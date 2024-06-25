FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 25, 2024 9:40 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.4K Followers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript June 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeni Hollander - VP of IR
Raj Subramaniam - President and CEO
Brie Carere - EVP, Chief Customer Officer
John Dietrich - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays.
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Brian Ossenbeck - J.P. Morgan
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
David Vernon - Sanford C. Bernstein
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Bruce Chan - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FedEx Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeni Hollander, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeni Hollander

Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The fourth quarter earnings release and stat book are on our website at investors.fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website where the replay and slides will be available for about one year. During our Q&A session, callers will be limited to one question to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.

Certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Trending Analysis

Trending News