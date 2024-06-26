An Important Magnificent 7 Indicator Finally Suggests Caution

Summary

  • The Magnificent 7 currently accounts for 18% of stock trading and over 50% of all option purchases. We can't see the broader market going higher, or correcting, without their participation.
  • The 'puts to calls' ratio of the combined seven stocks is at a historically low .33. Low ratios, signaling investor complacency, have occurred at past market peaks.
  • Absolute 'put' buying in the Magnificent 7 is at an all-time low of $1.4 million a day. This means few traders are expecting lower prices, which is another worrisome sign.
  • The last 25% to 50% of a stock’s move, either up or down, is usually driven by emotions, not economics. This one appears to be too.

3d render, number seven glowing in the dark, pink blue neon light

NeoLeo/iStock via Getty Images

Seven technology stocks, called the Magnificent 7, have led this bull market. They currently account for 18.7% of all stock trading and over 50% of all option trading. Because of this, we can't envision the broader market going higher, or even correcting, without their

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

