7% Yielding Blue Chips I've Been Buying Hand Over Fist

I'm excited to tell you about three of my favorite high yield blue-chip ideas, which I've been buying hand over fist recently.

I've tripled my share count in June alone in some of these companies.

Let me share with you the reasons that I believe now is the time to buy British American (BTI), Enbridge (ENB), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) before Wall Street catches onto their incredible short and long-term investment opportunities.

Three blue chips yielding an average of 7%, growing almost 10% per year, which are 19% undervalued, and whose fundamentals justify a 32% upside in the next year.

Why I'm Buying Enbridge With Both Hands

Enbridge is the ultimate buy-and-hold forever midstream, the most utility-like name in the industry.

Enbridge has sold off in recent weeks, pushing the yield to historical extremes after suffering a six-day losing streak.

Enbridge's peak yield of 8.1% in October 2022 was reached when interest rates were soaring, and some economists estimated that the Fed would have to hike rates as high as 7%.

The all-time high of 8.84% yield was reached on April 20, 2020.

There is one reason I can find that might explain this.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state court must decide the future of Enbridge's Line 5 segment through the Straits of Mackinac, The Detroit News reported. This overturned a lower federal court decision that said the issue belonged in federal court... The three-judge panel ruled that Enbridge had missed a procedural window for filing to remove the case to federal court; the case was filed in state court in 2019, but the company did not try to remove it to federal court until 2021, long past the 30-day deadline for removal." Seeking Alpha

Enbridge doesn't break out the exact cash flow from Line 5, but it makes up 17% of its crude oil transport capacity. Since 50% of revenue is currently from crude oil transport, we can ballpark an 8% cash flow risk should Line 5 be shut down.

Why I'm Not Worried About Line 5: Enbridge Will Likely Win In The End

Even if Enbridge loses the court ruling, it can appeal, possibly to the Supreme Court, and it may likely win.

Any order to shut down Line 5 could be stayed by a federal court injunction, ensuring ENB's cash flow from Line 5 doesn't get cut off.

The Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Canada Concerning Transit Pipelines, also known as the Transit Pipeline Treaty, was signed in 1977 and entered into force on Oct. 1, 1977.

Key points about this treaty include:

It aims to ensure the uninterrupted transmission of hydrocarbons by pipeline through one country's territory for delivery to the other country. The treaty includes provisions for dispute resolution, including arbitration, if negotiations fail.

In the Line 5 pipeline dispute, Canada has invoked the treaty to argue against Michigan's attempts to shut down the pipeline. The Canadian government contends that shutting down Line 5 would violate the 1977 treaty.

Michigan's state government is up against the Canadian government in a treaty dispute over the safety of Line 5, which Enbridge is attempting to replace with a new pipeline.

The company proposes to build a $500 million tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house a new pipeline segment, claiming it would enhance safety. Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking to shut down Line 5, citing environmental and safety concerns.

Enbridge maintains that shutting down Line 5 would have severe economic consequences and violate the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty between the U.S. and Canada.

The Biden administration has recently weighed in, urging a federal appeals court to reconsider a lower court's order to shut down part of Line 5.

The Canadian and US governments are against shutting down Line 5.

Article VI, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution (known as the Supremacy Clause) states that treaties, the Constitution, and federal laws are the "supreme law of the Land."

The Supreme Court is highly likely to rule in favor of Canada, the US federal government, and Enbridge in any dispute between Michigan's state courts in this dispute.

The Facts Are on Enbridge's Side

"Enbridge has spilled over 1 million gallons of oil from Line 5!" That is the claim made by environmentalists, and it's true. But completely out of context.

Line 5 was constructed in 1953 by the Bechtel Corporation.

The pipeline has been operating "without incident at the Straits of Mackinac for more than 65 years," according to Enbridge.

All oil pipelines will have occasional spills, but ENB has never spilled into the straights, and the "1 million gallons" over a 65-year lifetime works out to:

Enbridge has spilled over 24,000 barrels of oil from Line 5 through 30 incidents over 65 years.

That's averaging one spill every two years, averaging less than 1,000 barrels each.

Determine the total number of days in 65 years:

65 years × 365 days/year = 23,725 days

Accounting for leap years: 65 years / 4 = 16.25 (approximately 16 leap years)

Total days including leap years: 23,725 + 16 = 23,741 days

Calculate the total oil transported: Daily transport capacity: 540,000 barrels/day Total oil transported: 23,741 days × 540,000 barrels/day = 12,820,140,000 barrels

Contextualize the spilled oil: Total spilled oil: 23,810 barrels Percentage of total transported oil that was spilled:(23,810 barrels12,820,140,000 barrels)×100≈0.000186%



This means that one out of 537,634.4 barrels ENB transports through line 5 is spilled.

How does that compare to industry norms? How about the alternative? Train or trucking oil transport?

Pipelines experienced 0.049 occurrences per million barrels of oil equivalent transported, compared to 0.227 for rail.

Road transport had the highest incident rate at 19.95 per billion-ton miles per year, followed by rail at 2.08, natural gas pipelines at 0.89, and hazardous liquid pipelines at 0.58.

Statistically, pipelines are 4.5X safer than rail transport and 40X safer than road transport.

Enbridge plans to build a $500-plus million tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to house a replacement segment of Line 5.

The tunnel would be bored through rock, up to 100 feet below the lake bed, providing an extra layer of safety.

It's designed to eliminate the risk of an anchor strike, considered the greatest threat to the current pipeline.

In other words, ENB is trying to improve a pipeline operating very safely for 65 years, minimizing the risk of a spill that opponents are trying to shut down entirely.

Line 5 has never spilled into the straights; ENB's safety record in the disputed area is 100%.

Line 5 is an example of "NIMBYism," or not in my backyard.

Pipelines are the safest transport method until the world transitions off oil. Yet, they want to shut it down when even the Biden Administration, hardly a fan of pipelines or big oil, has taken a nuanced position and is opposed to a knee-jerk reaction to shut down the pipeline.

What If Enbridge Loses And Line 5 Is Shut Down?

First, let's talk about dividend safety.

Year Distributable Cash Flow Annual Dividends/Share Total Annual Dividends Payout Ratio 2023 $8,370 $2.64 $5,491.20 65.6% 2024 $8,796 $2.68 $5,574.40 63.4% 2025 $9,163 $2.76 $5,740.80 62.7% 2026 $9,526 $2.85 $5,928.00 62.2% 2027 $10,231 $2.96 $6,156.80 60.2% 2028 $10,842 $3.05 $6,344.00 58.5% 2029 $11,493 $3.15 $6,552.00 57.0% Annual Growth 5.4% 3.0% 3.0% -2.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research)

ENB management targets a 60% to 70% payout ratio policy, and if Line 5 were shut down overnight, its payout ratio would likely rise to 71%.

Rating agencies consider 83% a safe payout ratio for this industry due to the long-term contracted nature of these pipelines.

ENB operates under "take or pay" contracts, in which if an oil company doesn't ship a single barrel, it still pays 100% of the agreed-upon revenue. These contracts secure capacity, and that's why ENB has such stable cash flow during oil crises.

Enbridge

That's why ENB has a 29-year dividend growth streak and an international aristocrat has raised the dividend yearly since 1995.

Debunking Recent FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

I can quickly debunk claims that Enbridge's steady debt and share count growth represent an unsustainable dividend.

YCharts

American States Water (AWR) has the longest dividend streak in the world at 69 years and typically has negative free cash flow every year.

YCharts

My god! AWR is funding its dividends with debt and printing shares!

YCharts

Somehow, Wall Street has missed AWR's unsustainable business and dividend since its founding in 1929.

Almost 100 years of unsustainable dividends!

Or how about York Water (YORW)? York has an extraordinary dividend record that is unmatched in the United States. Here are the critical details about York Water's dividend history:

Consecutive dividend payments: York Water has paid dividends for 613 consecutive quarters, translating to over 208 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Surely, we can all agree that something that has continued for 208 years is not "unsustainable," correct?

YCharts

For 208 years, YORW has generated cumulative negative free cash flow.

YCharts

Its debt is up 400% since 1995!

YCharts

YORW periodically issues significant shares, up to 10% dilution at a time!

YCharts

Wall Street has completely missed that YORW's debt/share issuance funded dividends have been unsustainable for 208 years.

FactSet

S&P has completely missed this "obvious" fact, too!

American States Water? It's A+ rated by S&P, and Golden State Water Company, an American States Water Company subsidiary, has an A+/A2 debt rating from Moody's!

How about Realty Income (O), another A-rated dividend aristocrat with a 32-year dividend growth streak?

YCharts

How about Federal Realty (FRT), the only dividend king in REITdom with a 56-year "Unsustainable." debt and share printing funded record?

YCharts

How can "unsustainable" dividends possibly continue for decades or even 208 years? How can rating agencies, bond investors, analysts, and Wall Street investors miss this?

It's simple. Debt and equity issuances have always been part of utilities' and REITs' sustainable business models.

Anyone who discusses debt or share issuances in these sectors without mentioning cash flow per share or debt ratios is either ignorant of the business model or trying to scare you into thinking these are unsustainable businesses.

Enbridge

Debt is irrelevant; debt/EBITDA is very relevant.

Interest payments are meaningless, and interest coverage ratios are critical.

ENB's leverage ratio has been falling for years and is now firmly under the 5X safety limit rating agencies want to see for investment grade midstream.

By the way, rating agencies allow utilities to have 6X debt/EBITDA ratios due to the stability of their regulated cash flow.

American States Water has $913 million in debt?! What does that mean? 4.03X debt/EBITDA!

But given the context of what safe debt for utilities is, should investors be worried? Should income investors believe that a 69-year dividend growth streak and 95 years of uninterrupted dividends are at risk?

Enbridge: 70 Years Of Uninterrupted Dividends

Dividend streak: Enbridge has paid dividends to its shareholders for 70 years, an uninterrupted dividend streak that has been maintained since at least 1954.

ENB was founded in 1949. In 1981, it experienced interest rates as high as 20%. It financed its business with 10-year yields as high as 16%.

"Higher for longer will kill ENB!" does not back up the facts or ENB's actual business model.

CME Group

The bond market is now pricing an 81% chance of four rate cuts in the next year.

FactSet Research

Rating agencies, bond investors, management, analysts, and Wall Street all think ENB's business is sustainable.

FactSet Research

Bond investors bought 4.1% yielding 100-year bonds ENB sold in 2012. Today, with rates 5% higher, those bonds yield 5.35%.

Not even the US government could sell 100-year bonds at 5.35% yields. Not bad for an "unsustainable" business!

What Could Go Wrong With Enbridge

Enbridge is not risk-free; no company is. Many things could go wrong with this business.

S&P

Most businesses can experience over 1,000 problems, and according to S&P, ENB is at the top of its industry and the world in managing risks.

LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional ENB 72% Global Percentile 99% Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P)

However, some things could go wrong with ENB in the short to medium term.

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2023 4.93 4.66 3.18 2024 5.36 5.49 3.11 2025 5.19 5.31 2.63 2026 5.01 5.18 2.74 Annualized Change 0.5% 3.6% -4.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet)

If Line 5 were shut down, an 8% decrease in cash flow would push ENB's leverage ratios to levels that could cause a downgrade to BBB or even BBB-.

The dividend would remain well covered (71% payout ratio). However, the 3% dividend growth expectation might fall to 1% as management has to focus on de-leveraging.

We must also remember that ENB is closing on the third of its three major utility acquisitions, and digesting three major acquisitions is always fraught with execution risk.

ENB's growth risk is not "can it grow?" There's minimal risk of ENB suffering negative growth over the long term.

Enbridge

The risk is "how fast can ENB grow" and what that means for its valuations.

FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

When ENB grew at 15% to 20% per year, it often traded at 2% to 3% yields.

Portfolio Visualizer

Management is now guiding for 12% to 13% long-term returns, similar to its long-term norms. However, if growth slows to 1% to 3%, then ENB's multiple could continue to compress as income investors demand their 12% to 13% in the form of a higher yield.

For example, if ENB's growth prospects fell to 3%, its yield might drift from 9% to 10% for investors to get their expected 12% to 13% return.

If ENB did not grow, Wall Street might demand a 12% to 13% yield from its shares, representing potentially significant downside risk.

I'm confident that ENB's long-term yield will be closer to 7% to 7.5%, but if I'm wrong, I will buy more as long as the thesis remains intact.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Why I'm Buying British American With Both Hands

I've covered British American's thesis extensively, and today, I wanted to share a few key facts in this short update.

First, Wednesday, June 26, was the last day to buy British Americans for the next dividend.

That, combined with its recent weakness, is why I decided to buy more than 6,400 shares in June via a combination of limits and market buys.

That means I tripled my position in BTI because my conviction in the thesis is stronger than ever.

FactSet

BTI's growth consensus is 8.3%, well above management's 4% to 6% guidance, which still represents 13.5% to 15.5% total return guidance.

If analysts are correct, BTI could deliver 18% to 19% long-term returns.

What Could Go Wrong With British American

BTI was trading flat over the past year before its recent rally.

YCharts

That's due to several headwinds, including higher rates for longer, causing management to put the buybacks on pause.

Higher inflation in the US caused cigarette volume declines to double for Altria (MO) and British American (BTI) to about 9% to 11%.

And California's menthol ban risked BTI's vaping business losing market share to illegal, non-regulated rivals, which has been a challenge according to management.

When big tech is delivering clockwork-like super growth, investors were leery of BTI and the potential to announce disappointing earnings. Specifically, volume declines that might cause management to reduce guidance.

BTI's pre-earnings trading update reiterated guidance for this year and the long term.

Here's a summary of the pre-earnings trading update.

Financial Performance:

BTI is on track to deliver its guidance of low single-digit revenue and adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic constant currency basis in 2024.

Performance is expected to be second-half weighted due to inventory movements and phasing of new product launches.

On an organic constant currency basis, first half revenue and adjusted profit from operations will decrease in the low single digits.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation:

BAT expects to deliver an operating cash flow conversion of over 90% in 2024.

The company has initiated a sustainable share buyback program, starting with £700 million in 2024 and £900 million in 2025.

They're progressing on deleveraging and expect to be within their narrowed target range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2024.

Dividend Implications:

The company's focus on deleveraging and maintaining financial flexibility is favorable for long-term dividend sustainability.

Market Performance:

The group's combustible volume share is up 30 basis points, driven by good performance in the AME and APMEA regions.

The US market remains challenging, with industry volume down around 9% year-to-date.

New categories, particularly in vapor and modern oral, continue to show growth and improved profitability.

Future Outlook:

BAT expects an acceleration in group volume, revenue, and profit performance in the year's second half.

The company targets 3%-5% revenue growth and mid-single digit adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic constant currency basis by 2026.

Strategic Focus:

BAT emphasizes "Quality Growth" to drive a more balanced top and bottom-line performance.

The company continues to invest in new product innovations across all categories.

While facing some near-term challenges, particularly in the US market, BAT focuses on cash generation, deleveraging, and returning capital to shareholders through buybacks. This, combined with their strategic investments in new categories and focus on profitability, suggests a continued commitment to supporting their dividend over the long term.

S&P recently upgraded BTI's credit rating from BBB+ negative outlook to stable and BBB+ stable, and they are potentially on track to get an A-credit rating within a few years.

S&P's recent upgrade is due to steadily improving leverage and S&P's confidence that reduced-risk products (RRPs) will grow at 15% to 20% per year.

That would align with the management guidance for 33% RRP sales by 2030 and 50% by 2035.

This is S&P's forecast for BTI in the short term. It represents a solid improvement in its risk profile as it achieves steadily higher sales from non-tobacco products.

Extrapolating BTI's Glide-Path To A Smoke-Free Future

Year Total Sales New Products (RRPs) Sales % Of Total Sales 2023 $34,392 $5,159 15.0% 2024 $33,707 $5,933 17.6% 2025 $34,825 $6,823 19.6% 2026 $36,087 $7,846 21.7% 2027 $37,428 $9,023 24.1% 2028 $38,555 $10,376 26.9% 2029 $39,442 $11,933 30.3% 2030 $40,349 $13,723 34.0% 2031 $41,277 $15,232 36.9% 2032 $42,226 $16,908 40.0% 2033 $43,198 $18,767 43.4% 2034 $44,191 $20,832 47.1% 2035 $45,207 $23,123 51.1% 2036 $46,247 $24,973 54.0% 2037 $47,311 $26,971 57.0% 2038 $48,399 $29,129 60.2% 2039 $49,512 $31,459 63.5% 2040 $50,651 $33,976 67.1% 2041 $51,816 $35,674 68.8% 2042 $53,008 $37,458 70.7% 2043 $54,227 $39,331 72.5% 2044 $55,474 $41,298 74.4% 2045 $56,750 $43,362 76.4% 2046 $58,055 $45,531 78.4% 2047 $59,391 $47,807 80.5% 2048 $60,757 $50,197 82.6% 2049 $62,154 $52,707 84.8% 2050 $63,584 $55,343 87.0% 2051 $65,046 $58,110 89.3% 2052 $66,542 $61,015 91.7% 2053 $68,072 $64,066 94.1% 2054 $69,638 $67,269 96.6% 2055 $71,240 $70,633 99.1% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet, S&P, Management guidance)

S&P 15% (low-end) RRP growth through 2030.

11% growth from 2031 to 2035 (management 50% sales guidance).

8% from 2036 to 2040 (PM's 66% by 2030, 10 years later for BTI).

5% from 2041 onward (current global nicotine market growth rate).

Based on all management guidance and estimates from analysts and S&P, here's a plausible glide path for BTI to achieve 100% non-tobacco sales globally by 2056 and 100% US sales by 2053.

BTI is two years ahead of previous management guidance on RRPs, which was for 5% of RRP sales in 2023, with profitability in 2025.

BTI hit 15% RRP sales in 2023 and broke even in Q4 2023. It now expects around 400 million pounds of profit from RRP 900 million in 2025 and 1.6 billion in 2026.

A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly $26, well above the $19 retail price for a premium pack in the UK, $8 in the US, and around $6 on average globally, according to the World Health Organization. Assuming the Australian experience applies to price elasticity in other markets, it appears a great deal of headroom remains for price increases globally. At 4% real pricing (based on 6% nominal price/mix and 2% global inflation), this crude calculation suggests that it will be 2046 before global pricing reaches levels at which price elasticity increased in Australia. This is comfortably longer than 20 years, the benchmark period that we expect wide-moat companies to continue generating economic rent." - Morningstar

Morningstar estimates it will be 22 years before BTI can raise prices to match volume declines. That would be when they're likely to close to 80% of sales from RRPs, and tobacco will no longer be a significant risk for investors.

Morningstar's model estimates a return to 5% volume declines, and if BTI's volume declines are higher than that, it might have to move more quickly to a smoke-free future or else miss that 4% to 6% growth guidance.

In the short term, worries about US regulations regarding menthol and nicotine levels might still weigh on BTI. Still, with buybacks now underway and the risk of a significant earnings disappointment gone, I'm very comfortable overweighting British American.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Why I'm Buying Brookfield And Setting Limits For More

Today's update on Brookfield is about something I noticed when building out some of our new tools.

Brookfield has disappointed some investors.

Brookfield has been relatively flat this year, while the S&P is up 15%, and Nvidia has almost tripled.

Charlie Bilello

The S&P is having its 13th-best and best presidential election year ever. Nvidia has almost tripled. Yet, BAM is flat on the year! Guess what? This is perfectly normal for Brookfield.

YCharts

It goes long stretches flat and then explodes higher, as we saw following the most recent correction.

Looking back at Brookfield Corp (BN) reveals something significant.

BAM tends to have explosive returns after periods of weak returns. 2020 it underperformed the S&P by 10%, and then the following year soared 53%.

In 2022, it fell twice as much as the S&P and saw 29% growth in 2023.

In 2015, it was down 4% in a flat year for stocks; in 2016, it was also a laggard. And it then popped 35% in 2017.

2011 -16% and then +52% in 2012.

Year Inflation Stocks (S&P 500) BTI BAM ENB BTI/ENB/BAM 2023 3.4% 26.1% -20.1% 28.6% -1.1% 2.5% 2022 6.5% -18.1% 15.0% -34.8% 6.6% -4.4% 2021 7.0% 28.7% 8.0% 47.8% 31.0% 28.9% 2020 1.4% 18.4% -4.9% 8.5% -13.5% -3.3% 2019 2.3% 31.5% 43.0% 52.7% 34.1% 43.3% 2018 1.9% -4.4% -49.4% -10.7% -17.9% -26.0% 2017 2.1% 21.8% 24.2% 35.1% -2.7% 18.9% 2016 2.1% 12.0% 5.7% 8.0% 32.3% 15.3% 2015 0.7% 1.4% 6.8% -4.4% -33.2% -10.3% 2014 0.8% 13.7% 4.9% 31.1% 21.0% 19.0% 2013 1.5% 32.4% 10.5% 11.6% 3.7% 8.6% 2012 1.4% 16.0% 11.2% 52.4% 19.2% 27.6% 2011 3.0% 2.1% 27.8% -16.1% 36.9% 16.2% 2010 1.5% 15.1% 25.9% 53.3% 26.2% 35.1% 2009 2.7% 26.5% 28.5% 49.5% 47.6% 41.9% 2008 0.1% -37.0% -30.0% -56.4% -17.1% -34.5% 2007 4.1% 5.5% 44.1% 12.5% 21.5% 26.0% 2006 2.5% 15.8% 30.2% 45.6% 13.6% 29.8% 2005 3.4% 4.9% 35.7% 42.0% 30.0% 35.9% 2004 3.3% 10.9% 31.2% 81.4% 26.0% 46.2% 2003 1.9% 28.7% 49.3% 55.5% 59.7% 54.8% 2002 2.4% -22.1% 22.5% 19.2% 5.0% 15.6% 2001 1.6% -11.9% 13.8% 32.1% 0.3% 15.4% 2000 3.4% -9.1% 68.0% 16.9% 50.8% 45.2% 1999 2.7% 21.0% -37.9% 4.0% -7.5% -13.8% 1998 1.6% 28.6% -2.8% -18.5% 7.4% -4.6% 1997 1.7% 33.4% 21.1% 28.8% 65.7% 38.5% 1996 3.3% 23.0% -4.2% 32.4% 38.3% 22.2% 1995 2.5% 37.6% 44.4% 31.7% 21.2% 32.4% 1994 2.5% 1.3% -11.8% 26.6% -7.5% 2.5% 1993 2.8% 10.1% 13.1% 28.7% 48.0% 29.9% 1992 2.9% 7.6% 31.3% -28.1% -30.9% -9.2% 1991 3.1% 30.5% 8.5% 25.9% 21.9% 18.8% 1990 6.1% -3.1% -9.2% -38.2% 9.1% -12.8% 1989 4.7% 31.7% 69.4% 7.7% 3.2% 26.8% 1988 4.4% 16.6% -0.1% 12.6% 0.0% 4.2% Average 2.8% 12.4% 13.4% 18.7% 15.2% 16.2% Average Inflation-Adjusted 9.9% 10.8% 16.2% 12.7% 13.6% Median 2.5% 15.5% 13.5% 26.2% 16.4% 18.8% Median Inflation-Adjusted 12.9% 10.9% 23.7% 13.9% 16.3% Annual Volatility 1.5% 17.5% 25.3% 30.1% 24.2% 21.6% Return/Volatility 0.71 0.53 0.62 0.63 0.75 Worst Return 0.09% -37.00% -49.4% -56.35% -33.24% -34.47% Best Return 7.04% 37.60% 68.0% 81.38% 65.68% 54.85% Correlation To S&P 0.03 1.00 0.17 0.51 0.52 0.82 Bear Market Correlation 1.00 0.39 0.84 0.37 0.53 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Asset Allocation Optimizer Tool)

What explains BAM's cyclical return nature?

Brookfield, Perplexity

Brookfield raises funds from institutional investors, but that doesn't start earning fees immediately.

Only after Brookfield has located an attractive investment opportunity does it make a "capital call," fund investors are legally obligated to send any pledged funds they have committed to invest.

At that point, Brookfield starts earning fees that average 5% per year (2% and 20% are alive and well at BAM).

Brookfield is becoming a steadily more coiled spring going into earnings on Aug. 8, 2024.

Any market weakness can create an opportunity to lock in an attractive 4% yield, which management guides for 15% to 20% dividend growth over time. Analysts currently expect growth at 15.7%.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: I've Been Buying These Three High-Yield Blue Chips With Both Hands

I'm not a market timer, and I can't tell you whether British American, Enbridge, or Brookfield will be up one week, month, or year from now.

But I can tell you that after carefully studying these businesses for up to 11 years in some cases, I am very confident that long-term investors will likely be thrilled in five-plus years if they buy at today's levels.

While growth rates are never certain, dividends are a lot less speculative.

While no dividend is 100% safe, blue chips like these, including two global aristocrats, are a potentially wonderful way to have your dividend cake today and eat it too in the future through steady and dependable income growth.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

7% average yield, 19% discount to historical fair value, with 16% to 17% long-term consensus total return potential and 33% upside to fair value potential in the next year.

All are from BBB+-rated companies with risk management that are 70% optimal, according to S&P.

When all the facts point in the same direction, I'm willing to follow the data to its natural conclusion and buy with both hands.