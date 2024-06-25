Altria: 8.5% Dividend Looks More Attractive In An Overheated Stock Market

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.64K Followers

Summary

  • Altria Group is facing several challenges which are reflected in its rock-bottom valuation, but it has some core strengths which make the stock a Buy.
  • The biggest issue is the secular decline in shipment volume of its smokeable products, which declined by a staggering 10 percentage points YoY in the recent quarter.
  • However, the company is making up for these lost volumes with price increases, and the worst-case scenario for volume decline is also not too bad for the long-term EPS trajectory.
  • The forward PE ratio is only 9 while the EPS projection for 2 fiscal years ahead is also quite stable at $5.5.
  • Beyond the short-term doom and gloom sentiment, the company has good fundamentals which can easily beat S&P 500 returns, especially if we face a recessionary environment.
Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has shown some bullish rally in the year-to-date but the stock price is still 40% below the past peak of $75 hit in 2017. One of the key reasons behind the negative sentiment towards Altria stock is the rapid

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.64K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News