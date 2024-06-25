MEGI: Deep Discount But Continued Mixed Results

thitivong

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Utilities, cell towers, toll roads, airports and data centers are integral parts of society that keep civilization surviving and thriving. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is one closed-end fund that is trading at a deep discount, providing exposure to this necessary infrastructure.

They invest around the globe and lean more into the renewable energy space with a decarbonization tilt. With populations around the globe only increasing, more and more energy will be needed and more and more of that power production is coming from renewable sources. In particular, the AI revolution is driving some serious energy demand.

MEGI continues to trade at a deep discount, but its performance also continues to be rather mixed relative to peers.

MEGI Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.51

Discount/Premium: -12.68%

Distribution Yield: 12.04%

Expense Ratio: 1.45%

Leverage: 25%

Managed Assets: $1.020 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date, December 15, 2033)

MEGI is your fairly standard closed-end fund, with the fund "seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income."

To set this fund apart, the fund's twist compared to other infrastructure or utility funds is a "thematic theme." They are "focused on the investment megatrends of decarbonization, digital transformation, and asset modernization, which are reshaping the demand for infrastructure assets and driving income and growth potential."

The fund is leveraged, and that is going to add more risks and volatility. it also adds more expenses; when including leverage, the total expense ratio comes up to 3.76%. Similar to most leveraged CEFs, they saw their interest expenses explode higher due to the Fed ramping up rates aggressively.

Discount Remains Appealing, But Mixed Results Continue

Despite the attractive area of the market that MEGI provides exposure to, the performance of the fund has been rather underwhelming. Since our prior update, the total returns have been about flat. The S&P 500 Index is not an appropriate benchmark, but can still provide some context.

MEGI Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

That said, as we previously discussed in that update, the fund's performance has still been mixed when compared to its more popular infrastructure CEF peers, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG). The fund, since its inception, had shown to be quite materially weaker, but in shorter-term time frames, MEGI was more competitive in returning similar returns.

Overall, the utility sector has been under some significant pressure due to rising rates; with rate cuts on the horizon, it could be time for the sector to reverse some of its losses. MEGI is still a relatively new fund, but if we take a look at the last rolling one-year performance, we once again see MEGI lagging behind.

YCharts

MEGI invests more heavily outside of the U.S. relative to the other two. UTF also provides significant exposure to global investments at around 40%; MEGI is at about 51% invested outside the U.S. for comparison.

abdrn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) is another global infrastructure fund, and it has around 46% of its portfolio in investments located outside the U.S. That fund was also able to outperform on a total NAV return basis over the last one-year period. On a total share price return, the fund has seen even better performance as the discount has narrowed materially — but that was from a massive change in their distribution policy, which is a whole different topic.

YCharts

While all these funds are infrastructure-related funds and carry some overlap, they are also invested quite differently. That, of course, is going to be why we are seeing different performances. It could be argued that's why holding MEGI could be beneficial, to provide an investor with more diversification in the infrastructure space.

Another reason why MEGI could be considered more attractive at this time would be the fund's deep discount. However, the clear argument for that would be that the fund deserves to trade at a lower valuation, given its underperformance that's starting to become a regular occurrence. The discount has also narrowed some from our last update, which puts it around its long-term average (though the long-term, in this case, means a relatively short period of time from the fund's October 27, 2021 inception.)

YCharts

If global infrastructure and the more renewable-focused infrastructure start outperforming, MEGI could be set to outperform even more should that discount narrow. However, at this point, their investment selection continues to seem poor.

Distribution - Attractive, But Needs Better Performance

The fund bumped up its distribution despite its weaker performance since its inception.

MEGI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

This came likely thanks to some pressure from Saba Capital Management growing a sizeable position in the fund.

MEGI Saba Ownership (Secform4)

This results in the fund's distribution rate being quite attractive at 12.04%. Thanks to the fund's sizeable discount, the NAV rate is also a bit lower at 10.51%.

Still, that suggests that the fund would require around a 12% annual performance to sustain the distribution and cover its operating expenses. It's possible, especially if we get rate cuts and that helps out the fund's U.S.-based infrastructure investments.

However, like ASGI's own distribution increase recently, it is more of an effort to reduce the funds' large discounts rather than what is actually expected to be sustainable over the long run. Saba also owns just over 11.5% of ASGI. ASGI was covering its distribution previously through capital gains that it required, and NAV was around its inception price to reflect that.

MEGI's net investment income in its latest semi-annual report showed a slight increase on an annualized basis.

MEGI Semi-Annual Report (MainStay)

Unfortunately, the losses also continued for the fund in terms of its realized and unrealized declines, reflecting another drop of $1.10 during this period. The fund's NAV per share came in at $14.75 in this report and has further declined to $14.27 as of the latest close. Further reflecting that it cannot support its current distribution and/or we could have been seeing further losses in the portfolio once again.

MEGI's Portfolio

MEGI has shown some fairly limited changes since our prior update. One of those was that its Americas exposure, primarily going to be driven by U.S. allocation, has shifted up a bit. It came primarily from the reduction of the Asia Pacific but also from a smaller reduction in European exposure. This could have happened naturally if the U.S.-based investments simply performed better.

MEGI Geographic Allocation (MainStay)

And since our prior update, that is what happened — at least to a slight degree. iShares U.S. infrastructure ETF (IFRA) outperformed its iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) sister fund during the time frame since our prior update. IGF still carries nearly 42% of its geographic allocation to the U.S. At one point, the outperformance was more material, but it's been converging closer more recently.

YCharts

In looking at the megatrend theme allocations that are provided by MEGI, those weightings haven't shifted to any sort of sizeable degree. Decarbonization was 54.8%, asset modernization was 31.7%, and digital transformation was 13.5%.

MEGI Megatrend Theme Breakdown (MainStay)

Similarly, looking at the top ten, we see many of the same names. Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) remains the fund's largest position, followed by National Grid (NGG) and Enbridge (ENB). For changes, we only see that NextEra Energy (NEE) and Vistra Corp (VST) have moved into the top ten. Those replaced and pushed down SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZF) and Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCPK:GGDVY), which both remain positions in the fund but have seen their percentage weightings decline.

MEGI Top Ten Holdings (MainStay)

Perhaps that is unsurprisingly why we saw "Americas" exposure increase for the fund, as both NEE and VST are American companies. SSEZF is a Scottish multinational energy company, while GGDVY is a water utility company based out of Hong Kong.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, MEGI's performance has been quite poor, and I had some optimistic hopes initially when this fund launched. It certainly hasn't helped as has the whole utility-heavy focused CEFs, but MEGI has been even weaker relative to its more popular peers. The global emphasis and heavier focus on renewables seem to be hampering the fund's performance. Should those areas start to come back into favor once again and given MEGI's deep discount, that could see MEGI start to outperform.

On the other hand, UTF and UTG also provide exposure to renewables but are seemingly simply better at picking the plays they choose to invest in. Energy production from renewable sources is only growing. I know this can be a hot topic, but given the current environment, that doesn't change the fact that the transition to renewables is likely to only continue. This is because of regulations and incentives to push even more traditional power-generating companies toward producing more electricity from renewable sources.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.