Palo Alto Networks: Anticipate Near-Term Volatility

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Despite strong profitability growth, Palo Alto Networks is likely overvalued, with a forward price-to-sales ratio significantly above its 10-year median.
  • The company is well-positioned for future growth through its Next-Generation Security Services, AI investments, and platform consolidation.
  • Zscaler offers higher historical and forecasted fundamental growth and a better valuation compared to PANW, making it a more attractive investment currently.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

I last covered Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in March 2024; I put out a Hold rating at the time, and since then, the stock has gained approximately 9% in price. In my opinion, while the company is well-positioned to continue to

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.09K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst with a passion for data-driven insights and a long-term investment approach. He is committed to ethical practices and inspired by visionary leaders who create lasting value. Oliver believes the most rewarding investments, especially in the stock market, require patience and a focus on fundamentals. You can follow his work on Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, The Motley Fool UK and LinkedIn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News