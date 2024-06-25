Roland Magnusson

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has managed to do better than I’d expected. With the local shares up about 13% since my last update and the ADRs up closer to 25%, Ericsson hasn’t been the value trap I feared it might be. Some of that can likely be tied to the large win it got with AT&T (T) for an Open RAN deployment, but I’d also note that the company has done better than expected with cost efficiency moves, having beaten sell-side EBITA targets (by 12% in Q1’24 and 6% in Q4’23) despite missing on revenue.

The share price move since that last article has mostly mopped up the undervaluation I saw, and I’m still that bullish on balance. I believe key network deployments could be soft for a while longer, and I think there is only so far that the company can go with cost-cutting, to say nothing of the potential long-term ramifications of larger moves toward Open RAN systems. Without more momentum in the Cloud and Enterprise businesses, I just don’t see enough here to get more positive on the shares.

Open RAN – Real Opportunity For A New Beginning Or A Poisoned Chalice?

Ericsson had been slower than Nokia (NOK) to move on positioning itself for customers moving to Open RAN, but the perception that Ericsson was too far behind in Open RAN changed pretty dramatically in early December when AT&T announced it was moving its business away from Nokia and to a group of providers including Ericsson, Fujitsu, Dell (DELL), and Intel (INTC), with Ericsson quoting a $14B deployment of network equipment over five years.

As a quick review, Open RAN is a new(ish) approach to telecom network architecture that focuses on open and interoperable software, protocols, and interfaces and moves away from the proprietary hardware and software that companies like Nokia and Ericsson have offered until now. Not unlike what happened in servers a while ago, radio area networks (the RAN part) can be virtualized to run more efficiently, and the open source nature allows operators to mix-and-match components and software, reducing costs and in theory getting better performance by using “best of breed” components.

Ericsson hasn’t talked about the profitability of this deal, but high among the reasons that service providers like AT&T are implementing Open RAN architectures is to save money (improved performance and ease of scalability/management are also important), so I am skeptical that the margins here are particularly attractive.

Likewise, over the long term I see more implementation of Open RAN as a meaningful headwind for equipment providers like Ericsson. If there is nothing proprietary about your offering, indeed if you cannot put in “fences” like proprietary chipsets, software, or interfaces, it becomes quite a bit harder to hold on to customers and drive stronger margins.

Many other markets have shown that you can have open standards and mandatory interoperability, but still develop products (software especially) that stand apart and becomes a go-to option for customers. In other words, you have to transition from a model or corporate philosophy based on an idea that once customers choose you, they have to come back versus a model where you have to make sure customers want to come back. That’s often difficult for incumbents, and Ericsson’s track record in areas like software development isn’t great.

It's Still Tough Out There

Even with AT&T deployments expected to ramp later this year, management has been quite cautious with guidance for 2024. Some of that could be trying to establish low bars for performance and restore something of an “under-promise and over-deliver” reputation, but it could also be a sober and realistic reflection of what is still a tough market.

As I’ve mentioned in reference to Ciena (CIEN), network spending has decelerated significantly among service providers. While there is still a ways to go with 5G (Ericsson estimates that midband deployment is still only at around 50%), and there are still drivers like industrial IoT, the fact remains that service providers in most, if not all, of Ericsson’s markets are past the point of peak spending are instead focusing on free cash flow generation and balanced capex that is more closely tied to projected capacity needs (in other words, adding capacity at a more measured pace instead of big jumps).

Although North American telco inventories look as though they might be stabilizing, Ericsson sees Dell’Oro’s forecast of 4% network spending contraction in 2024 as optimistic, and revenue in the company’s Networks business could still decline double-digits in 2024 despite some contributions from AT&T, with growth in FY’25 in the 7% to 8% range.

Ericsson is still getting relatively little from its other businesses, namely Cloud Software & Services, and Enterprise. Vonage has basically been a disaster and the company took a sizable writedown there back in 2023. At a time when distinguishing yourself as a software developer and offering new technologies and solutions for enterprise customers (particularly hyperscalers, where budgets are seemingly limitless if you can help them in areas like AI) is critical for offsetting weakness in the core telco markets, Ericsson still has little to offer here and it would be a surprise if they manage more than low single-digit revenue growth over the next three years.

The Outlook

It’s true that demand for bandwidth continues to accelerate and that further adoption of IoT and AI is likely to drive even more capacity growth for 5G. It doesn’t necessarily follow, though, that Ericsson will thrive on that demand, as telcos are likely to be more careful with their spending and more willing to embrace options like Open RAN. I believe there absolutely will be winners with the move toward Open RAN, but it will be among nimble companies that can be responsive to customers and offer solutions (especially in software) that answer customer needs. That doesn’t exactly sound like the Ericsson I know.

AT&T does add revenue to Ericsson’s model, but unfortunately it is more or less matched by weaker trends across the rest of the business. So the company is basically paddling hard to stay in place, and it’s tough for me to see how they get revenue growth much above the low single-digits (likely around 2%) over the next five years, let alone the longer term.

On margins, I do expect some improvement from 2023, with EBITDA improving around a half-point to just under 12%, and then further improvement toward 13%-14% over the next couple of years. Management has done a better job with cost cutting than most expected, but I think getting operating margins much above the 10%-11% area is going to prove challenging over the next two or three years.

With cash flow, I do expect the company to generate free cash flow margins around 8%, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth and continuing to pay for the company’s dividend. I do also think there’s a real chance the company may look to use that cash flow (most likely through a lot of upfront leverage) to get active in M&A, as I think the company needs to add growth to its business mix and find a way to be more relevant in areas like enterprise.

The Bottom Line

Ericsson shares have indeed performed better than I expected, but I don’t think deals like AT&T’s Open RAN contract are likely to be all that frequent, and I believe telco spending could remain muted for a while longer. I still believe the lack of better software and enterprise assets is an impediment for the business and the stock price, and I just don’t see a lot to get excited about even as that large win at AT&T begins to scale up.