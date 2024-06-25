Photofex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve been covering Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) for several quarters now, and it is one of the names I love covering, but also hate covering. The earnings calls and slide decks are lengthy, which gives us a lot of information, but there are definitely parts of the presentation that I could live without. At times, the presentation style has felt as an avalanche of complaints presenting observations from management without presenting a real risk mitigation plan.

While Park Aerospace for a long time has significantly outperformed the markets, that is no longer the case as I demonstrate in this report, and I would say that it is partially due to the nature of small suppliers operating at the grace of bigger suppliers. However, to some extent, I also believe that just providing observations and forward projections like Park Aerospace does is not helping its stock prices. For instance, we have been hearing out some of their excess capacity to be used for new projects for quite some time now, but we are not seeing anything materialize. Similarly, we have been presented projections on what the business could eventually generate in terms of EBITDA when commercial airplane manufacturers hit their targeted rates. In the meantime, we see that earnings are slipping. I would like to see an increased focus on how the company intends to control costs.

Park Aerospace: From Outperformer to Underperformer

Looking at the chart, it shows that Park Aerospace has been outperforming the markets and its peers strongly. At least, until March 2024. After that, the share price fell back. We have not been able to detect a clear reason for the underperformance, but I believe the company’s margin erosion as well as unused excess capacity is not helping them.

Modest Sales Growth And Margin Erosion For Park Aerospace

I don’t want to focus too much on the quarterly results, but would like to highlight that sales wise, the company had a strong end to its fiscal year, but its margins came in light. During the quarter, the company also saw $0.565 million in missed sales, driven by international freight disruptions due to wars in Europe and the Middle East.

For the full year, Park Aerospace had guided for $54.7 million to $55.7 million in sales, and the company beat that estimate. However, its $10.99 million adjusted EBITDA fell short of the $11 million to $11.8 million targeted. There were a few reasons for that. During the quarter, sales were high, but about $1 million of its $16.3 million in sales came from inventory. So, costs are not amortized over those sales and that brought a $0.25 million headwind on EBITDA. If production levels would have met sales, we would have seen the company ending up within the guided range. Furthermore, the company had about half a million in sales, on which its margins are slim. So, that is a mix effect that is also not quite favorable.

On top of that, there was $0.212 million in property tax that is expensed as cost of goods and consequently reduces the gross and EBITDA margins. So, there was about half a million in pressures from the inventory sales and tax and then some from missed shipments. All while labor costs and shipping costs remain inflated. Furthermore, SG&A grew 25% to $8.154 million due to activist shareholder defense costs, R&D, costs to settle an insurance claim, higher recruiting fees and compensations during the quarter. So, Q4 was a strong sales quarter but not a strong margin quarter.

A Look At The Juggernaut For Park Aerospace

While most often I am able to pinpoint on the timeline why a stock started underperforming, that is not the case for Park Aerospace. However, what we do know is that the company is just taking it on the chin now as a small supplier, as most of its business is derived from GE programs. It is highly dependent on the CFM LEAP 1A material sales, which is a function of Airbus A320neo family output. I recently already pointed out that the delivery profile for Airbus does point to continued supply chain challenges and things are worse than I expected with a cut to the full-year airplane delivery guidance. Meanwhile, Park Aerospace is continuing its hiring process, which is good, and has excess capacity for which it is taking quite long to find a project to use that capacity on. So, the company is at the risk of carrying excess labor and capacity costs as it prepares for production rates which are sliding, and then we don’t even consider the current worker inefficiencies.

It's better to be prepared for those high rates that should unlock significant value for Park Aerospace, but it comes at a margin risk. The company does provide a potential EBITDA that it could achieve when all programs are running at desired rates. However, where I believe Park Aerospace has not made it easier for itself is the way they present the upside. The company now expects around $52.275 million in sales from the GE programs, whereas this used to be around $55 million. That difference is caused by the company now using an assumed share of 60% for CFM LEAP 1A deliveries and the remainder of the sales are GTF equipped A320neo family airplanes to which Park Aerospace has no exposure. Due to the issues with the GTF, we saw a shift in market share toward the CFM LEAP 1A. However, the assumption that those shares continue to hold over the longer-term is unlikely to be valid, and Park Aerospace has now also replaced its market share assumption that fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter by a static figure and I would say that even that static figure may be too high.

FY23 as base year FY24 as base year Change GE Programs $ 22.30 $ 21.10 -5% Non-GE Programs $ 31.80 $ 34.90 10% Sales $ 54.10 $ 56.00 4% GE Programs Incremental Sales $ 32.70 $ 31.17 -5% Other significant growth drivers $ 20.00 $ 15.00 -25% Estimated non-GE Program Incremental Sales $ 8.00 $ 7.00 -13% Total Revenues $ 114.80 $ 109.17 -5% Click to enlarge

Figures in $ millions

If we look at the upside that Park Aerospace sees, it essentially constitutes a downward revision on the upside by 5%. The GE program incremental sales are now $1 million lower. However, less discussed in the earnings call was the fact that there has been a significant downward revision on growth in non-GE programs. Non-GE program sales increased $3.1 million year-on-year. However, non-GE incremental sales and growth drivers were revised from $28 million to $22 million, and that drove down the revenue estimate for existing programs. This is not a revenue guidance as it does not incorporate Park Aerospace winning new business, but the story is that existing programs have less upside than initially anticipated and that is somewhat disappointing. What the company could have highlighted but did not is that on the revenue upside they are now expecting a 37.5% margin instead of a 37% margin.

So, while Park Aerospace, in my view, still has a lot of potential, I believe it failed miserably to point out the stronger margins expected on incremental sales, and it did not really address to a sufficient degree the changes in non-GE program sales expected which were significantly lower than previously expected. When the CEO spends a lot of time discussing results and outlooks and has a slide deck that contains so many unnecessary items, it is really underwhelming to see key points not being addressed properly.

Park Aerospace Stock Has Become Less Attractive

Stock price target for Park Aerospace (The Aerospace Forum)

I previously had a buy rating on Park Aerospace stock. The FY2024 results, however, were worse than I had modeled and given the challenges faced on the Airbus A320neo family production ramp up, we have implemented a backloaded profile for the GE program upside with 2023-2025 EBITDA being revised down by 25% and FCF being revised downward by 15%. As a result, we see that Park Aerospace is fairly valued for FY2026 against its median EV/EBITDA valuation and its upside is hinging on multiple expansion. I believe that for FY2026 there is significant upside with a $18.80 price target. However, there are many uncertainties regarding production ramp up and cost inflation easing. As a result, I believe a Hold rating, which is automatically calculated by the evoX Stock Screener, is justified.

Conclusion: Park Aerospace Faces A Challenging Ramp Up

I believe that Park Aerospace is a charming business, but the results have been heavily dented by inflated costs. The longer-term prospects remain bright, but we are seeing that Park Aerospace has become somewhat less bullish on non-GE program sales growth while the production ramp up for the Airbus A320neo family is slipping. None of that adds to the appeal of the company. What I do like is the net cash position and the upside that ultimately exist for Park Aerospace. However, we need a stronger indication that headwinds previously faced are easing.

