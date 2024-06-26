What Is (And Isn't) Working Among Technology Stocks In Q2 2024?

Jun. 26, 2024 1:00 AM ETNVDA, WTAI, WCLD, WCBR1 Comment
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.45K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia’s strong performance in the first half of 2024 has been a determining factor in the performance of technology-focused ETFs, with more weight to Nvidia resulting in stronger performance and less weight resulting in weaker performance.
  • WisdomTree has three broad-based technology-oriented thematic ETFs: the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.
  • The market performance of software-oriented strategies has been challenging, but the use of AI will rely on software and cybersecurity solutions, indicating the importance of these areas in the AI megatrend.

display stock market charts

loveguli

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Why is [insert name of technology-focused ETF] underperforming in 2024?

This is a recurring question that we are facing in June 2024. Part of the reason is that, while we spend all this time trying to formulate

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.45K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
WCLD--
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF
WCBR--
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News