Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.4K Followers

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Micciche - VP, IR
Yogesh Gupta - CEO
Anthony Folger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citigroup
Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan
John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities
Harshil Thakkar - Oppenheimer
Lucky Schreiner - D.A. Davidson
Antonio Venturim - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Micciche

Thank you, Shuri. Thanks for your help. Always good to hear your voice. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. On the line with me this afternoon is Yogesh Gupta, our President and CEO, and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let's go over the Safe Harbor Statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call. Additionally, please note that all the financial figures referenced on this call are non-GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. You can find a reconciliation of

Recommended For You

About PRGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGS

Trending Analysis

Trending News