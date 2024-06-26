Dell: My Top AI Derivative Play Just Went On Sale

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dell Technologies Inc. stock fell 26% from 52-week high, now trading above the 50-day moving average.
  • Dell reported strong earnings, with revenue up 6% year over year and $1.1 billion returned to shareholders.
  • Dell is undervalued with 15 forward P/E ratio and 1 times sales, poised for EPS growth and linked to Nvidia's new Blackwell chip and Musk xAI data center.

Dell Computers Sign

Thinglass

Dell Technologies Inc. Buy Thesis

My top buying opportunity in the AI Realm is currently Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). I just bought a position in Dell. Dell's stock recently fell 26% from the 52-week high of $180 after

All picks since inception have just reached a new all-time high! We are up 41% since inception two years ago!

Join now for top income and growth buys, timely macro insights, and a lively chat room!

Send me a Private Message for a special discount link! Only a few spots left.

See portfolios below.

~ Super SWAN Quality Income - Yield - 5.8%

~ SWAN Quality Income - Yield - 9.4%

~ Quality High Yield Income - Current Yield - 11.5% 

We also have Quality and Speculative growth portfolios focused on capital appreciation with $259,094 in total gains representing a 26% in capital appreciation to date.

This article was written by

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
33.15K Followers

David Alton Clark is a U.S. Army Veteran and a former public auditor, bank executive, FINRA securities broker, with over 30 years of experience in portfolio management. In 2020, David was named "Stock Picker of the Decade" by Yahoo Finance. He specializes in the understanding of full market cycles, having successfully navigated the bubbles of 2000 & 2008.

David is the leader of the investing group The Winter Warrior Investor, where he shares "best-in-class" high-yield income and growth securities trading for attractive valuations. Features of The Winter Warrior Investor include: Model portfolios with tracking, a weekly top idea, weekly macro insights, monthly videos, and access to David and his community via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News