ImmunityBio: Positive Near-Term Catalysts Create Strong Short Squeeze Potential

Prostock-Studio

GameStop Corp. (GME) has recently proven once again that the market is inefficient and a stock is worth exactly how much someone is willing to pay for it. One Tweet after three years of silence from a popular figurehead involved in GME's massive to run back in 2021, and the stock nearly tripled in price on over 300 million in volume in two days in mid-May. Not even one month later, and it happened again, as "Roaring Kitty" Keith Gill tried to flex his nine-digit figure position. The company wisely decided to use the liquidity opportunity to raise over $2 billion in a 75 million share offering. While this was competent capital management on the part of GME leadership, it quickly extinguished the hype and momentum in the stock.

A rational market becomes irrational when enough rational players decide to simultaneously pick up a lottery ticket. The best type of short squeeze is one that is generated by surprise. And this surprise created two moves large enough to swing GME's value in excess of $10 billion before paring much of those gains. Speculative traders should look at ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) as another short squeeze candidate, as it has elements similar to as well as superior than GME. When reviewing the price performance over the past year, we see some distinct moments of correlation between the two stocks:

Data by YCharts

GME has breathed some life back into the short squeeze meme stock mania, and I believe that IBRX is in a good position to take advantage of that.

The case for IBRX being a superior short squeeze to GME

According to Yahoo Finance, GME has 68 million in short interest. With the recent capital raises, GME's shares outstanding are up to 426 million and its float is 320 million. Unlike back in 2021 when the short interest was over 100% of the float, this time around it's a relatively tame 21%. IBRX has 53 million in short interest. Its shares outstanding are 692 million, but thanks to the Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong owning over 500 million shares, the float is only 160 million. That leads to a short interest as a percentage of the float of 33%. Considerably superior to GME.

Another consideration is the timing of the growth in short interest. IBRX's short interest has grown by over 30 million shares in the past year:

NASDAQ.com

From last August through the end of October, IBRX traded at less than $2.00 while short interest grew by nearly 20 million shares. By the end of 2023, the stock was up to $5.00. Short interest remained flat during this time, so it's likely that some traders betting on the company's failure realized their mistake and covered at a loss, while others opened a short position. But any new shorts haven't seen much reprieve either, as the stock trades above $7.00 now and briefly touched $10 in May. All while short interest grew by an additional 13 million since the start of the year. If we assume that the average short has a cost basis of $4.00, on average, they are nearing 100% losses with the potential to see far greater than that if they choose to keep their position.

GME's shorts were taken by surprise but were let off the hook fairly quickly if they avoided getting a margin call for a couple of days. IBRX's shorts have been stuck in a slow boil that has gradually been getting hotter. IBRX has moved up thanks to positive developments with its lead cancer treatment product Anktiva. Earlier this month, fellow Seeking Alpha author Biologics did a great job in explaining the company's commercial rollout roadmap and revenue potential for the treatment of bladder cancer. I highly recommend that anyone interested in IBRX reads that piece as well.

While GME doesn't have any obvious near-term positive catalysts on the horizon, as highlighted by an AGM that fell flat, IBRX has no shortage of them. The stock price increased 17% to close last week at $7.26 in the two days immediately following the announcement that insurance companies are offering coverage for Anktiva. Given its cost and its new entrance to the market, I find it impressive that insurers are practically lining up to offer coverage. They must see this as a cheaper alternative for bladder cancer care, despite the high $35,800 per dose price tag. As the regulatory path for Anktiva for lung cancer becomes more clear, I expect the positive catalysts to continue along with the growth in revenue.

The reasons why the market is aggressively shorting IBRX

Investors who choose to short a stock generally do so for a good reason, and IBRX does not come without its warts. With a market cap of $5 billion and marginal revenues to-date, the market is already pricing in very aggressive revenue growth that likely will not be met solely by the treatment of bladder cancer. The bullish case for IBRX strongly relies on lung cancer also garnering FDA approval. As it currently stands, IBRX has a D- valuation grade, with few meaningful financial ratios due to its limited financial history. That being said, its growth profile ranks at an A+ grade, reflecting the high expectations and expected great improvement in revenues with Anktiva entering into its commercial phase.

The vast majority of analyst opinions on Wall Street are of the bullish variety. This is what puts GME and IBRX into exclusive company as stocks that are trading well above their targets from Wall Street firms. GME has a forecast price of $11, while IBRX has a forecast price of $6. These low targets may stimulate more shorts, but could also facilitate in a squeeze should IBRX's fortunes improve to the point that Wall Street analysts upgrade their targets.

IBRX has been historically one of the fastest burners of cash I have ever seen. Operating cash outflow was $107 million just for Q1 2024. Operating net loss has been at least $80 million per quarter for the last eight quarters, while interest expense adds another $30 million in losses per quarter. With $133 million in cash, over $1 billion in liabilities and -$690 million in shareholder's equity, the pace of the losses are generally not conducive to long-term solvency for a company this overleveraged.

The good news is that the burn rate is expected to substantially slow once revenue starts rolling in. The debt is owned by entities controlled by Patrick Soon-Shiong (see Note 10 of Q1 financials for details on related party debt). So bankruptcy is not really on the table, although dilution might be. $270 million in debt was extinguished by issuing 209 million shares to him valued at $1.29 last year. From a valuation perspective, IBRX would take a hit due to more dilution. But from a short squeeze perspective, this actually helps, as capital raises involving Soon-Shiong are unlikely to increase the float but might entice more investors to take a short position.

GME's balance sheet is in stark contrast to IBRX, which is now well cashed up. The short thesis of GME going bankrupt that led to the more than 100% short interest back in 2021 is dead. The issue is that the company has already seen a substantial lift in valuation through the rising stock price and greater share count. GME has already been awarded for its improved balance sheet. Its challenge is to come up with bullish catalysts that further increase its valuation while deploying its cash.

Another reason why short interest in IBRX is so high is due to the involvement of Patrick Soon-Shiong. And that goes beyond merely undertaking shares-for-debt deals. He's the face of IBRX in the same vein that Ryan Cohen or Keith Gill are for GME. Just like any other veteran businessman, he has a long history of business decisions that has attracted his fair share of detractors as well as supporters. Based on what I have seen, some people might be a bit too overzealous in their dislike of Patrick Soon-Shiong and are shorting and/or taking bearish opinions on IBRX more aggressively than they should be. Investing with emotions is generally not a good idea. Whether one is a long or a short.

Conclusion: I have bought a speculative position in IBRX on hopes of positive catalysts and short covering combining to drive the stock price far higher

After considering the positives and negatives of IBRX, I have decided to go long. Fundamentally, I can understand why analyst firms are not that bullish. The near to midterm revenue potential for IBRX just doesn't support a valuation much above its current market cap of $5 billion. However, there are mitigating factors that reduce IBRX's risk profile and gives it meme stock short squeeze potential. Patrick Soon-Shiong is not going to let this company fail so easily and will be an advocate for Anktiva. IBRX has a well-thought-out and achievable commercial rollout strategy with a sales network and manufacturing capacity to reach aggressive sales targets. If it does get approval for lung cancer or any other form of cancer in the future, it will already have the infrastructure in place to exponentially grow.

Based on the increase in stock price and the timing of the increase in short interest, shorts have been dead wrong on this stock for a year. They are already in a pressure cooker. If they continue to be wrong, a wave of capitulation could cause a snowball effect of margin calls and short covering, leading to an intense, if not permanent, price spike. I'll be there, waiting to take advantage of it and slowly sell my position in small chunks into strength.