European Real Estate: Credit Over Macro

DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

By Robin Usson

Following a dismal 2022 and a strong recovery in 2023, the European real estate sector has seen erratic but positive returns this year, largely tied to the ebb and flow of interest rate expectations. Where things go from here may depend on whether you stand in the macro vs. credit debate.

Under the prevailing macro argument, rates are the main driver of risk for the sector. This is because real estate is capital-intensive with low operating costs, making financial leverage (and sensitivity to capital costs) a more significant risk driver than operating leverage (sensitivity to operating costs). With the European Central Bank starting to reduce rates, this understandably excites many investors.

However, we regard this blanket macro view as incomplete and suggest that investors shift toward a credit-oriented view that emphasizes debt sustainability (the ability to service debt). Even accounting for this rate-cut cycle, the cost of capital will likely remain significantly higher than during the era of quantitative easing, when most existing capital structures were established.

Consider this simple example. A real estate company with €100 million in annual EBITDA and 15x leverage, borrowing before 2022 at an all-in cost of 1.5% (0% rates + 150bps credit spread), would have had €77.5 million in EBITDA after interest costs. With a new terminal rate of 2.5% and a credit spread of 200bps, the same company's EBITDA after interest costs would drop to €32.5 million - roughly a 58% decrease. Consequently, the time to repay its debt would increase from 19 years to 46 years.

In other words, the debt sustainability of levered structures has worsened. Therefore, in our view, spreads should not mean-revert relative to benchmarks to pre-2022 levels, given the increased credit risk.

Additionally, European real estate companies do not finance themselves at the ECB rate but rather via five- to 10-year mid-swaps, which already price the rate cut cycle to a terminal rate of 2-2.5%. Thus, we believe future rate reductions should have a minimal impact on the sector's cost of funding.

This, alongside changes in demand patterns and sector-wide gains over the past 18 months,1 drives our cautious view of real estate, which we believe merits a selective approach. Within the sector, we currently prefer higher-quality names with rental growth and the capacity for recapitalization when debt sustainability has weakened and are watching such companies closely as the rates and credit picture evolves.

1As represented by the ICE BofA European Real Estate Index.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.