Regis Refinancing A Home Run For Shareholders

Jun. 25, 2024 5:17 PM ETRegis Corporation (RGS) StockBAC, BNED1 Comment
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • Regis Corporation refinanced outstanding debt, reducing total debt significantly without wiping out shareholders.
  • The new deal reduces leverage and interest payments, allowing for deleveraging through free cash flow and future Zenoti payment.
  • Despite risks, the company's strong refinancing efforts have positioned them for potential growth and increased valuation in the future.

Supercuts hair salon

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

News broke this morning that Regis Corporation (NASDAQ:RGS) had refinanced their outstanding indebtedness. The key terms are as follows:

As I noted in

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.74K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News