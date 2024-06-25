Did Inflation Kill The CAPM?

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.29K Followers

Summary

  • High inflation and expensive equities lead to a negative risk-return relationship and shrink the equity premium to zero.
  • Given today’s market dynamics, investors should avoid high-volatility stocks or hope for a different outcome than the historical reality illustrated in this blog post.
  • With the excess CAPE yield below 3% and inflation above 3%, expected returns are low.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

High inflation and expensive equities lead to a negative risk-return relationship and shrink the equity premium to zero. In years following this "everything expensive" scenario, low-volatility, quality, value, and momentum factors yield sizeable positive premiums.

Given today's market dynamics, investors

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.29K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News