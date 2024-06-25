Winnebago Industries: Slump In Motorhome RV Sales Affecting Growth

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Winnebago Industries has seen a decline in net revenues across the Motorhome RV segment.
  • Earnings per share has continued to decline.
  • I rate Winnebago Industries as a Hold at this time.

3d car motorhome, 3d rendering concept for advertising

veterok_77/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I rate Winnebago Industries as a Hold at this time.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is an American motorhomes' manufacturer - known for its array of premium RVs and boats.

Over the past year, the stock

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.54K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Analysing total room revenue across brands for Hyatt Hotels using data visualisation: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4632039-hyatt-hotels-stock-hyatt-regency-and-china-revpar-growth-impressive- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4605533-zurich-insurance-group-premium-growth-low-loss-ratio-encouraging- Calculating seasonality of customer lifetime value (LTV) for AT&T: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4634204-att-stock-growth-customer-lifetime-value-necessary-upsideDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News