S&P 500: Stay Invested, But Pay Attention To These Risks

Nastassia Samal

Dear readers,

Many of you know that despite my preference for value investing, a significant part of my portfolio remains invested in the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). This is because I like the diversification which comes from investing in a broad market index, but more importantly, I have been fairly bullish on its short to medium-term performance and wanted to take advantage of the momentum.

I have outlined my bullish thesis in my previous pieces and informed readers that I entered and later modified a hedge to protect against downside between 5,050 and 4,580 points. The reason for initiating the hedge was simple - given option pricing at the time, I was able to (partially) hedge my position for free thanks to zero cost option collars.

Admittedly, a lot of my writing on the S&P 500 has focused on relatively short-term bullish momentum. So, in my most recent article I took a longer-term view and argued that the main driver of investment returns will likely continue to be net liquidity (i.e. the amount of money in the system). Since liquidity seemed likely to increase going forward, I issued a BUY rating.

David Ksir

I continue to hold the bullish view, but since my option strategy expires on July 19th, it is time for a review to determine whether further hedge possibilities should be investigated. I will look at the index through an objective lens, show why the short-term bullish thesis still holds, and warn against some longer-term risks that could derail our investment and that could justify some hedging.

Why I continue to be bullish

While inflation is no longer the main topic of your favorite news outlet, it continues to be an important driver of the Fed's decisions.

And while the headline number has barely moved over the past 12 months and continues to be reported around 3.5%, there are reasons to be optimistic about the future path of inflation.

This is because two large components of the overall inflation basket (shelter CPI and auto insurance CPI) have an inherent lag. In the case of shelter, the lag is caused by the calculation methodology of using owner's equivalent rents, and in the case of auto insurance, it is caused by the fact that insurance policies tend to have a fixed term of 12-24 months and insurance prices only adjust once a policy expires.

But it is only a question of time before the reported inflation numbers start to reflect what we are already seeing in real-time data today. With real-time rent prices, home prices, and used car prices declining over the board, shelter and auto insurance CPI is destined to decline to near zero over the next 12 months.

And since excluding these two items the overall CPI would already be well within the Fed's 2% inflation target, I expect the Fed to turn to full on accommodation mode in the second half of this year (i.e. cut rates more than is currently expected).

JPMorgan Asset Management

Significant rate cuts are in line with my view that come election time (in November) the current administration will do everything they can to help markets move higher. Rate cuts, combined with a Fed's reduced ability to reduce its balance sheet due to the reverse repo being almost drained, and an unusually high balance in Janet Yellen's treasury account ready to be deployed, it is quite likely that significant liquidity will be injected into the system. And since more liquidity generally means higher asset prices, I am very bullish on the second half of this year.

Real long-term risks worth considering

But we should not get ahead of ourselves because optimism almost always peaks right before a crash. Sure, in light of our liquidity theory, introduced in my last article, it seems very likely that asset prices will continue to rise in the long term, driven by demographics and the ever expanding interest national debt.

But there are also risks worth considering, in particular (1) the market's high concentration, and (2) its expensive valuation.

Currently, the S&P 500 is as concentrated towards just a handful of stocks as ever, as the 10 largest stocks account for as much as 35% of the overall market capitalization of the index.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Not only that, but eight of the ten largest stocks all come from the same sector - technology. This makes the index heavily weighted towards the sector. In fact, the index had only been this heavily dominated by a sector three times in history - in the 1980s by Energy and Materials and in the early 2000s by Technology.

Broyhill research

This concentration towards large companies is what delivered outstanding returns in the past, but it can be problematic in the future. The problem is that most of the companies may have got too big for their own good.

And historically, in competitive markets companies have a poor track record of maintaining exceptionally high 20%+ revenue growth and high 50%+ EBIT margins, as evident from the chart below.

Broyhill research

Moreover, in most cases, the companies got big by becoming expensive, which is why forward returns of the top 1 to top 10 stocks tend to be poor compared to the bottom 490 to bottom 499, respectively.

Broyhill research

Now that the S&P 500 is extremely heavily weighted towards just a few names, I worry that there is a real risk that if these companies fail to deliver and start to show signs of growth slowing down and/or margins declining (which tends to happen based on historical evidence), then only a handful of stocks could easily drag the whole index down with it.

And the problem is that we are not getting very well compensated for this risk, as the index is currently pricey at a forward P/E of 20.5x, which has historically corresponded to near zero annual returns over the subsequent years.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Bottom Line

I do believe that there is more upside to be had in the second half of the year due to declining inflation and interest rates and a likely liquidity boost around the election. For this reason, I continue to rate the S&P 500 a BUY and am currently not considering extending my hedges into the second half of the year.

At the same time, however, I recognize that while the long-term liquidity narrative is sound, there is currently relatively high concentration and valuation risk. For this reason, I am not allocating more than 30% of my portfolio towards the S&P 500 and I continue to invest in value stocks, which are about as cheap relative to growth as they have been over the past two decades.