over time. But like most things, this fluctuates periodically. So, if you're older, in your 60s or 70s, it's likely you're looking for income now. If you're younger, say 40 or (younger), you likely have a longer investment horizon. And when looking for potential investments, this is likely a forethought when making your decision.

Who Is Great Elm Capital Corp?

GECC is an externally-managed BDC on the smaller side with a market cap less than $100 million. The company also has a shorter track record having IPO'd in 2016. They focus on generating income with investments in corporate credit & specialty finance.

At the end of their most recent quarter, their portfolio's fair value stood at roughly $263 million. This consisted of 58 investments (45 debt, 13 equity) in 45 companies across 25 industries. Most of these were in two segments, Chemicals and Transportation Equipment at 11.3% and 10.6% respectively.

Reason #1 Portfolio Improvements

Great Elm Capital reported their first quarter earnings on May 3rd missing analysts' estimates on both it's top & bottom lines. Net investment income of $3.2 mil or $0.37 came in roughly 9.8% below the $0.41 consensus. Total investment income of $8.9 million also missed estimates, although a smaller miss at 2.5%.

This was due to the write-down of illiquid investments in two companies. To be fair, these were originated prior to new management taking over. Moreover, this could impact future the BDC's bottom line or balance sheet if additional write-downs occur in the foreseeable future.

NII also suffered a drag from the timing of cash flows and the increased share count, as well as newly made investments, discussed later. This also adversely impacted their NAV, which declined by 3.2% from the prior quarter. So, not so great start for the BDC. However, looking over a longer period of time, the BDC did make some improvements.

Although net investment income was flat year-over-year at $0.37, it did slightly increase to $3.2 million from $2.8 million in Q1'23. Total investment income also grew over the same period from $8.4 million to $8.9 million. NAV increased from $11.88 to $12.57. So, on an annualized basis, GECC saw some improvements, indicating a solid performance considering the challenging macro environment.

During the quarter, they also managed to deploy more capital than the previous year. During Q1, management invested $64.2 million across 29 investments, a significant increase from the $46 million deployed in the first quarter the year prior. GECC also managed to grow their portfolio's total value from $225 million at the end of 2022.

They also continued to improve their portfolio by increasing their first-lien exposure. Of the 29 new investments, more than half were first-lien, senior-secured debt.

This brought first-lien exposure to 64.2%. This is in comparison to another small cap BDC, Monroe Capital (MRCC) whose first-lien exposure stood at 82%. However, GECC's management has been making smart investments increasing their first-lien exposure, putting them in a better position to navigate future downturns should they arise.

Furthermore, their external manager, Great Elm Group (GEG) has a significant ownership stake in the company, giving them a competitive advantage over some of their smaller peers. This not only signifies confidence in the business structure, but that management has a vested interest in growing the company and maximizing value for shareholders for the foreseeable future.

Reason #2 Strengthening Balance Sheet

Aside from increasing their first-lien exposure and making portfolio improvements in the past year, GECC also strengthened their balance sheet by decreasing their debt. Their total debt decreased from roughly $151 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $148.1 million. At quarter's end, their leverage stood at 1.25x, down from 1.67x a year ago.

And although this is above the sector average 1.16x, management has been making a concerted effort to further strengthen the balance sheet to capitalize on future investments. Additionally, they raised capital by issuing shares at NAV earlier this year. This was for an additional 1.85 million shares for $24 million in proceeds.

They also issued $34.5 million worth of senior notes, increasing their liquidity & scale for future investment opportunities. These had an interest rate of 8.5% due in June 2029. They also had cash & money market securities totaling $9 million and $20 million available on the revolver.

They do have roughly $46 million worth of debt due in the next 6 months. This had an interest rate of 6.75%, which they will likely get to refinance at a lower rate. After that, the BDC has no more debt maturing until a year and a half later with $57.5 million maturing in June. This had an interest rate of 5.875%. So, from a balance sheet standpoint, GECC's is not great but not terrible either.

Reason #3 Dividend Coverage/Year-End Special

The final and probably the most important metric for income investors is the company's dividend coverage. With net investment income of $0.37, this marked the fifth consecutive quarter GECC covered its base dividend.

This gave them coverage of 106%. And although I like to see my holdings with higher coverage, GECC's coverage was higher than its peer Monroe Capital, who had coverage of 100% during its latest quarter.

Logan Ridge Capital (LRFC), another smaller cap BDC, had the same coverage of 106%. Some investors may be worried about GECC's tighter dividend coverage in comparison to some of the more popular and larger BDCs like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC), but management expects this to improve in the coming months.

Despite NII expected in the upcoming quarter to be similar to Q1, management expects this to pick up in the later part of the year due to the expected ramp-up in distributions in their JV portfolio.

This is from their CEO during Q1 earnings:

With the expected ramp-up in distributions from our JV in the back half of the year, coupled with income from the prudent deployments from the capital raises in 1Q & 2Q, we expect NII in the second half to meaningfully outpace the first half. As a result, we believe we remain well-positioned to continue covering our dividend and we believe our Board will be in position to evaluate a special distribution again around year-end.

As previously mentioned, GECC's management has been making concerted efforts to improve their overall portfolio quality. I also expect management to deliver on growing their financials in the back half of the year as M&A activity likely picks up as a result of lower interest rates.

They also anticipate receiving distributions from their recent CLO JV investment starting next quarter, as per their CEO during earnings. So, for those looking for income in the short to medium term, GECC could be a great play to build other positions in your portfolio.

Risks & Valuation

Aside from non-accruals, which ticked up during Q1, bringing the total to $4.7 million of their portfolio's fair value, another risk is the company's smaller size. At the time of writing, Great Elm Capital's market cap was roughly $95 million. For those wanting reliable income, GECC may be considered too risky. Additionally, they have very low trading volume with an average volume of 17.4k. So, this is something investors should be aware of before investing in GECC.

Over the past year, GECC is up more than 33% from $7.55 a year ago, which could be a result of their portfolio & balance sheet improvements as well as higher interest rates. Despite this, the BDC still trades at a nearly a 20% discount to their NAV. This is higher than their 3-year average of 16.2% indicating they could be undervalued. Wall Street also has them offering some upside to their price target of $11 a share. However, I expect them to trade near this range for the short to medium-term.

Furthermore, I agree with Wall Street's current hold rating and would consider upgrading them to a buy if net investment income improves in the back half of the year along with their leverage and overall portfolio credit quality.

Bottom Line

Great Elm Capital has been improving their portfolio as well as their balance sheet, putting themselves in a better position to navigate future headwinds and continue capitalizing on attractive investment opportunities.

For investors looking for income in the short to medium-term, GECC may present an attractive opportunity currently as they trade at a discount to NAV, likely a result of their smaller size.

Moreover, their improving fundamentals and solid dividend coverage could make GECC a potential investment for the longer term. But as a result of their smaller size and unproven track record making them a riskier investment, I currently rate the BDC a hold.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.