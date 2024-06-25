BND: Falling Employment Stability Temporarily Lifts Bond Market Outlook

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • As services inflation has collapsed, I must revise my previous bearish stance on BND, as an inflationary rebound now appears unlikely.
  • With job growth potentially overstated and full-time employment falling, the US appears likely headed into a period of much higher unemployment and lower consumer spending.
  • Given debt, demographic, infrastructure, and geopolitical issues, I still expect higher long-term inflation, to the detriment of BND.
  • Over the coming six to twelve months, I expect a rise in unemployment will temporarily result in disinflation and interest rate cuts, lifting the value of government bonds.
  • Speculators may look into call options on long-term Treasuries. However, I continue to believe they're a poor long-term investment, as a recession may quickly result in a renewal of inflationary QE policies.
Yellow Rollercoaster 2

jbrizendine/iStock via Getty Images

Low-risk long-term bonds are among my favorite asset groups to track, as I feel the bond market is often more telling of economic trends than stocks. Mostly, I've held a bearish outlook on the longer-term bond market, such as those in the popular ETF,

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

