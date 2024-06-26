CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following (and have had a long position in) Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL, TSX:ASTL:CA) since the company went public using a SPAC. The company definitely benefited from the strong steel market right after the COVID pandemic, but the steel price has gotten much weaker, which had an immediate impact on Algoma’s financial performance. Fortunately, the company’s sustaining capex is pretty low, and it was able to count on the Canadian government to provide funding for the electrification of its production. The new Electric Arc Furnace will be commissioned soon, and that means the cash drag will be over.

FY 2024 ended on a disappointing note

The company’s financial year ends in March, which means the most recent financial statements provided by Algoma Steel discuss its most recent full-year results. During FY 2024, the company shipped approximately 2.08 million tonnes of steel, which is a 4% increase compared to FY 2023. The fourth quarter was a bit weak with just 451,000 tonnes of steel shipped compared to almost 572,000 tonnes in the final quarter of the preceding year.

The Q4 performance is quite disappointing, but it is entirely related to the failure of a structural corridor in January. Due to that accident, approximately 150,000 tonnes of metal production was lost, and the company hopes it will be made whole by its insurance providers. Management expects the total impact of the outage to be C$120-130M due to lower revenue (due to the lower production) and higher costs related to the remaining production.

The total revenue generated by the company during FY 2024 was approximately C$2.8B, but as the total COGS increased, the operating income decreased by approximately 40% to C$167M. That’s slightly disappointing, but let’s not forget the negative impact of the 150,000 tonnes of "lost production" had a very negative impact on the efficiency and the cost structure of Algoma.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of C$145M and a net profit of C$105M, resulting in an EPS of C$0.97. Which, again, is pretty decent given the challenges Algoma Steel has had to deal with in the final quarter of its financial year.

So, the company clearly was profitable, and I obviously also wanted to figure out its cash flow profile considering it needs to deal with its sustaining capex as well as making sure it can comfortably cover all of its growth capex (which shouldn’t be an issue given the company’s good access to liquidity and the issue of a US$350M debt security after the end of the previous financial year).

As you can see below, the company generated approximately C$269M in operating cash flow and after deducting the C$0.3M in interest payments as well as the C$5M cash payment to settle environmental liabilities, the adjusted operating cash flow was C$264M.

You can clearly see the total capex was approximately C$490M, and that was pretty high by any standards, and not just because of the company spending quite a bit of cash on the EAF plant.

We know the company spent approximately C$258M on the EAF plant, but that still doesn’t fully explain where the remaining C$232M in capex is coming from. However, the modernization of the plate mill required C$60M and in the remaining C$172M in capex, Algoma Steel had to include some of the repair-related items. On the FY 2024 conference call, it became clear Algoma Steel will claim back that excess capex from its insurers, as well as the C$120-130M in lost revenue.

David Ocampo Okay. So the CapEx potential recovery from insurance providers, that's on top of the CAD120 million to CAD130 million of lost EBITDA that you guys are trying to call back? Rajat Marwah That's correct.

During that conference call, the management also confirmed the normalized sustaining capex is C$100-120M per year.

This means that if I would use the midpoint of the sustaining capex (which is quite close to the C$114M in annual depreciation expenses), Algoma Steel reported an underlying free cash flow result of C$154M. There are 104.1M shares outstanding, which means the sustaining free cash flow was approximately C$1.48 per share, or roughly US$1.10.

And that’s a pretty good result for what definitely is a down cycle in the steel industry. And as fellow author Hong Chew Eu discussed, switching to an EAF should improve the margins.

The EAF will soon be commissioned

As you may remember, Algoma’s board of directors commissioned the construction of two Electric Arc Furnaces (hereafter just "EAC" for simplicity’s sake) to replace its current blast furnace operations. Using an EAF is better for the environment as it reduces the carbon emissions by roughly 70%. The new EAF plant is being built on a land plot directly adjacent to the blast furnace to minimize the disruption to the steel production. The new plant should be ready by the end of this year and will be commissioned right away, which should result in commercial operations in the first part of calendar year 2025.

As you can see above, the total cost will be around C$825-875M and the company has already spent C$563M and entered into C$800M of commitments. Given C$800M of the C$825-875M capex has already been committed to, I think the odds to see cost overruns are relatively low, and any overrun should be pretty benign as Algoma Steel has excellent visibility on the project cost at this point.

Investment thesis

I have a long position in Algoma Steel, but I haven’t had a reason yet to be too excited about the company’s performance as about 95% of the past 2.5 years I have held the stock, I was sitting on a loss. But I can be patient. Once the EAF is up and running, I expect Algoma’s margins to improve. And if this could coincide with an improved steel market, Algoma steel should be able to report outsized EBITDA and free cash flow results.

I am definitely keeping my long position in Algoma Steel Group Inc., and I may add to this position in the next few weeks. At its current enterprise value of just over C$1B, Algoma Steel is trading at just 3.5 times the LTM EBITDA.