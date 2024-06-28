7% Yielding Blue Chips I've Been Buying Hand Over Fist

Summary

  • In June, I aggressively bought three of my top high yield blue-chip ideas, tripling my share count in some of these companies.
  • With an average yield of 7%, growing 10% per year, being 19% undervalued, and having 32% upside potential in the next year, BTI, ENB, and BAM offer incredible short-and long-term opportunities.
  • Enbridge's Line 5 concerns are way overblown, and its yield is at historical extremes that generate 13% long-term total return guidance from management.
  • British American is on track to succeed in its smoke-free transition, and $3.2 billion in buybacks through 2026 are one of just many tailwinds.
  • Brookfield Asset Management naturally cycles between periods of flat returns followed by explosive growth, with 30% to 50% annual returns powered by explosive growth in fees. Its current flat year is Brookfield coiling its spring for the next big push higher.
Show me the money

PeopleImages

I'm excited to tell you about three of my favorite high yield blue-chip ideas, which I've been buying hand over fist recently.

I've tripled my share count in June alone in some of these companies.

Let me share with you

