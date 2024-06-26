Who Likes Work? These REITs Could Help You Retire (Early)

XiXinXing

This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

“Workers have no interest in working into their 60s or 70s.”

I just read this line in a Wall Street Journal article titled “Pro Take: The Covid Retirement Wave Could Be With Us for Good.”

According to the article, in March, a New York Fed survey indicated that just 45.8% of respondents under the age of 62 said they are likely to work past the age of 62. That number is down from 55.4% in March 2020.

Results were similar for people 45 or younger, where less than 49% expect to be working after they blow out 62 candles.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

What’s important here is that people were not asked if they want to work past 62, but if they expect to be working past the age of 62. That’s a huge difference and is driven by a few key factors.

When people mass-retired during the pandemic, it made sense. Companies were cutting staff during lockdown, allowing people close to retirement to use severance to retire early.

Initially, the Fed expected these numbers to normalize. After all, the pandemic ended, economies reopened, and demand for labor increased again.

However, they were wrong.

As the charts above show, the situation did not change. In fact, we are seeing a massive divergence compared to prior periods. I added emphasis to the quote below.

“This is a reversal from the aftermath of the 2007-09 recession. The labor-force participation of those between 25 and 54 fell by almost three percentage points between 2008 and 2015. But participation among older workers increased slightly. Today, participation among younger workers is at the highest level since 2002, while for those over 55, it has matched the lowest point since 2007.” – The Wall Street Journal.

This is what the labor force participation rate of people aged 55 and over is:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Not only did the chart above see a massive decline in 2020, but it hit a new low in the first half of this year.

That’s because of the stock market and elevated rates.

Even short-term money market funds yield more than 5%. Risk-free alternatives haven’t been this attractive in decades. People with money can earn income without touching stocks. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal highlighted this in an article titled “Americans Have More Investment Income Than Ever Before.”

Risk-free alternatives haven’t been this attractive in decades. People with money can earn income without touching stocks. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal highlighted this in an article titled “Americans Have More Investment Income Than Ever Before.” The stock market is on a tear. The S&P 500 is up 24% over the past 12 months. It has appreciated more than 60% since the start of the pandemic. People who are close to retirement are more likely to have a substantial amount of money in the stock market. After decades of consistent gains, they can now sell and put money into high-yield, low-risk bonds or just live off the dividends.

Hence, the other day, a political insider told me if the Fed wants to solve inflation in hourly wages, it needs to crush the market. It’s difficult to disagree with that – ignoring everything else.

With all of this in mind, in the remainder of this article, we will present two fantastic REITs that not only come with dividend yields of more than 3% but also consistent dividend growth, business models capable of consistent growth, and valuations that hint at above-average returns on a prolonged basis.

In other words, regardless of whether you’re retired or a younger investor working on an early retirement, these REITs may offer what you’re looking for.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) – A 3%-Yielding Industrial Gem

One of our favorite industrial REITs is Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR). However, this REIT has 100% Southern California exposure, which many readers want to avoid.

If you’re one of them – or just looking for high-quality REITs – EGP may be right for you.

With a market cap of roughly $8 billion, EGP is an internally managed REIT focused on industrial properties. Whereas Rexford exclusively focuses on Southern California, EGP focuses on Sunbelt markets, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina.

Texas (34%) and Florida (25%) accounted for almost 60% of total net operating income in the first quarter of this year.

Essentially, the company prioritizes owning premier (multi-tenant) distribution facilities that are strategically located near major transportation hubs within supply constrained submarkets.

EastGroup Properties

Going into this year, the company owned 510 properties covering 59.2 million square feet. Of these assets, 470 properties were distribution properties. It has an occupancy rate of 98.0% as of 1Q24.

In the first-quarter earnings call, the company noted it is planning to enter the Raleigh market, attracted by its economic stability, educational benefits (like great universities), and growth potential.

Generally speaking, EGP is a great company to benefit from ongoing migration to attractive Sunbelt states. Most of these states come with strong population growth, good schools, relocating companies, and financial benefits, like cheaper real estate and lower taxes.

EastGroup Properties

Development starts for 2024 are expected to be $260 million. According to the company, trends indicate a decline in industrial starts and an increase in investment opportunities, which could tighten markets and create development opportunities later in 2024.

EGP is in a great spot to keep developing, as it has a healthy balance sheet. As of 1Q24, its net leverage ratio was just 4x EBITDA, with a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 10.4x.

This also bodes well for its dividend.

EGP currently pays $1.27 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 3.0%. This dividend has not been cut for 31 consecutive years. In fact, 28 of the past 31 years have seen dividend increases. The company has hiked its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

The company has consistently maintained a favorable FFO (funds from operations) payout ratio. Even in 2010, that number did not rise above 73%. The five-year dividend CAGR is 12.6%.

EastGroup Properties

Moreover, using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow per-share adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) by 11% this year, potentially followed by 9% and 16% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

This bodes well for future returns.

Currently, EGP trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 26.6x, which is slightly above its longer-term normalized multiple of 25.5x.

However, incorporating growth expectations and its yield, the company has a theoretical annual return outlook of 13%.

While this is subject to many variables beyond the company’s control (including the Fed’s rate decisions), we believe EGP is a fantastic REIT for income and growth.

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) – Growth & Income With Secular Tailwinds

Sun Communities is the largest operator of manufactured housing (“MH”) communities in the United States, generating 45% of its revenue from this segment. It also owns RV communities and marinas, in addition to holiday parks in the United Kingdom.

Sun Communities

This provides the company with 88% real estate property rental income from often low-risk tenants who enjoy the benefits of affordable MH communities with fantastic amenities, RV vacation spots, or a hard-to-get spot at one of the company’s 139 marinas.

Sun Communities

In general, the company has many tailwinds, including the fact that MH communities have become high-quality places to live. They are not the “trailer parks” some may be thinking of.

Using the company’s data below, these communities usually provide 25% more space than a multifamily rental at a 50% lower price. The average tenure of its tenants is roughly 17 years.

This is supported by elevated growth in the retired population who look for great amenities and affordable places to live – they also come with stable incomes, further lowering risks for SUI.

Sun Communities

Thanks to these tailwinds, the company has grown its net operating income by 5.2% per year since 2000, beating its multifamily peers by 210 basis points per year.

Even better, because of anti-cyclical demand, the company has seen stable NOI in 2003, 2009, and 2021, when the multifamily REIT sector took a beating.

Sun Communities

It also has a healthy balance sheet.

As of the first quarter, the company had roughly $7.8 billion in net debt. This brings the net leverage ratio to 6.1x EBITDA, which the company aims to lower to 5.5x. Just 11% of this debt has a floating rate.

In the first quarter, it issued $500 million worth of five-year senior unsecured notes at just 5.5%, which is extremely attractive in a market where the 10-year yield is at 4.2%.

Regarding its dividend, SUI currently yields 3.1%. This dividend comes with a five-year CAGR of 5.3% and a 53% payout ratio, one of the lowest among major REITs.

While analysts expect per-share AFFO to contract by 2% this year, 2025 and 2026 are expected to see 7% and 6% growth, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, SUI trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 19.1x, below its long-term normalized P/AFFO ratio of 20.3x. Before 2021, the company had many years of above-average valuations as the market had grown fond of the company’s excellent business model.

Hence, despite its post-2021 sell-off, SUI has returned 14% annually since 1Q08.

Going forward, the implied annual return is 11%, although subject to factors like Fed interest rate decisions.

All things considered, both EGP and SUI are two fantastic REITs we believe deserve a lot more attention, as they are in a great spot to deliver consistently elevated total returns, supported by consistent dividend growth, decent income, and business models with secular growth tailwinds.

Takeaway

People want to retire early. For some, that dream is within reach – for others not so much.

Hence, in this article, we presented two REITs that may help us reach our goals.

EGP’s strategic focus on high-growth Sunbelt markets and robust financial health support its 3% yield and consistent dividend growth.

Similarly, SUI benefits from secular tailwinds in the manufactured housing sector, boasting a 3.1% yield and a resilient business model.

Both REITs are well-positioned for sustained growth and reliable income, making them excellent choices for both retirees and younger investors.