Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has reported its whole FY2024 results, showing continued weakness as higher interest rates have persisted weakening the housing market. The company now expects a bit more upbeat revenues in upcoming quarters, though - while no guidance has been provided, the management seems to have noticed a recent pick up in orders.

I previously wrote an article on the stock, published on the 18th of September in 2023. In the article, titled "Cavco Industries: Short-Term Issues, But A Long-Term Opportunity", I initiated Cavco at a Buy rating due to the market's scared valuation as the company is experiencing short-term challenges attributable to a weak housing market and high-interest rates.

My Rating History on CVCO (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Performance Is Expected to Pick Up in FY2025

Cavco ended FY2024 with a revenue decline of -11.8% in Q4 and showed an operating income of $37.6 million in the quarter, down -30.7% from the previous Q4 and a -$2.1 million decrease sequentially - the company's demand slump hasn't stabilized yet in the reported quarters as the housing market has continued to stay weak as interest rates persist high - mortgage rates crossed above 7% in April as reported by Seeking Alpha, still pressuring homebuyers' decisions.

For the whole FY2024, revenues declined -16.2% and operating income declined -40.5% into $177.3, still representing a healthy margin of 9.9% during industry turbulence - while a recovery poses clearly higher earnings, Cavco's operations have stayed healthy throughout the headwinds.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Going forward, Cavco seems to expect sales volumes to pick back up - CEO Bill Boor communicated in the Q4 press release that the company has shifted back into 5-day operations from 4-day operations in most of the company's plants as orders started to improve during the quarter.

In the Q4 earnings call, Bill Boor also showed confidence in upcoming order improvements. Cavco's plants' schedules are getting back to stay in tandem with market demand, as Cavco has seen wholesale orders pick up from early calendar year 2024. In Q4 already, the order backlog improved by $31 million into $191 million sequentially.

With the Q4 remarks, I believe that Cavco will likely show greater revenues in FY2025, although interest rates still play a key role. The ramp up in orders could also still prove to only be temporary as the uncertainty around interest rates and overall macroeconomic sentiment persists.

Cavco's Long-Term Performance Is In Line With Peers, But Short-Term Trails Slightly

Cavco is performing in line with publicly traded homebuilders in terms of the financial performance over the long term - in the past five years, revenues have consistently grown at quite similar paces as M/I Homes (MHO), Green Brick Partners (GRBK), Century Communities (CCS), Tri Pointe Homes (TPH), and Dream Finders Homes (DFH). The recent year-over-year growth of -16.2% trails the mentioned peers' median of -8.4%, but seems to be mainly caused by higher growth than the peers in late 2022 to 2023 causing stronger comparison figures.

CVCO's And Peers' Trailing YoY Revenue Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The companies' EBIT margin trajectory has also been similar, and although Cavco currently posts the weakest margin at 9.9% compared to the peers' median of 11.9%. Cavco does seem to have had a more dramatic downturn in the margin recently, but is in line with the revenue performance that should also start to elevate for the company in FY2025.

CVCO's And Peers' Trailing EBIT Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Has Less Upside Now

In recent months, Cavco's stock has started to trade at a premium to publicly traded peers - the company's trailing EV/EBIT of 14.8 is dramatically higher than the peers' median of 7.6. I believe that the figure partly reflects the market's more notable faith in Cavco's long-term growth. Yet, the investment doesn't seem to be valued very attractively compared to peers.

CVCO's And Peers' Trailing EV/EBIT (Seeking Alpha)

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model from previous estimates to estimate a new fair value for the stock. I have kept the long-term estimates nearly the same, as revenues end up at $3328.5 million in FY2034 after a 6.4% CAGR from FY2024 to FY2034, similar to the implied $3381.6 million estimate previously for the year.

As for the EBIT margin, I still estimate long-term operating leverage into 13.1%, although the short-term revenue and EBIT margin outlook has been pressured by continued higher interest rates. The cash flow conversion still expects capital light growth, in line with previous estimates.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Cavco's fair value estimate at $408.76, 15% above the stock price at the time of writing. While the estimate is up from $350.38 previously, the higher stock price now reflects less upside to my DCF model scenario's estimate. Also, as the company's valuation seems to be above peers', I now think that the valuation doesn't have very notable upside for an attractive risk-to-reward.

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.40% is used in the DCF model, down from 11.84% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

As Cavco's interest-bearing debt is irrelevantly low, I estimate no debt in the long term. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.25% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.25. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.4%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 10.40%.

Takeaway

Cavco's financial performance has continued to show some weakness as interest rates persist high, but has still continued to show healthy overall earnings and cash flows. The performance has been in line with publicly traded peers in the long term, but has trailed slightly recently, partly due to stronger year-over-year comparison figures. The company has started to experience recovering wholesale orders, and now expects FY2025 to start showing elevated sales as the company has shifted back into 5-day operations.

The valuation has now exceeded public peers' valuations due to slightly weaker recent financials and the recent stock price rise, though, and my DCF model only estimates modest upside anymore. As such, I downgraded my rating on Cavco Industries into Hold.